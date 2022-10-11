ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi Bankers CEO pans Durbin expansion bill

As consumers already face financial hardships due to high inflation, a new legislative proposal giving merchants broad say over which credit card routing networks they use could drive up the cost of financial services, eliminate popular credit card rewards programs and introduce new security risks, Mississippi Bankers Association President and CEO Gordon Fellows wrote in a new op-ed last week in Y’all Politics, a Mississippi-based online publication.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

