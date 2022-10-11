Read full article on original website
Republicans launch petition to avoid windfall taxes on oil companies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Gas prices continue to soar in Bakersfield, with the average cost per gallon amounting to over $6 a gallon. In an effort to combat the high prices, Governor Gavin Newsom called for a special session to impose a new windfall on oil companies that he said are price gouging.
Tickets available for Dining in the Dark event in Bakersfield
Dining in the Dark, an unforgettable sensory dining experience, makes its Bakersfield debut on Friday, November 18, to support the Valley Center for the Blind. The event is an opportunity to experience the perspective of people who are blind or visually impaired by enjoying a four-course meal with a number of unique opportunities to engage with the community. This will include a special performance by a renowned professional musician who is blind, Rory Hoffman.
Kern Medical union workers lawsuit against Kern County Hospital Authority continues
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) -- Healthcare workers at Kern Medical Center (KMC), represented by Service Employees International Union, Local 521, claim victory for taxpayers and the indigent population after the Kern County Superior Court sides with workers during a hearing on Tuesday, October 11. The court has allowed the union’s lawsuit...
9 arrested during KCSO decoy operation, including former Condors trainer
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A total of nine people were arrested during the Kern County Sheriff's Office decoy operation, including former head athletic trainer Chad Drown. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit has been conducting an ongoing decoy operation with the goal of apprehending those seeking to...
Get hired on-the-spot at Community Action Partnership of Kern job fair
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Community Action Partnership of Kern, also known as CAP-K, is holding a large job fair with a wide variety of openings. Where: Four Points Sheraton, 5101 California Ave. Bakersfield, CA 93309. Dress for success and be prepared for on-the-spot job interviews. Bring your transcripts, degrees,...
Mira Monte HS locked down, 3 adults arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft: KHSD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three adults were arrested after they were found by Kern High School District police, attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mira Monte High School, according to a KHSD official. In the morning hours, a KHSD officer was alerted to suspicious activity...
BPD investigating catalytic converter theft at Jim Burke Ford
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One person was caught and another is on the run after accused of stealing a catalytic converter from the Jim Burke Ford Car Dealership on Oak Street. According to police, on October 10, 2022 at around 11 p.m., they received a report of someone under...
Both sides of Prop. 1, constitutional right to reproductive freedom
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A controversial issue that has been in the spotlight, now in the hands of voters. Prop 1 "Amends California constitution to expressly include an individual’s fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which includes the fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and the fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives," according to the California voter guide.
Missing man considered at-risk due to mental, medical condition
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding an at-risk missing man. Edgar Cortez, 29 was last seen around 8 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Lincoln Street, south of Bernard Street. He is considered at-risk due to a mental and medical condition.
Overnight closures scheduled for Highway 58, 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two nighttime closures are scheduled this week for highways 58 and 99 on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, due to construction and electrical work, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP). Highway 58 at Chester Avenue is set to be closed Wednesday, Oct. 12...
California takes serious measures to verify your ballot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “It's really, really easy to know if your vote counted, it’s not going up to some giant federal thing it actually handled locally," said Bakersfield College political science professor, Ian Anderson. Anderson said state voting is a very serious and secure process that...
Your voice. Your future. One percent sales tax measure for unincorporated Kern
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — To tax hike or not to tax hike. That is the question everyone across Kern County is asking. Ryan Alsop, Chief Administrative Officer for the county said Kern County has relied on tax revenue from the oil industry for over a century. "That income for...
Person seriously injured, struck by semi-trailer truck on Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was severely injured after they were struck by a semi-trailer Tuesday on Union Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to the northbound lanes of Union Avenue off of Belle Terrace regarding a person struck by a vehicle.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 injured in Delano shooting: Tulare County Sheriff's Office
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) A second person has died in the shooting near Delano Monday afternoon, said the Tulare County Sheriff's Office in a social media post. --- A man was shot to death and three others were shot, leaving two with injuries in Delano Monday...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes, flips over in South Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Eyewitness News has obtained surveillance footage of a crash that happened in South Bakersfield Monday morning. An injury-crash was reported around 7:53 a.m. near Wible Road and Motor Center Drive, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. In the video obtained, the vehicle is seen striking a wall.
Coroner identifies man killed in off-highway vehicle crash in Mojave
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the man killed in an off-highway vehicle crash in Mojave. According to the report, it happened on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at around 5:15 p.m., about 3 miles west of Highway 14, at trail marker SC186.
Bakersfield man pleads guilty for unlawful possession of counterfeit postal key
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 46-year-old Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a counterfeit postal key and ammunition, said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert in a statement. Michael Marcum was investigated for his involvement in breaking into multiple community mailboxes, according to court...
KCSO investigating shooting at Oildale Walmart, 2 arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (OCT. 11): The Kern County Sheriff's Office said on October 10, at around 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Chester Avenue, after receiving multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the store. According to the department, when deputies...
A new report reveals a record breaking agriculture statistic
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County's newly released annual crop reports proudly state there's a 9% increase in crop value since 20-20. For the first time, the crop value in Kern reached a total of a little over 8 billion dollars. The top five products that sold were: grapes,...
Soft launch of annual Campout Against Cancer with a Kickoff Picnic in the Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Every year the Kern County Cancer Foundation hosts events throughout the year to give back to cancer patients. The foundation raises funds and awareness for local kids battling cancer in our community. Funds raised at Saturday's event will assist local patients with medical bills for cancer treatment and children with cancer who travel for treatment as part of the financial assistance at Kern County Cancer Foundation.
