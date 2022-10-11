Read full article on original website
Related
Fans Are ‘Blown Away’ By Taylor Swift’s Stunning ‘Vanity Fair’ Shoot: ‘She Is Unreal’
Taylor Swift just sat down for an Old Hollywood-esque Vanity Fair photoshoot, and fans can’t get enough! The “All Too Well” hitmaker, 32, stopped by the publication’s official portrait studio last week in a sequined, gold Louis Vuitton gown that she wore to the Toronto Film Festival, and posed for two ethereal black-and-white photos.
toofab.com
Lizzo Hits Back at Criticism Over Revealing Costumes, Accusations She Makes Music for White Audiences
She also opens up about living a "very healthy lifestyle," both mentally and spiritually. Lizzo took on some of her haters in her new cover story for Vanity Fair. Throughout the interview with the publication, the "Truth Hurts" star addresses some of the criticisms thrown at her throughout her Grammy and Emmy-winning career -- including accusations of making music for a "white audience" and that her revealing Instagram page and concert looks add "to the sexualization of women."
NYLON
Lizzo Performs In Leotards Because of Beyoncé
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, cover star Lizzo covers topics spanning from politics to polyamory to her rock band roots and more. Lizzo is constantly referenced (for better or worse) in conversations surrounding body positivity, which she tells Vanity Fair that no, she does not get tired of. That includes what she wears — like the signature leotards she and her dancers started wearing on stage in 2014.
Why Lizzo Changed Lyrics to Her Song “GRRRLS” Amid Controversy
Watch: Lizzo's Twerking Award, Hottest Bachelor Hurler & Surprise 50 Cent. Lizzo is telling us exactly how she feels about the lyric change. Earlier this summer, the singer changed the words to her song "GRRRLs" after getting backlash over an ableist slur in the original lyrics. Now, she's reflecting on her decision to change the lyric after being told the word she used in the song was offensive.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lizzo's mom said the singer took her family to therapy to explain to them that she would be using profanity in her songs
"She is doing what she loves to do, making her own decisions, and really helping people along the way," Sharie Jefferson-Johnson said of her daughter.
Adam Levine Flirts With Other Women Because He Reportedly ‘Likes the Attention’
The week of September 19, 2022, will go down in history as the one during which not one hour could go without an update on the Adam Levine cheating scandal. A source that claims to be close to Levine explained the Maroon 5 crooner's flirty direct messages to Instagram model Sumner Stroh and two more women in a statement to People: “He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them—she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends,” the source added. “Why would he do this? He liked the attention, he likes it more than most.” The source also tells People that Levine is insistent to friends that he did not get physical with anyone. “Nothing physical happened. He swears it,” they said.
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Janet Jackson, Maggie Rogers, Eileen Gu, and More
So that’s a wrap! Fashion month is over. Before it finished, Janet Jackson made an incredibly chic splash in Paris. The artist headed to Thom Browne where she wore a killer skirt suit. At Givenchy, she opted for a hoodie and a sleek jacket. Finally, at Louis Vuitton, she was glistening in a puffer coat and a pair of intergalactic platform sneakers. Let’s hope Jackson makes more rounds next fashion month, too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lizzo responds to backlash of ableist lyric in her song ‘Grrrls’: ‘I did not know it was a slur’
Lizzo has addressed her use of a slur in one of her songs, explaining that she’d never previously heard it used in an offensive context. The singer, who released her latest album Special in July, was criticised after her song “Grrrls” included a word that has been used to mock disabled people. Originally, the line went: “Hold my bag, b****, hold my bag / Do you see this s***? I’m a sp**.”After receiving feedback from offended and disappointed fans, the “Good as Hell” star changed the line in the song to “Do you see this s***? / Hold me...
Lizzo on Why She Changed the Lyrics in 'GRRRLS': 'Using a Slur Is Unauthentic to Me'
The rapper and flutist said she originally used a contentious lyric "in the way that it's used in the Black community" and "did not know it was a slur" Lizzo is speaking out about changing the lyrics to her song "GRRRLS." In the November issue of Vanity Fair, the Grammy Award winner, 34, weighs in on her use of the word "sp-z" and the backlash following her decision to remove it from the song after some interpreted it to be an ableist slur. "I'd never heard it used as...
Britney Spears Teases New Short Hairstyle on Instagram: 'I Cut All My Hair Off'
Britney Spears may have cut off all her hair, but she's playing coy about it. The "Toxic" singer shared a new video to Instagram on Tuesday saying she "cut off" all her hair, adding, "I don't want to show it yet ✂️✂️✂️!!!" In her...
Michael Shannon Says Amsterdam Stars Knew "We Better Be on Our A-Game" With Taylor Swift
Watch: Margot Robbie Was NERVOUS to Talk to This Amsterdam Co-Star!. Taylor Swift, look what you made them do. Though the cast of Amsterdam was stacked with heavy hitters—including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers and more—Michael Shannon insists it was the anticipating of another super star's set visit that really raised the level of performance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Herald Republic
Lizzo believes it is 'political' for her to wear skimpy outfits
Lizzo believes it's “political” for her to wear skimpy outfits. The ‘About Damn Time’ hitmaker - whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson - called it “feminist” to honour her body in whatever she wants to wear while performing on stage. The 34-year-old rapper...
Hypebae
Jodie Comer, Taylor Swift, Beyoncè and Zendaya Have Been Announced as the World’s Most Beautiful Women
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder — but maybe the “beholder” is a coveted plastic surgeon. Dr. Julian De Silva, a facial cosmetic surgeon, has utilized the latest computerized mapping strategy to apply an Ancient Greek technique, “Golden Ratio of Beauty,” to derive the world’s most beautiful women.
Ciara Goes Incognito With Sultry "Bottleneck" Bangs
Fall is the season of experimentation, with many of us opting for a big hair change around this time. Ciara is clearly feeling that itch to switch things up, as the star debuted yet another head-turning style on Oct. 9 while attending a gala in Los Angeles. Ciara, who previously could be seen in the seasonally appropriate pumpkin-cream hair-color trend, opted instead for a sandy-blond color with a bottleneck-bangs haircut.
American Music Awards Nominations: Bad Bunny Leads Field With Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Drake Right Behind
Rapper, singer and rising actor Bad Bunny scored a leading eight nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards, which will be handed out next month. Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift are next with six noms each, followed by Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd with five apiece. ABC will air the show live at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and delayed at 8 p.m. PT in the West. Bad Bunny picked up his first AMA nom for Artist of the Year, where he’ll face the sextet named above. Swift has taken home that marquee award a record...
I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At These Extremely Hilarious And Specific Online Shopping Fails
A wise person once said: buyer beware.
BET
Sade Is Recording New Music
According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
There’s a New Whitney Houston Fragrance
Whitney Houston's estate has been releasing projects in her honor non-stop. They have merchandise, albums, movies, and more.
Urban Outfitters Hosts Mariah Angeliq and Elena Rose During Billboard Latin Music Week
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Billboard and Urban Outfitters teamed up to create a colorful 12-piece capsule collection. The Billboard Latin Week x Urban Outfitters Exclusive Collection includes a graphic t-shirt designed by Latin music sensation, Mariah Angeliq, as well as biker shorts, a bucket hat, & more. As part of the partnership, Urban Outfitters donated $25,000 to the @HispanicScholarshipFund, empowering students and parents with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete higher education while providing support services and scholarships. During Billboard’s return to Miami for Latin Music Week, Urban Outfitters hosted a pair of intimate Q&As with Latin music superstars...
Comments / 0