Bay Net
Maryland’s DNA Database Records 10,000th Total Hit
PIKESVILLE, Md. – Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police, today announced the latest milestone for Maryland’s DNA database, supporting its role as an invaluable tool to law enforcement in the ongoing effort to reduce crime, apprehend criminals, and exonerate the innocent. Maryland’s DNA...
WJLA
'It's a little discouraging': Md. leaders push for more education of move over law
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland leaders are striving to make sure more drivers are aware of a new law that could have possibly prevented the death of a construction worker in Prince George's County Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a car barreled through traffic cones...
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
WTOP
Maryland voter guide 2022: How to vote and what’s on the ballot
On Election Day, voters in Maryland are set to decide on a new governor, a ballot measure to legalize marijuana and a slew of local races including some county executive contests in the D.C. area that could be close. After eight years in office, Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is...
Maryland Hit by Earthquake Near Baltimore
In an unusual turn of events, several areas surrounding Baltimore, Maryland experienced trembling of their own Tuesday night after a small earthquake struck the region. According to NBC Washington, the small earthquake that shook Carroll County, Maryland reached just a 2.0 on the Richter Scale. The outlet reports shaking from the small quake was felt near Olney, Germantown, and as far away as Silver Spring.
Earthquake Strikes Central Maryland Overnight
Maryland experienced a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in the area of Sykesville and Randallstown overnight, officials say. The earthquake hit at 11:49 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, with the epicenter calculated at 2.9 miles East-Southeast of Sykesville and 6.3 miles west of Randallstown, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – October 12
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anglers returned to fishing with some relatively warm and sunny weather following the previous week’s storm. Across the state, cooling water temperatures should cause both freshwater and saltwater fish to feed more aggressively prior to the winter months. Many boats are seeking striped bass on the Bay, fall trout stocking is underway, and the invasive Northern snakehead continues to provide action.
WUSA
'Mini-earthquake' gently rocks Maryland
A very minor earthquake gently rocked the region last night. Geologists we talked to today said you'll be forgiven for not feeling it.
A look at the first and only Maryland gubernatorial debate
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The one and only gubernatorial debate Wednesday between Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox was full of political theater, name calling and fisticuffs. Both contenders to be Maryland’s next governor took aim at each other over abortion, taxes, crime, among other issues. Both said repeatedly the other […]
WBOC
Sportsbook Facilities Contribute $984K to Maryland During September
BALTIMORE - Maryland’s seven wagering facilities combined to contribute $984,308 during September 2022 to the Blueprint for the state's future fund, which supports public education programs. Each sports wagering licensee contributes 15% of its taxable win to the state, according to Maryland Lottery & Gaming, which oversees the state's sports wagering facilities.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
WTOP
Study shows Marylanders living near BWI Marshall could see medical costs spike
The constant barrage of noise from planes arriving and taking off at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport could cause more cardiovascular disease, anxiety and low birth weights for its neighbors. A new study released this month by the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy discovered that the hidden price tag linked...
WBOC
Decisions To Be Made For The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay
Annapolis, Md. - A big day for the health of the Chesapeake Bay. The Environmental Protection Agency will meet with representatives of the bay's watershed states, to consider extending deadlines for states to meet their long-term clean up goals. In 2010, a plan for watershed states was created to clean...
baltimorefishbowl.com
All Maryland ballot drop off boxes installed as general election approaches
With Maryland’s general election day less than a month away, all ballot drop boxes have been installed across the state, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. Maryland’s general election day will be held Nov. 8, with polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. on election day will be able to cast a ballot.
WBOC
This Week Declared Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week By Gov. Hogan
ANNAPOLIS, Md.- This week has been designated as Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week by Gov. Larry Hogan. Now in its 15th year, the annual promotion encourages Maryland schools to serve local food in lunches to show students where their food comes from and to introduce them to fresh, nutritious products made in Maryland.
Wbaltv.com
Ukrainian soldier injured in war gets new limb in Maryland
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A new program aimed at helping the most seriously injured Ukrainian soldiers is starting to see the fruit of its labor. Operation Renew Prosthetics for Ukrainian Soldiers shared its first success story with help from Washington and the Silver Spring-based Medical Center Orthotics and Prosthetics.
'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
WBOC
Deadly Cancer Rate in Delaware on the Decline
DOVER, Del. - The Division of Public Health is reporting fewer Delawareans are dying from cancer. Researchers say between 2005 and 2019, the mortality rate for all-site cancer fell an average of 1.7% per year in both Delaware and across the nation. Still, they say Delaware has the 15th highest death rate in the U.S.
NBC Washington
Maryland Governor's Debate: Dan Cox and Wes Moore to Face Off Oct. 12
The men vying to become Maryland’s next governor will face off soon in their first and only debate. Republican Dan Cox and Democrat Wes Moore will debate at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. The hourlong debate will air on News4, which teamed up with Baltimore's WBAL-TV and Maryland Public...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS
An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
