Maryland State

Bay Net

Maryland’s DNA Database Records 10,000th Total Hit

PIKESVILLE, Md. – Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police, today announced the latest milestone for Maryland’s DNA database, supporting its role as an invaluable tool to law enforcement in the ongoing effort to reduce crime, apprehend criminals, and exonerate the innocent. Maryland’s DNA...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
MARYLAND STATE
Outsider.com

Maryland Hit by Earthquake Near Baltimore

In an unusual turn of events, several areas surrounding Baltimore, Maryland experienced trembling of their own Tuesday night after a small earthquake struck the region. According to NBC Washington, the small earthquake that shook Carroll County, Maryland reached just a 2.0 on the Richter Scale. The outlet reports shaking from the small quake was felt near Olney, Germantown, and as far away as Silver Spring.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Earthquake Strikes Central Maryland Overnight

Maryland experienced a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in the area of Sykesville and Randallstown overnight, officials say. The earthquake hit at 11:49 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, with the epicenter calculated at 2.9 miles East-Southeast of Sykesville and 6.3 miles west of Randallstown, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The...
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fishing Report – October 12

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anglers returned to fishing with some relatively warm and sunny weather following the previous week’s storm. Across the state, cooling water temperatures should cause both freshwater and saltwater fish to feed more aggressively prior to the winter months. Many boats are seeking striped bass on the Bay, fall trout stocking is underway, and the invasive Northern snakehead continues to provide action.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

A look at the first and only Maryland gubernatorial debate

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The one and only gubernatorial debate Wednesday between Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox was full of political theater, name calling and fisticuffs. Both contenders to be Maryland’s next governor took aim at each other over abortion, taxes, crime, among other issues. Both said repeatedly the other […]
OWINGS MILLS, MD
WBOC

Sportsbook Facilities Contribute $984K to Maryland During September

BALTIMORE - Maryland’s seven wagering facilities combined to contribute $984,308 during September 2022 to the Blueprint for the state's future fund, which supports public education programs. Each sports wagering licensee contributes 15% of its taxable win to the state, according to Maryland Lottery & Gaming, which oversees the state's sports wagering facilities.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Decisions To Be Made For The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay

Annapolis, Md. - A big day for the health of the Chesapeake Bay. The Environmental Protection Agency will meet with representatives of the bay's watershed states, to consider extending deadlines for states to meet their long-term clean up goals. In 2010, a plan for watershed states was created to clean...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

All Maryland ballot drop off boxes installed as general election approaches

With Maryland’s general election day less than a month away, all ballot drop boxes have been installed across the state, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. Maryland’s general election day will be held Nov. 8, with polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. on election day will be able to cast a ballot.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

This Week Declared Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week By Gov. Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- This week has been designated as Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week by Gov. Larry Hogan. Now in its 15th year, the annual promotion encourages Maryland schools to serve local food in lunches to show students where their food comes from and to introduce them to fresh, nutritious products made in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Ukrainian soldier injured in war gets new limb in Maryland

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A new program aimed at helping the most seriously injured Ukrainian soldiers is starting to see the fruit of its labor. Operation Renew Prosthetics for Ukrainian Soldiers shared its first success story with help from Washington and the Silver Spring-based Medical Center Orthotics and Prosthetics.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WBOC

Deadly Cancer Rate in Delaware on the Decline

DOVER, Del. - The Division of Public Health is reporting fewer Delawareans are dying from cancer. Researchers say between 2005 and 2019, the mortality rate for all-site cancer fell an average of 1.7% per year in both Delaware and across the nation. Still, they say Delaware has the 15th highest death rate in the U.S.
DELAWARE STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS

An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
VIRGINIA STATE

