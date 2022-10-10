Read full article on original website
Come on Red Roses! Princess of Wales represents England in Zara blazer and says she'll be 'setting her alarm early' to cheer on women's team in a video message wishing them luck ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2022 in New Zealand
The Princess of Wales has said she will be setting her alarm early to wake up in time for England Women's rugby matches as they compete in the World Cup in New Zealand this autumn. Kate, a patron of England Rugby since earlier this year, sent a video message to...
United States Women’s National Team vs Spain: How to watch USWNT soccer
Coming off the loss to England, the United States Women’s National Team will be hungry for a win, facing off against Spain on Tuesday, October 11 at 2 p.m. EST at El Sadar Stadium in Navarra, Spain. The match will air on TV on ESPN2, and viewers can stream...
NFL・
Where Is the FIFA World Cup 2022? All the Host Venues and Stadiums
The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in Qatar on November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. There have been eight stadiums built for the soccer spectacular.
England expect ‘huge challenge’ from France in Women’s Rugby World Cup
Simon Middleton is expecting a “close contest” when his England side take on France in their second match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday. The Red Roses started their campaign with an 84-19 rout of tournament debutants Fiji, scoring 10 tries in the second half. Middleton predicts a tougher test against their Six Nations rivals, who have brought in a new coaching setup since losing 36-10 to England in June.
Sporting News
Australia vs England T20 Game 2: Result, updates, scores and highlights from World Cup warm-up clash
England have made it back-to-back wins against Australia, taking the honours in Canberra by eight runs. Not much was split between the two countries but crucial wickets taken by the Poms proved to be the difference. The two play once more before heading into the Cricket World Cup on Friday...
Arsenal agree to face AC Milan during Qatar World Cup as Premier League clubs organise glamour friendlies
ARSENAL have reportedly agreed to play AC Milan in a friendly during the World Cup. A host of Mikel Arteta’s squad will be jetting off to Qatar come the middle of November. However, those not involved at the World Cup will not be sitting at home with their feet up watching all of the action unfold.
Men’s Rugby League World Cup: group-by-group preview
Previous best: Runners-up (1975, 1995, 2017) The good news for the hosts? Australia and New Zealand are on the opposite side of the draw. The bad news? They’re in a group with the hugely fancied Samoans, against whom they kick off the tournament in Newcastle on Saturday. Win that and they will be confident of making the semi-finals at least with minimum fuss. Lose it and there’s the prospect of facing Tonga in the quarter-finals. The form of breakthrough youngsters such as Jack Welsby and Dom Young will be key to how a new-look England fares.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Pick your England side for Afghanistan opener
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary of every game on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentaries and in-play videos on selected games. England's T20 World Cup opener against Afghanistan on 22 October is around the corner and we want...
BBC
Mark Allen opens up on declaring himself bankrupt
Northern Ireland's Mark Allen has spoken frankly about the reasons which led him to declare himself bankrupt. The 36-year-old says he hopes the worst of his personal and financial problems are now behind him but concedes that he made "some wrong moves" in the past. "I just overspent in every...
BBC
Women's World Cup play-offs: Scotland and Wales dreams over but Republic of Ireland reach World Cup
It was a case of so near yet so far for Scotland and Wales in the play-offs for the 2023 Women's World Cup, but for the Republic of Ireland it was the night they made history by reaching the finals for the first time. Amber Barrett's breakaway goal at Hampden...
Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
‘It’ll be special’: England and France bring local battle to World Cup stage
They may be in Whangarei, the most northerly large town in New Zealand, but it remains the most familiar of European rugby disputes. “Le Crunch,” murmurs England’s second row forward Abbie Ward, her tone reminiscent of a James Bond villain greeting an old adversary. “We know how tough it is every single time we play against France. We’ve played them more often than any other team in the world. We know them and they know us.”
ng-sportingnews.com
Matildas Women's World Cup draw scenarios 2023: Best and worst possible groups for Australia
The 2023 Women's World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand with the Matildas hoping to be genuine contenders for the title. Australia have often fallen short of expectations at Women's World Cups and have never made it past the quarter-finals. In 2019, the Matildas were knocked out...
Rugby League World Cup ‘a long time coming’ for England coach Shaun Wane
The waiting is over for Shaun Wane, who will finally get the chance to coach internationally on the main stage when the 2021 World Cup kicks off in Newcastle on Saturday.The treble Grand Final-winning Wigan boss has endured a frustrating time since his appointment, initially on a two-year deal, as the successor to Australian Wayne Bennett in February 2020.A month later the Covid pandemic struck which put paid to the Ashes Series in the autumn of that year and forced the postponement of the World Cup.Wane, whose contract was extended by 12 months to take in the delayed tournament, has...
BBC
Wales boss Gemma Grainger eyes European Championship as World Cup hopes end
Gemma Grainger says Wales are "worlds apart" from the team which began 2023 World Cup qualifying and is convinced they will qualify for the next European Championship. Wales suffered agonising defeat in the World Cup play-off final as Switzerland scored deep in extra time. Grainger insisted the nature of the...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ireland's final warm-up match against Sri Lanka abandoned
Ireland's final T20 World Cup warm-up match against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to bad weather in Melbourne. With the contest called off, Tuesday's 11-run defeat by Namibia was Ireland's sole international warm-up before the tournament begins. They open their group stage campaign against Zimbabwe...
Short time for Australia to savor T20 World Cup title
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia goes into the Twenty20 World Cup tournament it will host as defending champions, an honor it’s hardly had time to savor since winning the title last November in Dubai. It’s been a difficult and disrupted last two years for the event because of...
In-form England aims to hold both global white-ball titles
England has a strong chance of being the reigning world champion in both of the limited-overs formats despite a renewed push to make test cricket its priority. The England squad heads into the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia as the current titleholders in the 50-over World Cup following their success on home soil in 2019.
golfmagic.com
Madeira set to sparkle at IGTM 2022 in Italy's eternal city
The magic of Madeira will be on full display in Italy’s Eternal City this month when the International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) heads to Rome from October 17-20 for the world’s largest event for the golf travel industry. The biggest-ever delegation from the Portuguese archipelago will head to...
GOLF・
