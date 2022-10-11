Read full article on original website
yachatsnews.com
As voting elsewhere comes under attack from partisans, Oregon’s election officials say decades-old mail system has many checks and balances
Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
Oregon’s latest ACT scores show rock-bottom performance
New ACT scores out Wednesday show that very few Oregon high school students took the ACT – and the average scores for those who did was far lower than in any of the 11 other states with which Oregon could fairly be compared. Just 7% of students in Oregon’s...
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
Measure 114 could have significant effect on gun control in Oregon
In a month, Oregonians will have the chance to vote on a measure that could have some major impacts on gun control in the state.
WWEEK
Oregon’s Wealthiest Man Has Caused Tina Kotek to Take Contribution Limits Seriously—or at Least Claim She Does
Tina Kotek, the Democratic nominee locked in a dead heat in the Oregon governor’s race, took time out from campaigning Oct. 10 to hold a “roundtable on campaign finance reform.” The event was occasioned by Nike co-founder Phil Knight writing Kotek’s Republican opponent, Christine Drazan, a check for $1 million on Oct. 6.
beachconnection.net
Looking Back: Columbus Day Storm on Oregon Coast, 60 Years Ago Today
(Oregon Coast) – October 12, 1962: what was at the moment still called Typhoon Freda made a crash landing in Oregon and SW Washington, as well as the Oregon coast, making its mark forever. Almost immediately those in the U.S. started calling it the Columbus Day Storm, and it's still the standard by which all subsequent storms have been measured. One serious tempest smacked the Oregon coast and the valley in the late 1990s with almost similar winds, but coming closer was the Great Coastal Gale of '07, which knocked out power along much of the north Oregon coast for days. (Photo above: a burning wigwam bites the dust in the storm at Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum)
KXL
It’s Time For Oregon To Evict Ron Wyden And Support Jo Rae Perkins, An Actual Oregonian
I hear plenty of criticism of absentee landlords. Lots of us have rented from folks like that. The worst of them own a place but don’t actually live anywhere nearby so they don’t care very much when problems crop up. I only wish people cared as much about...
Readers respond: Oregon needs Johnson
Betsy Johnson is exactly what the Oregon needs in an advocate. Oregon needs a problem-solver. Oregon needs a dedicated public servant who will travel to each corner of the state to work on behalf of all Oregonians, regardless of party affiliation. I’ve never seen an elected official give more of...
philomathnews.com
Letter: McEntee consistently demonstrates commitment to our communities
I am a lifelong Democrat and I am endorsing Celeste McEntee for Oregon state representative. I am choosing to vote outside of my party because I feel things have spiraled out of control under the current leadership and I know Celeste McEntee has the determination and experience to restore equilibrium in Salem and stand up for Oregon’s rural communities.
KDRV
Oregon SNAP recipients to expect increase in benefits this month
SALEM, Ore. – Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will see an increase in benefits sometime this month. SNAP recipients will be receiving a permanent cost of living increase of about 12%. The increase is because, in October, the federal government makes cost of living...
kptv.com
Oregon inmate escapes in Forest Service vehicle with keys left inside
BAKER CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An inmate briefly escaped custody on Wednesday afternoon by fleeing in a U.S. Forest Service vehicle with the keys left in the ignition, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was on a work crew project from the minimum security...
4 Great Steakhouse in Oregon
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also live in Oregon, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, in an even more amazing setting, so definitely make time to visit them, next time you want to go to a nice restaurant.
Portland 'jogger rapist' survivor slams Oregon officials over offender's release: This is 'irresponsible'
Tiffany Edens reacts to Oregon officials' plan to release Portland-area serial rapist Richard Gillmore later this year as a low-risk sex offender.
Salem man, woman charged with neglecting 87 cats
Two Salem residents were arraigned on Wednesday for the alleged neglect and abuse of 87 cats found at a home on Larkspur Lane in September.
Oregon man sentenced to 30 years to life for firearm crimes in Payette County
CALDWELL, Idaho — Gregory J. Escobedo, 29, from Oregon, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Tuesday for shooting the owner of a car he had stolen in Payette County back in March of 2021. Escobedo was arrested after Canyon County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the...
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
WWEEK
Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO
For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
philomathnews.com
Voter registration deadline coming up Oct. 18
The Benton County Election Department and Oregon Secretary of State issued a public reminder this week that citizens must register to vote by Oct. 18 to participate in the Nov. 8 general election. To register, or to find more information about voting and elections, go online to oregonvotes.gov. Voter registration...
