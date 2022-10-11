ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
GRESHAM, OR
beachconnection.net

Looking Back: Columbus Day Storm on Oregon Coast, 60 Years Ago Today

(Oregon Coast) – October 12, 1962: what was at the moment still called Typhoon Freda made a crash landing in Oregon and SW Washington, as well as the Oregon coast, making its mark forever. Almost immediately those in the U.S. started calling it the Columbus Day Storm, and it's still the standard by which all subsequent storms have been measured. One serious tempest smacked the Oregon coast and the valley in the late 1990s with almost similar winds, but coming closer was the Great Coastal Gale of '07, which knocked out power along much of the north Oregon coast for days. (Photo above: a burning wigwam bites the dust in the storm at Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum)
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon needs Johnson

Betsy Johnson is exactly what the Oregon needs in an advocate. Oregon needs a problem-solver. Oregon needs a dedicated public servant who will travel to each corner of the state to work on behalf of all Oregonians, regardless of party affiliation. I’ve never seen an elected official give more of...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Letter: McEntee consistently demonstrates commitment to our communities

I am a lifelong Democrat and I am endorsing Celeste McEntee for Oregon state representative. I am choosing to vote outside of my party because I feel things have spiraled out of control under the current leadership and I know Celeste McEntee has the determination and experience to restore equilibrium in Salem and stand up for Oregon’s rural communities.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon SNAP recipients to expect increase in benefits this month

SALEM, Ore. – Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will see an increase in benefits sometime this month. SNAP recipients will be receiving a permanent cost of living increase of about 12%. The increase is because, in October, the federal government makes cost of living...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon inmate escapes in Forest Service vehicle with keys left inside

BAKER CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An inmate briefly escaped custody on Wednesday afternoon by fleeing in a U.S. Forest Service vehicle with the keys left in the ignition, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was on a work crew project from the minimum security...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouse in Oregon

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also live in Oregon, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, in an even more amazing setting, so definitely make time to visit them, next time you want to go to a nice restaurant.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO

For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Voter registration deadline coming up Oct. 18

The Benton County Election Department and Oregon Secretary of State issued a public reminder this week that citizens must register to vote by Oct. 18 to participate in the Nov. 8 general election. To register, or to find more information about voting and elections, go online to oregonvotes.gov. Voter registration...
BENTON COUNTY, OR

