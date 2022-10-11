ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NY1

Dealing with NYC's housing lottery

New York City may have tall buildings, but the city has just as tall a task to figure out how to curb skyrocketing rents. Manhattan’s median rent is about $4,100, which is the highest it’s ever been. Verona Lee-Alcid, who is a housing ambassador with Bronx Community Health...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Bronx tenants reap benefits as landlord takes on climate change upgrades

In the roughly quarter century she’s lived at Eastchester Heights, Brenda Nesmith said she’s seen the ownership of the sprawling apartment complex change hands several times, with some landlords neglecting repair calls and upgrades. “Before, it would take days before they’d come. Sometimes they would never come,” said...
BRONX, NY
New York City, NY
NY1

Celebrating the city's Urban Forest

In the shadow of the elevated F and G train tracks on 9th Street, the Gowanus Canal Conservancy’s Lowlands Nursery is growing plants that will flourish around the canal and surrounding neighborhood. They are sold to the public and donated for planting in gardens and other locations throughout Gowanus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Community rallies after 17-year-old shot in Brooklyn

Balloons with notes of love released into the evening sky and candles flickering as family, friends and community gathered to honor a life taken too soon. “A bright light ever since she was a baby she was a dancer and that’s my favorite thing,” said Cassandra Adams, mother of Raelynn Cameron.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Brooklyn Bridge bike lane to close Friday night into Saturday for repairs

Bicyclists beware: starting at 10 p.m. Friday and running through 2 p.m. Saturday the Brooklyn Bridge’s bike lane will be closed, the Department of Transportation said Friday morning. In a statement, DOT spokesperson Mona Bruno said the bridge’s bike lane is undergoing “routine maintenance” to address ponding and repair...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

The originals of 'Grease' and a chat with icon Carol Burnett

It’s been 50 years since the international sensation “Grease” premiered in New York. On this week’s episode of “On Stage,” host Frank DiLella takes a trip down memory lane with some of the original “Greasers.”. Broadway and Hollywood icon Carol Burnett chats with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

