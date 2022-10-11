Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
NY1
Dealing with NYC's housing lottery
New York City may have tall buildings, but the city has just as tall a task to figure out how to curb skyrocketing rents. Manhattan’s median rent is about $4,100, which is the highest it’s ever been. Verona Lee-Alcid, who is a housing ambassador with Bronx Community Health...
NY1
Homeless New Yorkers struggle to leave shelter system, even with vouchers
The high demand and low supply of housing in the city is making it difficult for homeless New Yorkers seeking housing to compete with an already competitive market. “When I’m stuck inside the shelter system, it’s tough to get out,” said James Lee who lives in a homeless shelter.
NY1
To solve NYC's housing crisis, large-scale developments are being considered
There is no perfect solution to New York City’s daunting housing problem. But amid soaring rent prices and surging population growth, some city officials are ready to begin somewhere to address the crisis. “This is the site on which we’re going to building the Halletts North project,” City Councilmember...
NY1
Bronx tenants reap benefits as landlord takes on climate change upgrades
In the roughly quarter century she’s lived at Eastchester Heights, Brenda Nesmith said she’s seen the ownership of the sprawling apartment complex change hands several times, with some landlords neglecting repair calls and upgrades. “Before, it would take days before they’d come. Sometimes they would never come,” said...
NY1
Manhattan official introduces plan to reduce congestion caused by delivery trucks
With New Yorkers getting more packages delivered to their doors than ever before, congestion from delivery trucks is at an all-time high. Some New Yorkers have been documenting the traffic jams on social media and this week, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine introduced legislation to change the way deliveries work in the five boroughs.
NY1
Celebrating the city's Urban Forest
In the shadow of the elevated F and G train tracks on 9th Street, the Gowanus Canal Conservancy’s Lowlands Nursery is growing plants that will flourish around the canal and surrounding neighborhood. They are sold to the public and donated for planting in gardens and other locations throughout Gowanus.
NY1
Community rallies after 17-year-old shot in Brooklyn
Balloons with notes of love released into the evening sky and candles flickering as family, friends and community gathered to honor a life taken too soon. “A bright light ever since she was a baby she was a dancer and that’s my favorite thing,” said Cassandra Adams, mother of Raelynn Cameron.
NY1
Teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Queens subway station: NYPD
An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old on a subway train in Queens Friday, the NYPD said. Keyondre Russell of Queens was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon Saturday, according to police. Jayjon Burnett was shot in the...
NY1
Brooklyn Bridge bike lane to close Friday night into Saturday for repairs
Bicyclists beware: starting at 10 p.m. Friday and running through 2 p.m. Saturday the Brooklyn Bridge’s bike lane will be closed, the Department of Transportation said Friday morning. In a statement, DOT spokesperson Mona Bruno said the bridge’s bike lane is undergoing “routine maintenance” to address ponding and repair...
NY1
Woman dies after ambulance crashes going wrong way down one-way street: NYPD
A woman who was hit by a car on Staten Island Friday morning died after the ambulance taking her to the hospital drove the wrong way down a one-way street and was involved in a crash, the NYPD said. Maria Elena-Andres Martinez, 35, was crossing Jewett Avenue, at the intersection...
NY1
The originals of 'Grease' and a chat with icon Carol Burnett
It’s been 50 years since the international sensation “Grease” premiered in New York. On this week’s episode of “On Stage,” host Frank DiLella takes a trip down memory lane with some of the original “Greasers.”. Broadway and Hollywood icon Carol Burnett chats with...
