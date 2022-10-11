One of the biggest momentum changing plays of Arkansas’ 52-35 win at BYU in Provo, Utah, on Saturday was one that was not even supposed to happen. The host Cougars were leading the Razorbacks 21-17 in the second quarter when their offense lined up as if go for out on a 4th and 1 from their own 34. with just over five minutes left.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 5 HOURS AGO