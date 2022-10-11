Read full article on original website
Arkansas pounces on BYU momentum-changing miscue
One of the biggest momentum changing plays of Arkansas’ 52-35 win at BYU in Provo, Utah, on Saturday was one that was not even supposed to happen. The host Cougars were leading the Razorbacks 21-17 in the second quarter when their offense lined up as if go for out on a 4th and 1 from their own 34. with just over five minutes left.
PTN Faceoff: Which trophy game will Arkansas win this year?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s PTN Faceoff, Arkansas beat writer for the Southwest Times Record Christina Long and The Hawg Talk podcast host Porter Hayes discuss which trophy game the Razorbacks can win this year. Arkansas has two trophy games left this year, the Battle for...
Hogs snap skid, dominate BYU 52-35
Arkansas snapped its three-game losing streak in an impressive fashion on Saturday with a 52-35 win over BYU in Provo, Utah. Arkansas used a big second quarter to take control of the game. BYU led 13-7 after the first quarter, but the Hogs outscored them 24-8 in the second quarter to take a 31-21 lead into intermission. Sam Pittman was pleased after the game to see his team get a victory.
Home is Where the Hog is: The Isaiah Nichols Story
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Just nine miles down the road from Razorback Stadium at George Junior High, it was there in the front office where Hogs defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols was asked a question that would change his life. “That’s where his story really starts, here in Springdale. The...
2023 5-star Arkansas target Ron Holland making second stop in Fayetteville to headline Red/White game visitors
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program has welcomed talented 2023 Ron Holland back to Fayetteville for a second visit since early in the summer as the talented 5-star prospect is in the state to attend the Hoop Hogs’ annual Red/White game on Sunday. Holland...
4-star Shamar Easter remains solid commitment to Hogs
ASHDOWN, Ark. — Ashdown Class of 2023 four-star tight end Shamar Easter committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021, to the delight of Razorback fans. Easter, 6-5 1/2, 215, is the state’s top recruit in the Class of 2023. He chose Arkansas over offers from such schools as Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State, Ole Miss, Auburn and others. He talked about his commitment on Thursday.
What to look for in ’22-23 Hoop Hogs’ second exhibition season
LITTLE ROCK — It’s rare that a team gets a second exhibition season to sort out strengths, weaknesses, and player rotations among other things, but that’s exactly what’s in store for Eric Musselman’s 2022-23 Arkansas Razorbacks as phase two of the games that don’t count starts this weekend and runs through the end of October.
WATCH: Sam Pittman and players talk about win over BYU
PROVO, UT. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks took down the BYU Cougars 52-35 in LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday. The Hogs are now 4-3 overall on the year and still 1-3 in the SEC. Hear what Sam Pittman had to say after the game here:. Hear what KJ Jefferson,...
Josenberger shines for Diamond Hogs
When Arkansas’ fall baseball workouts got underway a little over a month ago, Tavian Josenberger’s quest for an every day role was slowed by an injury. But the switch-hitting Kansas transfer quickly made an impression once he got healed and continue that on Thursday at Baum-Walker Stadium against some current professional prospects.
