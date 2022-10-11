ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NYS Music

Migguel Anggelo’s newest production, ‘English with an Accent,’ comes to Lincoln Center

In “English with an Accent,” Migguel Anggelo looks critically at the concept of The American Dream from a perspective shaped by his intersecting queer, Latino and immigrant identities. The performance, co-commissioned by the Lincoln Center uses original music, dance and theater to tell the story of an immigrant’s arrival in New York City. Migguel Anggelo will lead, joined by a cast of 10 dancers, for a performance coming to the Lincoln Center’s Clark Studio Theater, December 1 through 3.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYS Music

Beacon Theatre to Host Gregg Allman 75th Birthday Tribute in December

On December 8th, the life of legendary Gregg Allman will be celebrated with a special tribute all-star event. “The Midnight Rider: Gregg Allman’s 75th Birthday Jam” will feature a diverse range of artists paying homage to the legendary Allman. With some unprecedented performances from an extraordinary lineup...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theexaminernews.com

The Sopranos’ Pastore Returns to His Musical Roots at Lucy’s

Mention the name Vinny Pastore in a word association game and an entire generation is likely to respond “Big Pussy from ‘The Sopranos.’”. But far fewer may know that years before his role on the hit HBO mob drama, Pastore was a singer and a rock ‘n’ roll club owner in New Rochelle.
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
NYS Music

Mondo NYC 2022 Kicks off Today with Music, Conferences, and Showcase Concerts

Organizers for Mondo.NYC, the annual trade conference and showcase music festival, have announced the lineup for the 2022 event, kicking off today, Tuesday, October 11. Artists will perform virtually on Mondo’s daily live stream via YouTube and at multiple independent concert venues around New York City, including Arlene’s Grocery, Bar Freda, Bowery Electric, Brooklyn Bowl, Drom, and The Sultan Room.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Chester, NY
Port Chester, NY
Entertainment
Eater

Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?

Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
talkofthesound.com

Third Prize Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at New Rochelle Shop Rite

ALBANY, NY (October 11, 2022) — The New York Lottery today announced that three third prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for the October 10, 2022 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Tops...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Architectural Digest

A Rare Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York Lists for a Shocking Price

Frank Lloyd Wright designed hundreds of private homes in his career, but you can only find one in New York City—the Crimson Beech home on Staten Island. It’s not too much of a secret that the famed architect wasn’t the Big Apple’s biggest fan, and the city doesn’t typically offer the connection with nature that Wright harnessed in his designs. But travel just a little outside of the concrete jungle, and Wright designs start popping up: One of them just went up for sale. Just 35 minutes from Manhattan, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Socrates Zaferiou House sits on 2.5 private acres within Clausland Mountain Park in Blauvelt, New York. “It’s a complete escape from our New York City life, so it’s meant to be a decompression,” Sarah Anderson-Magness, the home’s current owner, said in a video about the property and her journey with it. The four-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom property was recently listed for sale through Sotheby’s for $1.52 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Bareilles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Domestic Violence#The Capitol Theatre#Pace Women#Pwjc#Pace University#International Markets
George J. Ziogas

The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York

Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
BEACON, NY
Register Citizen

In Stamford, relocated Saks Off 5th sets October opening date

STAMFORD — The new Saks Off 5th on High Ridge Road will open Oct. 27. A company spokesperson confirmed the opening date in an email to The Stamford Advocate on Monday. Signs saying “Opening Soon” are lining the property in the Bull’s Head area. Saks Off...
STAMFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Celebrities
trendingwork.com

New Jersey’s Anthony Cavallo was killed in a motorcycle crash!

Anthony Cavallo, of Clark, New Jersey, reportedly died in a motorcycle accident. Many people who knew Anthony Cavallo mourn his untimely loss because he was such a wonderful friend to so many. Many people in Anthony Cavallo’s local community have resorted to social media to express their grief over his...
CLARK, NJ
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Farmers’ Market Is One of the Best in NY

The TaSH Farmers’ Market was ranked one of the top 10 farmers’ markets in New York State, the only one in Westchester to do so. Who doesn’t love a good farmers’ market trip? In Westchester, an abundance of markets offer the chance to shop local and support farms and makers in the region. Recently, one local farmers’ market has been named not just a top pick in Westchester, but all of New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy