Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NYS Music
Migguel Anggelo’s newest production, ‘English with an Accent,’ comes to Lincoln Center
In “English with an Accent,” Migguel Anggelo looks critically at the concept of The American Dream from a perspective shaped by his intersecting queer, Latino and immigrant identities. The performance, co-commissioned by the Lincoln Center uses original music, dance and theater to tell the story of an immigrant’s arrival in New York City. Migguel Anggelo will lead, joined by a cast of 10 dancers, for a performance coming to the Lincoln Center’s Clark Studio Theater, December 1 through 3.
NYS Music
Beacon Theatre to Host Gregg Allman 75th Birthday Tribute in December
On December 8th, the life of legendary Gregg Allman will be celebrated with a special tribute all-star event. “The Midnight Rider: Gregg Allman’s 75th Birthday Jam” will feature a diverse range of artists paying homage to the legendary Allman. With some unprecedented performances from an extraordinary lineup...
theexaminernews.com
The Sopranos’ Pastore Returns to His Musical Roots at Lucy’s
Mention the name Vinny Pastore in a word association game and an entire generation is likely to respond “Big Pussy from ‘The Sopranos.’”. But far fewer may know that years before his role on the hit HBO mob drama, Pastore was a singer and a rock ‘n’ roll club owner in New Rochelle.
NYS Music
Mondo NYC 2022 Kicks off Today with Music, Conferences, and Showcase Concerts
Organizers for Mondo.NYC, the annual trade conference and showcase music festival, have announced the lineup for the 2022 event, kicking off today, Tuesday, October 11. Artists will perform virtually on Mondo’s daily live stream via YouTube and at multiple independent concert venues around New York City, including Arlene’s Grocery, Bar Freda, Bowery Electric, Brooklyn Bowl, Drom, and The Sultan Room.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Legend of White Plains, NY Buckout Road is Nightmare Inducing
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison New York. While researching haunted happenings across New York...
Eater
Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?
Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
talkofthesound.com
Third Prize Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at New Rochelle Shop Rite
ALBANY, NY (October 11, 2022) — The New York Lottery today announced that three third prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for the October 10, 2022 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Tops...
A Rare Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York Lists for a Shocking Price
Frank Lloyd Wright designed hundreds of private homes in his career, but you can only find one in New York City—the Crimson Beech home on Staten Island. It’s not too much of a secret that the famed architect wasn’t the Big Apple’s biggest fan, and the city doesn’t typically offer the connection with nature that Wright harnessed in his designs. But travel just a little outside of the concrete jungle, and Wright designs start popping up: One of them just went up for sale. Just 35 minutes from Manhattan, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Socrates Zaferiou House sits on 2.5 private acres within Clausland Mountain Park in Blauvelt, New York. “It’s a complete escape from our New York City life, so it’s meant to be a decompression,” Sarah Anderson-Magness, the home’s current owner, said in a video about the property and her journey with it. The four-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom property was recently listed for sale through Sotheby’s for $1.52 million.
RELATED PEOPLE
Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Westchester
Three third-prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for Monday's Powerball were purchased in New York, including two in Westchester County.
Students, parents protest on Long Island after school district removes LGBTQ Pride flag
OAKDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A school board’s decision to remove LGBTQ Pride and progress flags from its classrooms is causing quite a stir on Long Island. Hundreds of parents, teachers and students showed up Tuesday night to protest at a Connetquot School District board meeting for enforcement of the ban in schools. The meeting itself […]
Daily Princetonian
Alumni respond to Professor Emeritus Maitland Jones Jr.’s termination from NYU
New York University (NYU) has terminated the employment of University professor emeritus Maitland Jones Jr., who had taught at Princeton for four decades, The New York Times reported on Oct. 3. Jones’s firing followed a petition circulated among his students raising concerns regarding his grading practices. At Princeton, Jones...
Italian Restaurant Frequented By Celebs Brings Cocktail Lounge, Pizzeria To NJ Train Station
An Italian restaurant frequented by celebrities is bringing an upscale pizzeria to a local New Jersey train station, as first reported by NJ Advance Media. Owned by Michael Vitiello, Ristorante MV will be opening Pizzeria Tâton by MV at the Bernardsville Train Station, the outlet said. The concept was recently approved by municipal officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York
Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
Popular catering hall Chateau Briand to close by end of year, state filing shows
The Scotto brothers also own and operate The Fox Hollow and The Somerley, both in Woodbury.
Register Citizen
In Stamford, relocated Saks Off 5th sets October opening date
STAMFORD — The new Saks Off 5th on High Ridge Road will open Oct. 27. A company spokesperson confirmed the opening date in an email to The Stamford Advocate on Monday. Signs saying “Opening Soon” are lining the property in the Bull’s Head area. Saks Off...
Where To Get The Best Tacos in Westchester County, NY
Who isn’t always up for tacos? Juicy, savory and everything you could possibly imagine in just one bite. Westchester County is full of great taquerias and here are some of my own personal favorites that you need to visit very soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
trendingwork.com
New Jersey’s Anthony Cavallo was killed in a motorcycle crash!
Anthony Cavallo, of Clark, New Jersey, reportedly died in a motorcycle accident. Many people who knew Anthony Cavallo mourn his untimely loss because he was such a wonderful friend to so many. Many people in Anthony Cavallo’s local community have resorted to social media to express their grief over his...
'Unfortunate Circumstances' Prompt Closure Of Seafood Restaurant/Chophouse In Commack
A Long Island seafood restaurant and chophouse has abruptly closed its doors. Hooks & Chops, located at 6330 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, is closed, the restaurant announced on Friday, Oct. 7. The restaurant initially announced a temporary closure due to flooding on Tuesday, Oct. 4, before making the announcement on...
greaterlongisland.com
6 Long Island restaurants and counting; the story of Lily Flanagan’s group
Niall Crowe emigrated to the U.S. from Ireland 38 years ago, at 22 years old. He had $200 in his pocket and lived in a one-room apartment in East Islip with his brother. There was a shower, and they cooked their meals on a hot plate. Today, he eats well.
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Farmers’ Market Is One of the Best in NY
The TaSH Farmers’ Market was ranked one of the top 10 farmers’ markets in New York State, the only one in Westchester to do so. Who doesn’t love a good farmers’ market trip? In Westchester, an abundance of markets offer the chance to shop local and support farms and makers in the region. Recently, one local farmers’ market has been named not just a top pick in Westchester, but all of New York.
Comments / 0