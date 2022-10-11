ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

The 5 best laptop deals in Best Buy’s rival October Prime Day sale

Amazon brought back Prime Day deals for another round this year with its Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, also known as the October Prime Day, so retailers like Best Buy have launched their own discounts in response. The Best Buy Prime Day sale includes significant price cuts on a wide range of laptops, and since there are just too many to choose from, we’ve gathered the five best laptop deals right here to help you narrow down your options.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Prime Early Access Sale: Enjoy Major Discounts for Yeedi Robovacs

Yeedi robovacs are some of the best currently on the market and they have sensible prices. For the Prime Early Access Sale event, those prices are going even lower, much to our collective happiness. If you've been thinking about getting a robovac to help you with cleaning, now's the perfect...
SHOPPING
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Prime Early Access Sale: Save Big On Govee Lights

Having beautiful lights around your house, lights that change color to match the show you're watching, dance to the music, or flicker to set the mood, is a dream come true. Govee's products are among the best out there, and they're now available with some pretty hefty discounts for the Prime Early Access Sale event on Amazon.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Laptop#Gaming#Electronics Deals#Grubhub#Amazon Music Unlimited
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
nypressnews.com

The 63 Absolute Best Prime Day Deals

Amazon is Back with a second Prime Day this October. Technically, it’s called the Prime Early Access Sale, but let’s be real—it’s Prime Day 2. Just like the event we covered in July, most of the deals are for Prime subscribers, but there are some discounts for nonmembers as well. We’ve spent hours combing through thousands of deals; these are our favorites on WIRED-tested gear, from Alexa-enabled speakers and robot vacuums to laptops and tablets.
SHOPPING
makeuseof.com

Prime Early Access Sale: iPads, MacBooks, and AirPods Go on Sale

The first things you think about when you hear the name Apple are "quality" and "expensive," because, let's face it, Apple products can be a bit pricey. Well, for Prime Early Access Sale, Apple products are going on sale on Amazon! This is a two-day long deal, so there's plenty of time to save hundreds on your favorite items.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Prime Early Access Sale: Save Money and Get a New Amazon Echo

Echo devices give you easy access to pretty much any smart device in your home, allowing you to use voice control, which makes things so much easier. Thankfully, for Prime Early Access Sale, you can get your very own Echo device for a steal!. This is the second time this...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld review: For enthusiasts only

“The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is a well-built, but niche device for hardcore cloud gaming enthusiasts only.”. The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is the first of a new kind of gaming device: a handheld tailored specifically to cloud gaming. Streaming games from the cloud is something that people can do with a PC, phone, or Samsung TV, so there’s a lot of pressure on this handheld to prove why players should be interested in it … especially when they can buy a cheaper mobile controller like the Razer Kishi V2 for their phone.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Should You Sell Your Old Games Console or Keep It Forever?

Many years ago, we spent many happy weekends battling our friends on a PS1 console with its many exciting titles. But today, it is practically impossible to find that old console now. Nevertheless, its gaming experience remains memorable—loading the game disc on the tray, anticipating the iconic PlayStation sound, and...
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft Surface Studio 3: Late rumour claims Surface Studio 2 Plus launch with outrageous European pricing and last-generation hardware

Microsoft is on the verge of announcing new products, with rumours suggesting that the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Project Volterra and the Surface Studio 3 are all in play. Scheduled for later today and watchable on Microsoft's website, the event should be the company's largest in a few years. However, Roland Quandt claims to have obtained some fairly disheartening specifications for Microsoft's next Surface Studio.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

The Surface Pro 9 comes with either 12th-gen Intel CPUs or a 5G Arm chip

Last year's Surface Pro 8 was one of the biggest design upgrades for Microsoft's tablet PC, adding long-awaited features like Thunderbolt 4 and surprising upgrades like a 120Hz display. This year's Surface Pro 9, paradoxically, is both more of the same and a dramatic departure. It has the usual chip refresh — in this case, Intel's far superior 12th-gen CPUs — but there's also a new 5G-equipped model with a custom SQ 3 Arm chip.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy