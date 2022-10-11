ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New hardcore ARPG UNDECEMBER slashes onto PC and mobile today

This article is written in partnership with UNDECEMBER. LINE Games Corporation’s hack-and-slash ARPG UNDECEMBER is now available globally for download across PC and mobile platforms. In the grim world of UNDECEMBER, players will inhabit the role of rune hunters whose goal is to stop the resurrection of the 13th Being Evil God Serpens and restore order to the world.
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It

Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft

We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass

ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween

PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
Xbox Slams PlayStation Trolls in Viral Tweet

Since the days of the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, gamers have constantly been at war with one another over their preferred video game consoles. That longstanding tradition continues in the modern era with PlayStation and Xbox fans, often on social media. Not a day goes by where the official Xbox Twitter account doesn't post an innocuous Tweet, only for the company's social media person to be inundated with replies such as "PlayStation better." Xbox has now clapped back against the haters with a viral Tweet framed like a Halloween meme that's currently making the rounds.
Should You Sell Your Old Games Console or Keep It Forever?

Many years ago, we spent many happy weekends battling our friends on a PS1 console with its many exciting titles. But today, it is practically impossible to find that old console now. Nevertheless, its gaming experience remains memorable—loading the game disc on the tray, anticipating the iconic PlayStation sound, and...
Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 now available with multiple changes

In addition to what Nintendo labels as "general system stability improvements" and delivers with each system update, the firmware update 15.0.0 for the brand's portable gaming console also allows users to take screenshots when using the Nintendo Switch Online application. Sadly, there are no other major changes. Released worldwide over...
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Best Xbox Deals

Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is live now, and it lasts until October 12. While lots of items were discounted yesterday, today the sale begins in earnest, and if you are an average Xbox enjoyer (like I am), all the better. The Prime Early Access sale has tons of deals on Xbox games (both digital and physical), Xbox Series expansion cards, controllers, & more.
The 3 Best Web Browsers for Gamers

There are plenty of excellent web browsers available today. While all browsers provide similar features, you will need a browser that ticks all of your preferences. Some users prefer a lightweight browser that doesn’t clog up an old PC, while others may prefer a versatile browser with high-powered features.
