Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
Five new Steam games you probably missed (October 10, 2022)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.
New hardcore ARPG UNDECEMBER slashes onto PC and mobile today
This article is written in partnership with UNDECEMBER. LINE Games Corporation’s hack-and-slash ARPG UNDECEMBER is now available globally for download across PC and mobile platforms. In the grim world of UNDECEMBER, players will inhabit the role of rune hunters whose goal is to stop the resurrection of the 13th Being Evil God Serpens and restore order to the world.
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
GTA 6 fans concerned map may be too big following latest leak
There are concerns that, after years and years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI's map might actually be "too big" according to the footage leaked in the Rockstar Games security breach. The hack was devastating for the developer, showing off the modern-day Vice City, two player characters named Jason and...
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II PS5, PS4 Pro, And PS4 Gameplay Shows That Last-Gen Consoles Limit The Game.
The first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II comparison video has been released by SupRageGaming, showing how the game looks when played on three different PlayStation consoles—the PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. The PlayStation 5 and PS4 Pro run at 4K resolution with 60 frames per second (fps), while the PS4 runs at 1080p resolution with 30 fps.
Sony and Microsoft spend millions every month with no direct return to keep gaming subscribers happy
In context: In the current generation of console wars, a lot is riding on Sony's and Xbox's subscription services, maybe even more than ever. This supposition is supported by both companies recently restructuring PlayStation Plus and Game Pass. A filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reinforces this notion.
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass
ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
Even if every Call of Duty player switched to Xbox, Microsoft says PlayStation would remain "significantly larger"
Microsoft has responded to the concerns surrounding its Activision Blizzard deal
PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween
PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
Xbox Slams PlayStation Trolls in Viral Tweet
Since the days of the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, gamers have constantly been at war with one another over their preferred video game consoles. That longstanding tradition continues in the modern era with PlayStation and Xbox fans, often on social media. Not a day goes by where the official Xbox Twitter account doesn't post an innocuous Tweet, only for the company's social media person to be inundated with replies such as "PlayStation better." Xbox has now clapped back against the haters with a viral Tweet framed like a Halloween meme that's currently making the rounds.
Xbox Device Spotted on Phil Spencer's Shelf Spurs Speculation, Xbox Says It's an Old Prototype
Earlier today, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer posted a photo on his personal Twitter account that seemed to be teasing a reveal for the Xbox-branded streaming stick called Project Keystone. However, Microsoft has since confirmed the device seen in the photo is a prototype, and the company has shelved the project, for the time being.
Sony believes PlayStation gamers will switch to Xbox for Call Of Duty
Even though Call Of Duty will stay on PlayStation until 2023, Sony has claimed that the Activision acquisition could be enough for gamers to swap from PlayStation to Xbox for potential exclusive extras. You'll recall that Call Of Duty has had exclusive extras for PlayStation players for a number of...
New information suggests Xbox Game Pass generated around $3 billion for Microsoft on consoles in 2021
Microsoft is still hard at work making sure that its Activision Blizzard acquisition goes through, with international regulatory agencies combing through the company’s finances. Because of this, new details about Microsoft and Xbox’s programs have been found and they point to some success with the Game Pass services.
Should You Sell Your Old Games Console or Keep It Forever?
Many years ago, we spent many happy weekends battling our friends on a PS1 console with its many exciting titles. But today, it is practically impossible to find that old console now. Nevertheless, its gaming experience remains memorable—loading the game disc on the tray, anticipating the iconic PlayStation sound, and...
Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 now available with multiple changes
In addition to what Nintendo labels as "general system stability improvements" and delivers with each system update, the firmware update 15.0.0 for the brand's portable gaming console also allows users to take screenshots when using the Nintendo Switch Online application. Sadly, there are no other major changes. Released worldwide over...
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Best Xbox Deals
Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is live now, and it lasts until October 12. While lots of items were discounted yesterday, today the sale begins in earnest, and if you are an average Xbox enjoyer (like I am), all the better. The Prime Early Access sale has tons of deals on Xbox games (both digital and physical), Xbox Series expansion cards, controllers, & more.
The 3 Best Web Browsers for Gamers
There are plenty of excellent web browsers available today. While all browsers provide similar features, you will need a browser that ticks all of your preferences. Some users prefer a lightweight browser that doesn’t clog up an old PC, while others may prefer a versatile browser with high-powered features.
