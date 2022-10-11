ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainbow Fentanyl Candy & Side Walk Chalk Found In 18 States So Far

It's becoming more difficult to watch for Fentanyl on our streets and around our kids. It takes ONLY 2mg to kill a person with exposure. Anne Milligen from the DEA states "rainbow fentanyl comes in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes — even some resembling sidewalk chalk(photo above). It is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults."
