NATIONAL BUILDING MUSEUM ANNOUNCES MAJOR NEW EXHIBITION EXPLORING HOW HOUSING AFFORDABILITY INNOVATIONS CAN BECOME REAL WORLD SOLUTIONS

As the oil and gas sector reels from a shortage of bulk bleach, De Nora Neptune has been named partner of choice for a new Martin Water Midstream development in the Permian Basin – the epicenter for onshore oil and gas production in the US. Through a network of mobile and stationary recycle centers using De Nora ClorTec® technology, the partnership will overcome a volatile bulk bleach market with an unlimited supply of sodium hypochlorite produced on-site, allowing the onshore operations to continue during a time of uncertainty while driving the movement for environmentally conscious mid- and upstream practices.

MARTIN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO