NATIONAL BUILDING MUSEUM ANNOUNCES MAJOR NEW EXHIBITION EXPLORING HOW HOUSING AFFORDABILITY INNOVATIONS CAN BECOME REAL WORLD SOLUTIONS

Read full article on original website
Related
csengineermag.com
De Nora Named Partner for Martin County Produced Water Recycling Center
As the oil and gas sector reels from a shortage of bulk bleach, De Nora Neptune has been named partner of choice for a new Martin Water Midstream development in the Permian Basin – the epicenter for onshore oil and gas production in the US. Through a network of mobile and stationary recycle centers using De Nora ClorTec® technology, the partnership will overcome a volatile bulk bleach market with an unlimited supply of sodium hypochlorite produced on-site, allowing the onshore operations to continue during a time of uncertainty while driving the movement for environmentally conscious mid- and upstream practices.
csengineermag.com
Buro Happold elevates noted airport sector expert, Patti Harburg-Petrich, to lead U.S. aviation practice
October 11, 2022, the global leader in planning and implementation of aviation and airport projects, Buro Happold, has announced its U.S. practice team leader for the sector, Patti Harburg-Petrich. The closely watched move reflects Buro Happold’s deep portfolio of award-winning works in these markets and formalizes the firm’s multidisciplinary offer, integrating essential engineering and strategic consulting capabilities in a single, widely recognized firm.
Comments / 0