ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
hotelnewsme.com

Italian Restaurant Luigia Presents Aperitivo Milanese in Collaboration with Peroni

Dubai, UAE; 11 October 2022 – Luigia, an award-winning Italian restaurant located at Rixos Premium JBR, announces a monthly Aperitivo Night starting on Thursday, 13 October, from 7pm to 10pm. Aperitivo, the beloved Milanese tradition, provides the perfect occasion to bring friends together and savour great beverages and delicious...
RESTAURANTS
hotelnewsme.com

H Residence set to transform Al Safa dining scene, signing three elite F&B concepts

October 11, 2022 – Dubai, UAE: The upcoming H Residence development will open in Q1 2023 as part of HUNA, introducing three signature restaurant concepts. The iconic culinary outlets will establish an elevated dining destination in the Jumeirah neighbourhood, alongside other acclaimed facilities. HUNA, has announced that H Residence...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jvc#A La Carte#Caf#Bakery#Food Drink#Hive Coliv#Dubai Design District#D3#Lebanese
hotelnewsme.com

LA MEZCALERIA DOWNTOWN LAUNCHES A NEW WEEKLY LINE UP

Looking for your next night out with a difference? La Mezcaleria Downtown at the recently opened Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel (previously Oberoi Hotel) has announced some new additions to their weekly line up. The popular and vibrant venue, who recently has been recognised by Trip Advisor as a 2022 Travelers...
TRAVEL
hotelnewsme.com

INTELLECT COFFEE JOINS FORCES WITH PINK CARAVAN THIS OCTOBER

As a brand that’s female-founded and female-led, with over 70% of staff being female – Intellect Coffee is a brand that is passionate about more than just coffee. This month, in collaboration with the Pink Caravan, the famous Intellect Coffee C-Wagon (coffee on wheels!) will be following the caravan around to prime locations in Dubai. With every mammogram conducted, all recipients will be able to enjoy a delicious free coffee as a post check-up treat.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

This Underrated Retailer Just Dropped New Barefoot Dreams Halloween Blankets & They’re Under $100

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that pumpkin spice lattes are on the menu at your favorite coffee place — it’s officially fall. That means it’s time to get extra cozy and break out the warmest blankets and throws. If your current ones need some TLC, now is the best time to upgrade them. Right now, Barefoot Dreams just dropped new throws at QVC that are just in time for Halloween.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hotelnewsme.com

GRANDIOSE SUPERMARKETS PARTNERS WITH EMIRATI ARTIST ABDULLA LUTFI TO RELAUNCH SUSTAINABLE CANVAS BAGS

Grandiose Supermarkets, in their mission to continue sustainable initiatives, has launched a completely new line of canvas bags in collaboration with an Emirati artist, Abdulla Lutfi. The new line has been launched to promote an array of sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic and bring back the charm of carrying reusable bags for a regular grocery run. Customers visiting Grandiose can pick their quirky favourite at the checkout point of a Grandiose retail outlet for AED 10.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pethelpful.com

Video of Goat Spinning Candy Machine to Get Food Is Unbelievable

If you've ever been to a petting zoo, you might've run into a little candy machine filled with food for the animals. You put in a quarter, spin the dial and out comes the food you can use to feed the animals. But now, these animals are getting a little too smart for us because they know exactly where the food source comes from.
ANIMALS
hotelnewsme.com

CHEF DU JOUR INTRODUCING FLORIAN BARBAROT FOR BEACH BY FIVE, FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH

Iconic luxury lifestyle hotel, FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s 150m of private beach, Beach by FIVE is renowned for its Instagrammable VIP cabanas, beach side Jacuzzis and a stunning skyline view for a picture-perfect sunset shot while a striking chandelier topped glass lined pool is your go-to spot for a sun kissed dip – and that’s not all, high-energy beach party extravaganza, Bohemia, is everyone’s favourite Saturday rendezvous.
RESTAURANTS
hotelnewsme.com

IRIS DUBAI REVEALS A NEW-LOOK DESTINATION

Set against Dubai’s iconic skyline, Iris unveils an incredible transformation offering entirely new and elevated guest experiences. Highlights of the venue’s redesign include a complete transformation of the outdoor lounge, expected to open later in October, and features a retractable roof, a seven-meter tree, and a glasshouse. As...
BEAUTY & FASHION
triangletribune.com

A family favorite in just 5 minutes

Running short on time from a busy schedule shouldn’t mean skipping out on your favorite desserts. In fact, it should be all the more reason to enjoy a sweet treat as a reward for all that hard work. When you’re due for a bite into dark chocolate goodness, all...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy