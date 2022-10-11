ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

KATV

Lyon College planning to lock tuition costs

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Inflation may be rising but one Arkansas college has locked its tuition costs for the next year. Lyon College has announced that it will not its tuition, in addition to housing costs for the 2023-2024 school year. Content partners at KAIT 8 news reported the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

UAMS partnership creating a comprehensive care at home suite of service

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Tuesday a partnership with Amedisys, a leading health care at-home company, and Contessa, an Amedisys company and the leading comprehensive care at-home provider, to bring a new at-home care option to Central Arkansas. This venture will offer...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Helping Hand of Greater Little Rock serves hundreds a week

Little Rock (KATV) — Helping Hand of Greater Little Rock has been serving those in Central Arkansas since 1970. They focus on giving nutritious food and groceries to people who need a little help in tough times. Marquita Norment is one of the recipients of food for her family.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Conway, AR
Arkansas Education
Little Rock, AR
Conway, AR
KATV

Little Rock economist and broker talk about crime's impact on economy

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KATV) — As elections in Little Rock draw closer each week, the topic of crime comes to be topic of discussion. "Little rock has always had higher crime than other parts of the state," Michael Pakko Chief Economist and State Economic Forecaster at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock said.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

After two-year hiatus, Central Arkansas Pride to return in colorful force

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Central Arkansas Pride announced Wednesday that Little Rock's 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride celebration will happen this weekend after a two-year hiatus. According to the news release, the celebration will be Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Argenta Plaza bringing lots of family-friendly programs and events to the community.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

CALS held the 2022 Little Rock mayoral forum

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Four men stepped into the Ron Robinson Theater on Monday to discuss who will be the next mayor. Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., Steve Landers, Greg Henderson, and Glen Schwarz all gathered on stage to talk about a variety of topics from government accountability to LITfest and violent crime.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Greg Gibson announced as new Armor Bank Market President

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Armor bank announced Wednesday they have hired Greg Gibson as the Forrest City Market President. According to a news release, Gibson will lead the bank's Forrest City Team in serving the consumer, commercial and agricultural needs of the market. “We are very excited to add...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Conway man sues country club for cheating him after golf tournament

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Conway man is accusing the Morrilton Country Club of cheating him out of a prize for winning a golf tournament over the weekend. Austin Clagett has hired Andrew Norwood of Denton & Zachary, PLLC in pursuing legal action against Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton after they refused to transfer the title of a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew, valued at $53,595.
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Benton police searching for man last seen near Lake Winona

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Wednesday they are looking for a missing 42-year-old man. According to police, Jeremey Michael Gregory may be experiencing a mental health crisis. Gregory was last known to be near Lake Winona in Paron. He is may be driving a white...
BENTON, AR
KATV

Nightly lane closures on Interstate 40 in Pope County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday there will be lane closures for bridge work in Pope County. According to the news release, the overnight lane closures will be on Interstate 40 near Pottsville and Atkins from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11,...
POPE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Benton police searching for the identity of home burglar

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in Benton are searching for the identity of a suspect they said burglarized a home last month. The suspect's name and age are unknown but a photo of the man was captured leaving a Bass Lane residence's carport area. According to police the suspect...
BENTON, AR

