Lyon College planning to lock tuition costs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Inflation may be rising but one Arkansas college has locked its tuition costs for the next year. Lyon College has announced that it will not its tuition, in addition to housing costs for the 2023-2024 school year. Content partners at KAIT 8 news reported the...
Conway School Board approve policies, limits bathroom access and overnight trips on gender
CONWAY (KATV) — The Conway School Board last month suggested two policies that would impact bathroom access and accommodations on overnight school trips. On Tuesday that board voted unanimously in favor of those policies but did hear public comment before voting. The Conway High School auditorium was filled with...
UAMS partnership creating a comprehensive care at home suite of service
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Tuesday a partnership with Amedisys, a leading health care at-home company, and Contessa, an Amedisys company and the leading comprehensive care at-home provider, to bring a new at-home care option to Central Arkansas. This venture will offer...
Helping Hand of Greater Little Rock serves hundreds a week
Little Rock (KATV) — Helping Hand of Greater Little Rock has been serving those in Central Arkansas since 1970. They focus on giving nutritious food and groceries to people who need a little help in tough times. Marquita Norment is one of the recipients of food for her family.
Little Rock economist and broker talk about crime's impact on economy
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KATV) — As elections in Little Rock draw closer each week, the topic of crime comes to be topic of discussion. "Little rock has always had higher crime than other parts of the state," Michael Pakko Chief Economist and State Economic Forecaster at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock said.
After two-year hiatus, Central Arkansas Pride to return in colorful force
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Central Arkansas Pride announced Wednesday that Little Rock's 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride celebration will happen this weekend after a two-year hiatus. According to the news release, the celebration will be Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Argenta Plaza bringing lots of family-friendly programs and events to the community.
CALS held the 2022 Little Rock mayoral forum
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Four men stepped into the Ron Robinson Theater on Monday to discuss who will be the next mayor. Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., Steve Landers, Greg Henderson, and Glen Schwarz all gathered on stage to talk about a variety of topics from government accountability to LITfest and violent crime.
$2 billion in assets surpassed by the Arkansas Federal Credit Union
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday they surpassed $2 billion in assets. This is due to a record number of net income each of the previous six years with the goal to end 2022 as another record year. The AFCU is operating 20 branches throughout...
Greg Gibson announced as new Armor Bank Market President
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Armor bank announced Wednesday they have hired Greg Gibson as the Forrest City Market President. According to a news release, Gibson will lead the bank's Forrest City Team in serving the consumer, commercial and agricultural needs of the market. “We are very excited to add...
NLR family speaks out after city government demolishes childhood home
North Little Rock (KATV) — A North Little Rock family is outraged that the city of North Little Rock demolished their childhood home and ruined a potential sale. Keith Chenault said he and his family did everything they could to save their home, even when he said some city officials agreed it shouldn't be destroyed.
Arkansas Stop the Violence pleads for Gov. Hutchinson to intervene
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Following the continued violence in our state over the weekend where two teens were injured and another killed the Arkansas Stop the Violence organization is asking for the Governor’s help. The organization wants the Governor to help in getting illegal guns off the streets.
Conway man sues country club for cheating him after golf tournament
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Conway man is accusing the Morrilton Country Club of cheating him out of a prize for winning a golf tournament over the weekend. Austin Clagett has hired Andrew Norwood of Denton & Zachary, PLLC in pursuing legal action against Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton after they refused to transfer the title of a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew, valued at $53,595.
Inmate found unresponsive during cell checks at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Reginal Detention Facility announced Wednesday that one of their inmates was found unresponsive. On Tuesday, a deputy was orchestrating cell checks at 8: 43 p.m. until he came upon inmate Floyd Jackson. The 48-year-old man of Little Rock was found slumped over...
Benton police searching for man last seen near Lake Winona
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Wednesday they are looking for a missing 42-year-old man. According to police, Jeremey Michael Gregory may be experiencing a mental health crisis. Gregory was last known to be near Lake Winona in Paron. He is may be driving a white...
Little Rock recycling center reignites a year after flames were extinguished
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Firefighters of the Little Rock Fire Department are working to put out a fire to a building that caught fire in Sept. 2021. According to officials, fire crews were in process of removing metal from the Goldman Recycling Center when they stirred up other materials.
Nightly lane closures on Interstate 40 in Pope County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday there will be lane closures for bridge work in Pope County. According to the news release, the overnight lane closures will be on Interstate 40 near Pottsville and Atkins from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11,...
Benton police searching for the identity of home burglar
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in Benton are searching for the identity of a suspect they said burglarized a home last month. The suspect's name and age are unknown but a photo of the man was captured leaving a Bass Lane residence's carport area. According to police the suspect...
1 dead, 1 in stable condition following Wednesday afternoon shooting in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one victim dead and another in stable condition. According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded at 4:42 p.m. to a shooting at a convenience store at 4423 W. 12th St. Once on...
WATCH: Security footage shows daring escape of Saline County inmate
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Security footage from the daring escape of an inmate at the Saline County Detention Center was released Monday. Through a Freedom of Information Act request, we obtained footage showing the escape of Wuanya Smith on the morning of Sept. 11. In the videos, Smith is...
3 people in critical condition following Tuesday afternoon shooting in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 8:30 p.m.:. Three people are in critical but stable condition after being shot near a cemetery south of downtown Tuesday afternoon, Little Rock police said. According to police, officers responded to the 2400 block of Booker Street following shots being reported around 3:10 p.m.
