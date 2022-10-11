ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU offers 2024 wing from Connecticut

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMVV2_0iUcijSC00

Tyler Betsey is a 2024, four-star, small forward from Windsor, Connecticut, where he played for the Windsor Warriors before he transferred this offseason to St. Thomas More Prep School.

The Warriors finished last season 20-5 with a loss in the third round of the state playoffs to Notre Dame. New head coach Matt McMahon has been working all off-season to prepare his team for the 2022 season.

The Tigers start their season on November 9, 2022, against Kansas City. LSU fans are anxious and excited to get the McMahon era begun on the Bayou, hopefully, it will bring a lot of great wins and maybe some championships.

Ratings

247 4 68 17 1

Rivals 4 58 – –

ESPN 4 – 23 1

On3 Recruiting 4 19 7 1

247 Composite 4 82 24 1

Vitals

Hometown Windsor, Connecticut

Projected Position SF

Height 6-8

Weight 175

Class 2024

Offer List

  • LSU
  • UConn
  • Rhode Island
  • TCU

Comments / 0

Related
tdalabamamag.com

Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform

A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Pizza Marketplace

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana to open 1st Florida location

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana will open its first Florida location on Oct. 24 in Plantation, Florida, according to a press release. The company is a legacy brand in New Haven, Connecticut and was founded by Frank Pepe in 1925, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1909 at the age of 16. Pepe's Pizza is the originator of New Have-style "apizza," characterized by its crispy yet chewy, slightly charred crust.
PLANTATION, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Sports
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Basketball
State
Connecticut State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Basketball
Local
Connecticut Basketball
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Windsor, CT
Basketball
City
Windsor, CT
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Basketball
Windsor, CT
Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
State
Rhode Island State
sheltonherald.com

Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

CT couple brings new life to Litchfield golf course

LITCHFIELD – Jonathan Philips has food service in his blood. His wife, Jill Ferrarotti, has golf in her blood. Their careers intertwine at Stonybrook Golf Course, where Philips runs an expanded restaurant called Clubhouse Provisions, and Ferrarotti runs the renovated pro shop. The public, nine-hole Stonybrook at 263 Milton...
LITCHFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Espn#Warriors#Recruiting#Notre Dame#Tigers#Offer List
wbrz.com

Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX 61

Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants lists 21 Conn. eateries

CONNECTICUT, USA — Twenty-one Connecticut eateries made it to Yelp's first-ever list of Top 100 Places to Eat in New England. Three of the eateries are from Hartford alone!. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven landed in the #2 spot on the list. Zeneli serves those famous New Haven Neapolitan-style pies cooked over wood for a delicate, lightly burnished crust with fresh sauce and house-made mozzarella!
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass

What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago.
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
i95 ROCK

5 Driving No-Nos that are on the Rise in CT

Since the pandemic, driving has become more aggravating and dangerous than ever before. Maybe it's because we took a long break from driving for the most part? Could it be people are less patient than ever before? Whatever the case, it's bad and getting worse, especially in the Nutmeg State.
DANBURY, CT
fox61.com

Connecticut in the bullseye for historic home heating prices

CONNECTICUT, USA — Get ready to open your wallet even wider. Energy experts are forecasting record home heating prices this winter, with Connecticut in the bullseye for the biggest increase. “I just have to come up with extra money to heat my home,” said Enrique Rivera of New Haven....
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

3 police officers shot in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southern Connecticut State University student died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, 29-year-old Nico Saraceni, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
HARTFORD, CT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy