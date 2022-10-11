LSU offers 2024 wing from Connecticut

Tyler Betsey is a 2024, four-star, small forward from Windsor, Connecticut, where he played for the Windsor Warriors before he transferred this offseason to St. Thomas More Prep School.

The Warriors finished last season 20-5 with a loss in the third round of the state playoffs to Notre Dame. New head coach Matt McMahon has been working all off-season to prepare his team for the 2022 season.

The Tigers start their season on November 9, 2022, against Kansas City. LSU fans are anxious and excited to get the McMahon era begun on the Bayou, hopefully, it will bring a lot of great wins and maybe some championships.

Ratings

247 4 68 17 1

Rivals 4 58 – –

ESPN 4 – 23 1

On3 Recruiting 4 19 7 1

247 Composite 4 82 24 1

Vitals

Hometown Windsor, Connecticut

Projected Position SF

Height 6-8

Weight 175

Class 2024

Offer List