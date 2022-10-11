ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Elche held by Mallorca, remains winless in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Elche conceded a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 home draw against Mallorca on Monday, remaining the only winless team in the Spanish league after eight rounds. The host went ahead early when Ezequiel Ponce scored with a header in the 15th minute, but Mallorca equalized from a penalty kick converted by Vedat Muriqi in the 71st.
UEFA
Daily Mail

French champions PSG 'deny claims they are using fake Twitter accounts to lead campaigns against their own star players including Kylian Mbappe and media outlets'

PSG have denied reportedly calling on an external company to create an army of fake accounts in order to lead campaigns against various media outlets and club staff, including star Kylian Mbappe. A Mediapart investigation was published this morning revealing plenty of examples from their findings surrounding the French giants.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Rubiales
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe wants to LEAVE PSG in January, claims bombshell report from Spanish paper Marca... with the Frenchman left feeling 'BETRAYED' by the owners and Liverpool his only transfer option

Kylian Mbappe sensationally wants to quit Paris Saint-Germain in January because his relationship with the French club is 'completely broken' - but he will not be allowed to join Real Madrid, according to reports. Spanish newspaper Marca has reported that Mbappe told PSG he wanted to leave in July amid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madrid#Spanish#Sevilla#Valencia#El Confidencial
FOX Sports

USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window

Four days after the United Sates women's national team fell to European champion England — the Americans' first defeat in more than a year — the USWNT suffered another loss on Tuesday in Spain in their second October friendly. Maitane Lopez scored for the shorthanded hosts in the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe is 'NOT in Real Madrid's plans anymore' - with wantaway PSG forward - who snubbed the Spanish giants in the summer - feeling 'betrayed' by the French champions over their summer transfer activity

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is reportedly no longer in Real Madrid's plans. Real have had a strong interest in Mbappe previously and speculation regarding the 23-year-old's future has intensified this week. There have been suggestions that Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January having grown frustrated with life at...
SOCCER
Citrus County Chronicle

FIFA open to compensation fund for migrant workers in Qatar

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA wants to help workers in Qatar get compensation for being injured while building projects for the World Cup, one of the soccer body’s top officials told European lawmakers on Thursday. Soccer federations in Europe have supported calls for a fund since Amnesty International said...
FIFA
Citrus County Chronicle

Spain unveils 3 billion-euro energy aid plan for households

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Thursday announced a 3 billion-euro ($2.9 billion) package in new subsidies to help people weather high gas and electricity prices exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The measures include set gas price rates for collective residential heating systems...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui knocks back chance to take charge of Wolves

Former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has turned down the opportunity to take over at Wolves due to personal reasons.The PA news agency understands the Premier League club is now looking at other candidates after Lopetegui declined their offer to succeed Bruno Lage, who was sacked earlier this month.The Black Country club are third from bottom of the Premier League, with just one win from their opening nine games.Wolves have parted company with head coach Bruno Lage. We would like to thank Bruno and his coaching team for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them the very...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Julen Lopetegui REJECTS Wolves for a second time, with the ex-Sevilla boss having no plans to jump straight back into management as he focuses on his family

Julen Lopetegui has decided to turn down the chance to manage Wolves for the second time after the club had made him their first choice to succeed Bruno Lage. The former Spain and Real Madrid boss held talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi in his homeland this week and chose to knock back the offer for family reasons.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Dortmund says youth player racially abused in Sevilla games

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — A 17-year-old player for Borussia Dortmund was racially abused in two consecutive UEFA Youth League games against Sevilla, the German club said Wednesday. Dortmund said Guinean midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara faced racist abuse in a game in Spain last week and was then subjected to monkey...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy