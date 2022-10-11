Read full article on original website
Ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui REJECTS Wolves as club continue search for Bruno Lage replacement
JULEN LOPETEGUI has turned down the chance to become Wolves boss. The Spaniard, 56, met with chairman Jeff Shi at the weekend to discuss taking over at Molineux. But ex-Real Madrid boss Lopetegui has decided against a move to the Black Country, partly due to his father suffering from ill health.
FOX Sports
Elche held by Mallorca, remains winless in Spanish league
MADRID (AP) — Elche conceded a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 home draw against Mallorca on Monday, remaining the only winless team in the Spanish league after eight rounds. The host went ahead early when Ezequiel Ponce scored with a header in the 15th minute, but Mallorca equalized from a penalty kick converted by Vedat Muriqi in the 71st.
SkySports
PSG set to join Chelsea in race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... PSG will look to rival Chelsea for AC Milan star Rafael Leao as the Parisians seek out attacking replacements for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who could both leave the club in the summer. N'Golo Kante wants to stay at...
French champions PSG 'deny claims they are using fake Twitter accounts to lead campaigns against their own star players including Kylian Mbappe and media outlets'
PSG have denied reportedly calling on an external company to create an army of fake accounts in order to lead campaigns against various media outlets and club staff, including star Kylian Mbappe. A Mediapart investigation was published this morning revealing plenty of examples from their findings surrounding the French giants.
Top 100 greatest footballers revealed with Cristiano Ronaldo third, Pele fourth and Neymar not on list at all
THE debate surrounding the greatest footballer of all time is one that divides opinion across the globe. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele and Diego Maradona are often the names touted as the best to ever lace up a pair of boots. But there are also a host of other names...
FIFA・
USWNT falls to Spain, losing consecutive matches for the first time in five years
The U.S. Women's National Team loses to Spain 2-0 and drops consecutive matches for the first time since the 2017 SheBelieves Cup.
Kylian Mbappe wants to LEAVE PSG in January, claims bombshell report from Spanish paper Marca... with the Frenchman left feeling 'BETRAYED' by the owners and Liverpool his only transfer option
Kylian Mbappe sensationally wants to quit Paris Saint-Germain in January because his relationship with the French club is 'completely broken' - but he will not be allowed to join Real Madrid, according to reports. Spanish newspaper Marca has reported that Mbappe told PSG he wanted to leave in July amid...
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
FOX Sports
USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window
Four days after the United Sates women's national team fell to European champion England — the Americans' first defeat in more than a year — the USWNT suffered another loss on Tuesday in Spain in their second October friendly. Maitane Lopez scored for the shorthanded hosts in the...
Kylian Mbappe is 'NOT in Real Madrid's plans anymore' - with wantaway PSG forward - who snubbed the Spanish giants in the summer - feeling 'betrayed' by the French champions over their summer transfer activity
Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is reportedly no longer in Real Madrid's plans. Real have had a strong interest in Mbappe previously and speculation regarding the 23-year-old's future has intensified this week. There have been suggestions that Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January having grown frustrated with life at...
Citrus County Chronicle
FIFA open to compensation fund for migrant workers in Qatar
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA wants to help workers in Qatar get compensation for being injured while building projects for the World Cup, one of the soccer body’s top officials told European lawmakers on Thursday. Soccer federations in Europe have supported calls for a fund since Amnesty International said...
FIFA・
Citrus County Chronicle
Spain unveils 3 billion-euro energy aid plan for households
MADRID (AP) — Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Thursday announced a 3 billion-euro ($2.9 billion) package in new subsidies to help people weather high gas and electricity prices exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The measures include set gas price rates for collective residential heating systems...
ESPN
Real Madrid's Vinicius, Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele are two wingers going in different directions
By the end of Barcelona's last triumphant visit to the Santiago Bernabeu in March, Ousmane Dembele must have felt like he was walking on air; the world at his feet. Vinicius Jr., in comparison, could have been forgiven for moaning that he'd just suffered a sucker-punch, that life had just knocked him off course in pretty brutal fashion.
MLS・
FOX Sports
Dortmund says youth player racially abused in Sevilla games
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — A 17-year-old player for Borussia Dortmund was racially abused in two consecutive UEFA Youth League games against Sevilla, the German club said Wednesday. Dortmund said Guinean midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara faced racist abuse in a game in Spain last week and was then subjected to monkey...
When Jose Mourinho's Inter stunned Barcelona en route to 2010 Champions League success
Plenty has changed for Inter Milan and Jose Mourinho since their last Champions League glory – but its brilliance remains almost unparalleled
