Former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has turned down the opportunity to take over at Wolves due to personal reasons.The PA news agency understands the Premier League club is now looking at other candidates after Lopetegui declined their offer to succeed Bruno Lage, who was sacked earlier this month.The Black Country club are third from bottom of the Premier League, with just one win from their opening nine games.Wolves have parted company with head coach Bruno Lage. We would like to thank Bruno and his coaching team for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them the very...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO