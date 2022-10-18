ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

New York Man Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 hours ago

A New York man is celebrating after he won a $1 million lottery prize.

Guillermo Santos, of the Bronx, claimed his second prize for matching the first five numbers in the Friday, July 29, Mega Millions drawing, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Santos received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,242 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

The winning numbers were 13 36 45 57 67 Mega Ball 14, the lottery reported.

NY Lottery said the lottery ticket was purchased at the New Way Deli, which is located at 77 East Kingsbridge Road in the Bronx.

Comments / 31

Martin Hernandez
7d ago

I hope you invent the money real good you young invest the money to make sure you get money all the time congratulations

Reply
13
Anthony White
7d ago

Congratulations.. watch out for leeches fake friends ..

Reply
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

New York Man Wins '$1,000 A Week for Life' Lottery Prize

A New York man has claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize.Gregory Alphonso, of Brooklyn, won the second prize for matching the first five numbers selected in the CASH4LIFE drawing on Tuesday, July 19, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 11.Alphonso chose to receive his prize as a …
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Syosset LLC Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize

A Long Island-based Limited Liability Company won a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize. Iangevity, an LLC based in Syosset, won a top prize from the Sept. 9, 2021, CASH4LIFE drawing, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. The top prize guarantees a minimum payout of $7 million,...
SYOSSET, NY
Daily Voice

New York Woman Wins $5 Million Scratch-Off Prize

A New York woman won a lottery prize valued at millions of dollars.Nhjelae Morris, of Staten Island, claimed a $5 million top prize from the New York Lottery’s "$5,000,000 Riches" scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 7.She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $3,01…
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Westchester County Man Wins $3M Lottery Prize

A Westchester County resident has claimed a $3 million scratch-off prize.Thomas Lombardo, of Mamaroneck, won a top prize from the X Series: 50X scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14.Lombardo received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,640,520 after required with…
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Take 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $13,000 sold in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two tickets worth $12,965 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. One ticket was sold in Brooklyn. The prize-winning ticket was bought at Veer Krupa Grocery Corp. at 1806 Kings Highway. Another ticket was told at a Fairport Road Wegmans in East Rochester. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Here’s how much NYC mayor made from his Brooklyn home

New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed taxable income for the first time in several years on the Brooklyn rowhouse he calls his home. Tax forms released on Friday by the mayor’s office showed Adams reported $3,429 in net taxable income after deductions last year on the four-unit Bedford-Stuyvesant property he owns, The City reported. The Lafayette Avenue property came into the national spotlight during Adams’ mayoral campaign, when a Politico report raised questions over where he calls home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man pushed onto tracks in NYC subway as train neared the station

NEW YORK, NY – A 26-year-old man was pushed onto tracks at an NYC subway station in the latest unprovoked attack committed within the NYC subway system. According to the NYPD, on Saturday morning, an unidentified man pushed a 26-year-old male onto the tracks as a northbound 6 train was entering the station at East 149th Street in the Bronx. The incident happened at around 11:50 am and was captured on surveillance video. After the attack, the suspect fled the scene. The victim was pulled back onto the platform before the train arrived by a good Samaritan, police said. He The post Man pushed onto tracks in NYC subway as train neared the station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Pizzeria Announces Closure Of Bronxville Location

A popular pizzeria will soon close its last location in Westchester County. The Coals Pizza location in Bronxville, at 131 Parkway Road, will be closing in the next few weeks, Coals announced on Facebook. Coals, which also has locations in Fairfield County city of Norwalk and in Portland, Maine, also...
BRONXVILLE, NY
PIX11

Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
383K+
Followers
56K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy