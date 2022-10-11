ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wi-Fi Connection Unstable at Montclair State

Montclair State University’s Wi-Fi has been going in and out of service since the beginning of the fall semester and many students are not happy with the situation. Dajah Jean-Charles, a senior psychology major, said she is disappointed with how the Wi-Fi service has been acting since the start of the semester.
