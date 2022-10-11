Read full article on original website
Kanye “Ye” West says that Drake had sex with Kris Jenner. The rapper, 45, made the shocking claim about the Toronto native, 35, and ex-wife Kim Kardashian‘s mom, 66, for the second time on the Drink Champs podcast on Sunday, Oct. 16. The hosts brought up the supposed incident by asking Kanye about an Instagram post he made where he first made the allegation, writing, “DRAKE A F— YA BABY MAMA’S MAMA. THAT’S REAL WAR,” on Oct. 6. The post has since been deleted, and Kanye offered no insight into when this supposedly happened.
