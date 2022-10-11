Read full article on original website
Related
Roll 'Bama Roll
Initial Impressions from the Tennessee game
Well, it took a school record in a category that no team ever wants to set and a pandemic that allowed Hendon Hooker to become a fourth year starting QB in his sixth season of eligibility at almost 25 years of age, but Tennessee finally managed to field a team that could beat Alabama by the narrowest of margins. With Alabama’s defense playing as well as it had to date and Bryce Young’s shoulder the question of the week, very few predicted a shootout featuring over 1100 yards of offense and 100 points. Alas, that’s what we got, and it didn’t go Alabama’s way.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Crimson Tide vs Tennessee Volunteers second half open thread
Alabama had about the worst possible 1st quarter you could possibly imagine. Penalties on every kickoff had the offense starting at the 10 yard line multiple times. A 3rd down drop killed a drive. A bad snap into the endzone (coupled with more penalties) led to an Alabama punt from the 1 yard line that got all of 30 yards. A muffed punt gave Tennessee another short field to score from.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Football vs Tennessee Preview: When the Crimson Tide has the ball
The Tennessee defense has shown a couple of different faces so far in only 5 games this season. On one hand, they pretty much totally shut down Akron, Ball State, and LSU. On the other, they gave up 27 to Pitt (sans Kenny Pickett) and 33 to Florida and Anthony Richardson, who has only looked good in that one game this season.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Roll ‘Bama Roll Third Saturday in October Roundtable — Does Tennessee finally live up to their hype?
It’s been a while since we’ve had a Roundtable here at RBR, but this is a momentous game, the likes of which we rarely get to see with a cross-division opponent. The fact that it’s Tennessee certainly makes it special. No team claims more wins against Alabama than the Vols in a series that is now in its 105th meeting. Alabama and Tennessee have met every year since 1944, and entire lifetimes have been spent hating one another across the border.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Football vs Tennessee Preview: Q&A with Rocky Top Talk
As Alabama gets set to travel to the garbage truck workers convention Neyland Stadium tomorrow, I spoke with Terry Lambert from Rocky Top Talk, a regular on these Q&A’s with us for years now. So props to Terry for sticking around that long. I know it must be hard to lose and be sad this many times and then have to go home and look at all that gaudy orange.
Comments / 0