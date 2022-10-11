ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uab.edu

Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation awards $120,000 to UAB’s Gynecologic Oncology

Each year, grant proposals are presented to a selection committee chaired by Charles Leath, III, M.D., director of the UAB Division of Gynecologic Oncology, and Warner Huh, M.D., professor and chair of the UAB Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. The Cancer Foundation reviews the submissions and selects the project they feel has the most significant impact on ovarian cancer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Explore the benefits of Open Access publishing Oct. 24-28

Open Access to information, or the free, immediate, online access to the results of scholarly research, and the right to use and re-use those results as needed, plays a crucial role in making advances in research and scholarship equitability, says Jeff Graveline, J.D., professor and associate dean for Research and Scholarly Communication for UAB Libraries. UAB employees and students can access millions of online resources with just their BlazerID and password — but those same resources would come at a high cost to unaffiliated individual scholars, clinicians, patients, consumers, policy-makers and others who could benefit from accessing resources. When scholarship is published as Open Access — such as in well-known and highly cited journals like ones found in the PLOS and Frontiers collections — it removes that financial barrier and better enables the sharing of important information.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

9 ways to reduce your health care costs in 2023

Nationwide, the cost of everything is rising, and UAB is working to balance the impact of these costs on its employees and the organization through measures that include keeping most vision and dental premiums flat this year and modest increases on medical plans. Here are some things you can do to reduce your out-of-pocket expenses.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Thirumalai, Rimmer awarded five-year $5M grant for federally funded center

Researchers in the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Health Professions have received a five-year, $4.625 million federal grant for a new Rehabilitation Engineering Research Center on Recreational, Sport, and Exercise Technologies for People with Disabilities. This grant is housed in the Department of Health Services Administration. The center,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Health
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Health
uab.edu

Haider receives NSF funding to aid development of next-generation PPE

Mohammad Haider, Ph.D., associate professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, recently received a three-year award from the National Science Foundation worth nearly $500,000 to continue work toward developing a machine learning platform on a flexible substrate for next-generation personal protective equipment.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Premium rates for health, dental and vision available for 2023

Eligible employees of UAB, UAB Hospital, and UAB Hospital Management LLC must choose or decline health care coverage during the annual open enrollment Oct. 21-Nov. 7. In addition to the consumer-driven health plan Viva Choice, the traditional health plans from Viva Health and Blue Cross/Blue Shield (BCBS) are available for 2023. Employees also may opt to secure dental and vision benefits through separate plans offered.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#Nih#Clinical Research#George Mason University#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#Cappi
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB

Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

'Death note' fallout: Trussville school board to discuss acting superintendent contract Thursday

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The Trussville Board of Education plans to meet Thursday night to discuss and consider a contract for an acting superintendent. The current superintendent, Pattie Neil, requested a 60-day leave of absence. This comes after dozens of parents expressed concern about a student's notebook containing what was referred to as a "death note."
TRUSSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
aldailynews.com

Alabama doctors warn of the fentanyl threat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama doctors are warning about the grave risk that synthetic opioid fentanyl poses to the public. Expert physicians recently participated in a Facebook Lice webcast sponsored by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama to discuss the growing problem that has seen deaths rise the last few years especially. They explained that, while physicians sometimes medically prescribe fentanyl to treat severe pain, taking medication not prescribed by a physician and dispensed by someone other than a health care professional is a danger.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa’s JamisonMoneyFarmer Promotes Employees

Tuscaloosa's own JamisonMoneyFarmer PC recently announced promotions for five of its employees. JMF serves privately-held businesses and their owners, government and not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in Alabama and throughout the southeast with a full range of accounting, tax, and consulting services. It is Alabama’s seventh-largest CPA firm. Two JMF...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham gets second allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More help is on the way for those struggling to make rent and utility payments. WBRC was the first station to learn that the City of Birmingham was awarded another multi-million-dollar allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance. The Deputy Director of Community Services, Wendy Hicks, said she...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Social Security recipients will see largest increase since 1981

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those of you receiving social security checks, good news for you. The Social Security Administration has announced plans to add more money to your monthly checks and we’re talking about a sizeable increase. You’ll begin to see a fatter social security check starting in January...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.

The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy