How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
uab.edu
Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation awards $120,000 to UAB’s Gynecologic Oncology
Each year, grant proposals are presented to a selection committee chaired by Charles Leath, III, M.D., director of the UAB Division of Gynecologic Oncology, and Warner Huh, M.D., professor and chair of the UAB Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. The Cancer Foundation reviews the submissions and selects the project they feel has the most significant impact on ovarian cancer.
uab.edu
Explore the benefits of Open Access publishing Oct. 24-28
Open Access to information, or the free, immediate, online access to the results of scholarly research, and the right to use and re-use those results as needed, plays a crucial role in making advances in research and scholarship equitability, says Jeff Graveline, J.D., professor and associate dean for Research and Scholarly Communication for UAB Libraries. UAB employees and students can access millions of online resources with just their BlazerID and password — but those same resources would come at a high cost to unaffiliated individual scholars, clinicians, patients, consumers, policy-makers and others who could benefit from accessing resources. When scholarship is published as Open Access — such as in well-known and highly cited journals like ones found in the PLOS and Frontiers collections — it removes that financial barrier and better enables the sharing of important information.
uab.edu
9 ways to reduce your health care costs in 2023
Nationwide, the cost of everything is rising, and UAB is working to balance the impact of these costs on its employees and the organization through measures that include keeping most vision and dental premiums flat this year and modest increases on medical plans. Here are some things you can do to reduce your out-of-pocket expenses.
uab.edu
Thirumalai, Rimmer awarded five-year $5M grant for federally funded center
Researchers in the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Health Professions have received a five-year, $4.625 million federal grant for a new Rehabilitation Engineering Research Center on Recreational, Sport, and Exercise Technologies for People with Disabilities. This grant is housed in the Department of Health Services Administration. The center,...
Fentanyl found in different types of drugs is increasing drug overdoses among the youth
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Drug overdoses have grown exponentially in recent years as more drugs are being laced with the deadly substance, fentanyl. Addiction prevention specialists share that with the increase in drug overdoses among the youth, there's a strong importance for substance education and the life-saving medicine, naloxone. Dr....
uab.edu
Haider receives NSF funding to aid development of next-generation PPE
Mohammad Haider, Ph.D., associate professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, recently received a three-year award from the National Science Foundation worth nearly $500,000 to continue work toward developing a machine learning platform on a flexible substrate for next-generation personal protective equipment.
uab.edu
Premium rates for health, dental and vision available for 2023
Eligible employees of UAB, UAB Hospital, and UAB Hospital Management LLC must choose or decline health care coverage during the annual open enrollment Oct. 21-Nov. 7. In addition to the consumer-driven health plan Viva Choice, the traditional health plans from Viva Health and Blue Cross/Blue Shield (BCBS) are available for 2023. Employees also may opt to secure dental and vision benefits through separate plans offered.
samford.edu
Cumberland School of Law Releases Bar Exam Pass Results for Class of 2022
Cumberland School of Law has released the bar exam pass results for the class of 2022. Taken in July, the first-time test taker pass rate on exams across the country is 89% for the class. As usual, most of the class participated in the Alabama bar exam. The pass rate...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
Birmingham Gets Grant to Train Unemployed for Health Care Jobs
A $10.8 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will go to a new initiative placing Birmingham’s historically excluded job seekers in high-demand health care positions. The money comes from American Rescue Plan Act’s Good Jobs Challenge, a program intended to shore up “U.S. global competitiveness and supply...
wvtm13.com
The Birmingham Urban League to host 100 days of non-violence school tour
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ending gun violence is something one organization is aiming toward as it continues to be a major issue in the city. Birmingham Urban League will host its 100 days of non-violence school tour at Carver High School and then move on to several other schools across the city.
wvtm13.com
'Death note' fallout: Trussville school board to discuss acting superintendent contract Thursday
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The Trussville Board of Education plans to meet Thursday night to discuss and consider a contract for an acting superintendent. The current superintendent, Pattie Neil, requested a 60-day leave of absence. This comes after dozens of parents expressed concern about a student's notebook containing what was referred to as a "death note."
aldailynews.com
Alabama doctors warn of the fentanyl threat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama doctors are warning about the grave risk that synthetic opioid fentanyl poses to the public. Expert physicians recently participated in a Facebook Lice webcast sponsored by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama to discuss the growing problem that has seen deaths rise the last few years especially. They explained that, while physicians sometimes medically prescribe fentanyl to treat severe pain, taking medication not prescribed by a physician and dispensed by someone other than a health care professional is a danger.
Tuscaloosa’s JamisonMoneyFarmer Promotes Employees
Tuscaloosa's own JamisonMoneyFarmer PC recently announced promotions for five of its employees. JMF serves privately-held businesses and their owners, government and not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in Alabama and throughout the southeast with a full range of accounting, tax, and consulting services. It is Alabama’s seventh-largest CPA firm. Two JMF...
wbrc.com
Birmingham gets second allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More help is on the way for those struggling to make rent and utility payments. WBRC was the first station to learn that the City of Birmingham was awarded another multi-million-dollar allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance. The Deputy Director of Community Services, Wendy Hicks, said she...
Jefferson County school failed to protect bullied student whose beating was posted online: Suit
A Kimberly high school student would not have been beaten by her classmates in an attack posted on social media if school administrators took her claims of being bullied seriously, according to a lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court. The mother who filed the lawsuit on behalf of her...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Board now considering smaller proposed rate increases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After new public pushback to a proposed 8.3% average rate increase first reported by WBRC two weeks ago, the Birmingham Water Works Board is now considering smaller potential average rate increases of either 4.9%, 5.9%, or 6.9%, though the 8.3% bump remains a possibility. Multiple ratepayers...
wbrc.com
Social Security recipients will see largest increase since 1981
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those of you receiving social security checks, good news for you. The Social Security Administration has announced plans to add more money to your monthly checks and we’re talking about a sizeable increase. You’ll begin to see a fatter social security check starting in January...
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
