Complex
Lil Yachty Models For OVO’s Upcoming University of Toronto Collection
After taking the wock to Poland, Lil Yachty has found himself in Canada, or at least wearing it, as the model for OVO’s latest Fall and Winter collection, a collaboration with the University of Toronto. OVO teased the upcoming collaboration on their Instagram page where Yachty wore different pieces...
NME
Watch Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson physically remove a fan from the stage
Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson physically removed a fan from the stage during the band’s recent show in Anaheim, California. The long-running group are currently in North America as part of their ‘Legacy Of The Beast World Tour’, which will conclude on October 27 in Tampa, Florida.
TikTok looking to challenge Amazon with global warehouse network
The Chinese-owned company operates a TikTok Shop for sellers in the U.K. and Southeast Asia. It has also been piloting an in-app shopping feature in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
Neanderthals, humans co-existed in Europe for over 2,000 years: study
Neanderthals and humans lived alongside each other in France and northern Spain for up to 2,900 years, modelling research suggested Thursday, giving them plenty of time to potentially learn from or even breed with each other. This means the two species lived alongside each other in the region for between 1,400 and 2,900 years, the study said.
Music Industry Moves: Muddy Waters Estate Signs Worldwide Admin Deal With Sony Music Publishing
The estate of Chicago blues pioneer Muddy Waters has signed a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing to administer his complete catalog of songs, including legendary hits such as “Mannish Boy,” “Rollin’ Stone,” “Champagne & Reefer,” “I Can’t Be Satisfied,” and more. Waters, real name McKinley Morganfield, is widely considered one of the most influential figures in blues and rock-and-roll in the U.S. and globally. His legacy has gone on to inspire artists across generations from Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page to Eric Clapton, Mick Jagger and countless others. “Muddy Waters was without a doubt one of the most impactful...
Slipknot’s ‘The End, So Far’ Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 Chart
Slipknot are back in Billboard's Top 10 albums, placing at No. 2 for the week with their latest album, The End, So Far. The band came up just shy of the top spot, falling only behind Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti which has held a stranglehold on No. 1 for 13 non-consecutive weeks.
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ and the Case of the Baffling Theatrical Strategy
Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festivals to great reviews, whetting the appetite of exhibitors who hoped/prayed that Netflix might provide the very expensive sequel a significant theatrical life. Maybe two weeks? Three? A full month or more, in a real wide release? On October 6, Johnson announced on Twitter… that “Glass Onion” would open November 23 for a one-week “sneak preview event” on about 600 domestic screens. Womp womp. Tickets are now on sale for that one-week debut, which (at this writing) will be followed by a month of no public availability...
Arctic Monkeys Explain How Every Album In Their Discography Is Connected
'It might not be obvious and clear to everybody at first.'
Kurt Sutter’s Western ‘The Abandons’ Rustles Up Series Order At Netflix
Kurt Sutter has got the green light for his outlaw western series The Abandons. The streamer has handed the Sons of Anarchy a ten-part series order for his period action drama, which was first revealed by Deadline a year ago. The series, which will see Sutter serve as showrunner and exec producer via his SutterInk banner, is set in the Old West. It follows a group of diverse, outlier families pursuing their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon when a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the...
Personetics’ ‘Banking on Innovation’ podcast brings valuable perspectives from the industry leaders who are driving customer-centric innovation in financial services
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Personetics, the leading global provider of financial data-driven personalization and customer engagement solutions for banks and financial services providers, has today announced the release of the first episode of their new bi-weekly podcast, ‘Banking on Innovation’. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005592/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
NME
Arctic Monkeys say their new song ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’ is reminiscent of the ‘AM’ sound
Arctic Monkeys have shared some new details on their upcoming track ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’, likening it to the sound of their hit 2013 album ‘AM’. The song will appear on the Sheffield band’s seventh studio record ‘The Car’, which is due for release on October 21 via Domino (pre-order here).
Complex
Moncler Brings 70th Anniversary Exhibition To London
2022 is a big year for Moncler. The storied label is celebrating its 70th anniversary, marking the occasion with special-edition releases, a blockbuster show in Milan and a touring exhibition telling the story of the last seven decades. The exhibition—titled “The Extraordinary Expedition”—kicked off in New York recently, and is now set to open in London.
operawire.com
London Mozart Players Announces New Conductor in Residence
The London Mozart Players has announced Jonathan Bloxham as its Conductor in Residence and Artistic Advisor. Bloxham will be working closely with the artistic team to develop the vision for the years ahead, as well as conducting key LMP concerts including those at Fairfield Halls, where our orchestra is Resident.
Engadget
Microsoft accuses UK regulator of adopting Sony's complaints in Activision probe
Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard will have to gain approval from various regulators around the world before the deal can go through, including the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA, which first announced its investigation in July, published a summary of its initial probe in September and recommended a more in-depth inquiry. As Ars Technica notes, a Phase 2 investigation could end up prohibiting a merger or requiring the entities involved to sell parts of a company. Now, shortly after the CMA published the full text (PDF) of its decision, Microsoft released a scathing response (PDF), accusing the regulator of relying "on self-serving statements by Sony."
Complex
Montreal Rapper Emma Beko Isn’t Afraid to Embrace Her Sadness
Emma Beko isn’t afraid of embracing sadness in her music. In Superficial Stains, her latest EP and second released this year, the Montreal rapper explores her feelings around addiction, belonging, and producing her music. Along with her new project, Beko talked to Complex Canada about the many emotions found...
Complex
Stepney Workers Club Delivers Suede Sneaker Collection For FW22
London-based imprint Stepney Workers Club has just dropped its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, comprising three suede iterations of its signature Dellow S-Strike silhouette. Inspired by the culture of traditional Worker’s Sports Clubs, SWC is a contemporary footwear brand founded by Simon See and Roger Pereira. Rooted in the timeless appeal of traditional vulcanised athletic shoes, the brand is best known for its stripped-back styles, which feature the slogan Freedom of Sport, Freedom of Thought and trademark handshake motif. No stranger to collaborations, in 2022 alone, the label has linked with Goodhood to deliver a tasteful tweak on the latter’s S-Strike silhouette and launched a co-branded incense pack with Australia’s Agaric Fly.
Watch AC/DC tearing up London in 1977 in glorious 4K
Filmed for TV but never given a full release in the years since, this is AC/DC at their explosive, pummelling best, with Angus putting his life on the line
Complex
Lil Yachty’s Viral Track “Poland” Hits Streaming Services and Gets Video Treatment (UPDATE)
UPDATED 10/11, 5:10 p.m. ET: Yachty has released a Cole Bennett-directed Lyrical Lemonade video for “Poland.” Enjoy 89 seconds of fun above. See original story below. Lil Yachty’s track “Poland” recently surfaced online and now it has officially made its way to streaming services. The...
National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine announces UK tour
The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine (NSOU) has announced its first UK tour in more than 20 years, and the biggest in its history, to reflect venues and audiences’ newfound interest in Ukrainian culture since the Russian invasion. During the three-week tour the orchestra will play works by Ukrainian...
