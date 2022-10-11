ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

AFP

Neanderthals, humans co-existed in Europe for over 2,000 years: study

Neanderthals and humans lived alongside each other in France and northern Spain for up to 2,900 years, modelling research suggested Thursday, giving them plenty of time to potentially learn from or even breed with each other. This means the two species lived alongside each other in the region for between 1,400 and 2,900 years, the study said.
SCIENCE
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Muddy Waters Estate Signs Worldwide Admin Deal With Sony Music Publishing

The estate of Chicago blues pioneer Muddy Waters has signed a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing to administer his complete catalog of songs, including legendary hits such as “Mannish Boy,” “Rollin’ Stone,” “Champagne & Reefer,” “I Can’t Be Satisfied,” and more. Waters, real name McKinley Morganfield, is widely considered one of the most influential figures in blues and rock-and-roll in the U.S. and globally. His legacy has gone on to inspire artists across generations from Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page to Eric Clapton, Mick Jagger and countless others. “Muddy Waters was without a doubt one of the most impactful...
MUSIC
IndieWire

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ and the Case of the Baffling Theatrical Strategy

Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festivals to great reviews, whetting the appetite of exhibitors who hoped/prayed that Netflix might provide the very expensive sequel a significant theatrical life. Maybe two weeks? Three? A full month or more, in a real wide release? On October 6, Johnson announced on Twitter… that “Glass Onion” would open November 23 for a one-week “sneak preview event” on about 600 domestic screens. Womp womp. Tickets are now on sale for that one-week debut, which (at this writing) will be followed by a month of no public availability...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kurt Sutter’s Western ‘The Abandons’ Rustles Up Series Order At Netflix

Kurt Sutter has got the green light for his outlaw western series The Abandons. The streamer has handed the Sons of Anarchy a ten-part series order for his period action drama, which was first revealed by Deadline a year ago. The series, which will see Sutter serve as showrunner and exec producer via his SutterInk banner, is set in the Old West. It follows a group of diverse, outlier families pursuing their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon when a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the...
TV SERIES
The Associated Press

Personetics’ ‘Banking on Innovation’ podcast brings valuable perspectives from the industry leaders who are driving customer-centric innovation in financial services

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Personetics, the leading global provider of financial data-driven personalization and customer engagement solutions for banks and financial services providers, has today announced the release of the first episode of their new bi-weekly podcast, ‘Banking on Innovation’. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005592/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
Complex

Moncler Brings 70th Anniversary Exhibition To London

2022 is a big year for Moncler. The storied label is celebrating its 70th anniversary, marking the occasion with special-edition releases, a blockbuster show in Milan and a touring exhibition telling the story of the last seven decades. The exhibition—titled “The Extraordinary Expedition”—kicked off in New York recently, and is now set to open in London.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
operawire.com

London Mozart Players Announces New Conductor in Residence

The London Mozart Players has announced Jonathan Bloxham as its Conductor in Residence and Artistic Advisor. Bloxham will be working closely with the artistic team to develop the vision for the years ahead, as well as conducting key LMP concerts including those at Fairfield Halls, where our orchestra is Resident.
PERFORMING ARTS
Engadget

Microsoft accuses UK regulator of adopting Sony's complaints in Activision probe

Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard will have to gain approval from various regulators around the world before the deal can go through, including the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA, which first announced its investigation in July, published a summary of its initial probe in September and recommended a more in-depth inquiry. As Ars Technica notes, a Phase 2 investigation could end up prohibiting a merger or requiring the entities involved to sell parts of a company. Now, shortly after the CMA published the full text (PDF) of its decision, Microsoft released a scathing response (PDF), accusing the regulator of relying "on self-serving statements by Sony."
BUSINESS
Complex

Montreal Rapper Emma Beko Isn’t Afraid to Embrace Her Sadness

Emma Beko isn’t afraid of embracing sadness in her music. In Superficial Stains, her latest EP and second released this year, the Montreal rapper explores her feelings around addiction, belonging, and producing her music. Along with her new project, Beko talked to Complex Canada about the many emotions found...
MUSIC
Complex

Stepney Workers Club Delivers Suede Sneaker Collection For FW22

London-based imprint Stepney Workers Club has just dropped its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, comprising three suede iterations of its signature Dellow S-Strike silhouette. Inspired by the culture of traditional Worker’s Sports Clubs, SWC is a contemporary footwear brand founded by Simon See and Roger Pereira. Rooted in the timeless appeal of traditional vulcanised athletic shoes, the brand is best known for its stripped-back styles, which feature the slogan Freedom of Sport, Freedom of Thought and trademark handshake motif. No stranger to collaborations, in 2022 alone, the label has linked with Goodhood to deliver a tasteful tweak on the latter’s S-Strike silhouette and launched a co-branded incense pack with Australia’s Agaric Fly.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine announces UK tour

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine (NSOU) has announced its first UK tour in more than 20 years, and the biggest in its history, to reflect venues and audiences’ newfound interest in Ukrainian culture since the Russian invasion. During the three-week tour the orchestra will play works by Ukrainian...
WORLD

