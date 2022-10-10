Read full article on original website
Why are Italy not at the 2022 World Cup?
How Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, despite winning Euro 2020 last year.
Where Is the FIFA World Cup 2022? All the Host Venues and Stadiums
The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in Qatar on November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. There have been eight stadiums built for the soccer spectacular.
FIFA・
BBC
Women's World Cup play-offs: Scotland and Wales dreams over but Republic of Ireland reach World Cup
It was a case of so near yet so far for Scotland and Wales in the play-offs for the 2023 Women's World Cup, but for the Republic of Ireland it was the night they made history by reaching the finals for the first time. Amber Barrett's breakaway goal at Hampden...
BBC
Emma Raducanu: Coach Dmitry Tursunov parts ways with British tennis player
Emma Raducanu's promising partnership with coach Dmitry Tursunov will go no further as the Russian has decided to pursue other opportunities. Tursunov is the fourth coach to leave the team in the past 15 months - following the departures of Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson and Torben Beltz. Raducanu has won...
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: England have mental edge over France, but you never know what version of France they will face
England have a good recent record over France, winning their last 10 matches, but some of those fixtures have been very close and, at some point, you’ve got to think France will win a game. For England fans, the hope is they won’t make the breakthrough in this Saturday’s big World Cup clash.
FOX Sports
USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window
Four days after the United Sates women's national team fell to European champion England — the Americans' first defeat in more than a year — the USWNT suffered another loss on Tuesday in Spain in their second October friendly. Maitane Lopez scored for the shorthanded hosts in the...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Siwan Lillicrap returns to captain Wales against New Zealand
Venue: Waitakere Stadium, Auckland Date: Sunday, 16 October Kick-off: 03:15 BST. Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary on BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales have made four changes as they prepare to take on world champions New Zealand, with...
USWNT drops second straight match with 2-0 loss to Spain
The U.S. women’s national team has lost consecutive matches for the first time in more than five years after a
BBC
Rangers v Liverpool: Commentator's notes
Any Champions League wriggle room has gone for Rangers as they stare up at the rest of Group A, faced with an almighty task to even finish third in the section. The hammering in Amsterdam on matchday one means they will likely need at least a point from their next two games before Ajax's visit to Glasgow, while hoping the Dutch champions lose theirs.
Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
FIFA・
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Scotland make two changes for must-win Australia game
Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: 15 October Kick-off: 03:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5Live & BBC Sport website & app. Rachel McLachlan and teenager Emma Orr return from injury to start for Scotland in the must-win Pool A game with Australia on Saturday. Both players make their...
Uefa investigating after Ireland’s pro-IRA song after World Cup play-off win
Uefa have opened an investigation after Republic of Ireland players appeared to sing a pro-IRA chant following their Women’s World Cup play-off victory over Scotland.Video footage circulated on social media after Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory at Hampden Park of the players singing the chant in the dressing room.Republic boss Vera Pauw and the Football Association of Ireland issued apologies over the incident, but European football’s governing body has confirmed it will take a closer look at it.“In accordance with Article 31(4) of the Uefa disciplinary regulations, a Uefa ethics and disciplinary inspector will investigate potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland Women’s team in the aftermath of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifiers play-off second leg match played against Scotland on October 11, 2022,” a Uefa statement read.“Information on this matter will be made available in due course.” Read More Russian official warns of WW3 as Nato sends missiles to Ukraine - liveCleverly insists replacing Truss is a ‘disastrously bad idea’ — live
UEFA・
Which countries need a visa to enter Qatar for the World Cup?
All the visa requirements you need to know for travellers attending the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe damps down hopes of Manchester United takeover
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has played down the prospect of making a bid for Manchester United, saying the Glazers do not want to sell and he “can’t sit around hoping” the club will one day become available. The billionaire chairman of Ineos admitted he had been interested in...
Yardbarker
Where To Watch/Livestream Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester City will be desperate to maintain their unbeaten start to the season on Sunday in a huge match against Liverpool. The Cityzens head into the game unbeaten in both the Premier League and Champions League. However, the Sky Blues were unable to beat FC Copenhagen in their last outing,...
BBC
Wasps & Worcester: Premiership and RFU call for more financial transparency from clubs
Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Football Union have called for more financial transparency in the wake of Wasps and Worcester's plight. Wasps are set to enter administration and have been suspended from the Premiership, one week after fellow top-flight club Worcester were wound up. Rugby authorities say the English game...
England Test squad: Examining the new faces for Pakistan tour
England’s 15-man squad to face Pakistan in December’s three-match Test series includes four players who have yet to feature under the Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum regime.Keaton Jennings, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks have all won call-ups.Here we look at the quartet and what they could bring to the side.Keaton JenningsJennings may have thought international cricket had passed him by, but the 30-year-old opener has come again through sheer force of runs. He made 1,233 of them for Lancashire this season and developed a penchant for going big – hitting a career-best 318 as well as a double...
theScore
Watch: Atzili's rocket helps Maccabi Haifa take down Juventus
It was a humiliating night for Juventus as Group H minnows Maccabi Haifa claimed a memorable 2-0 win in Tuesday's Champions League encounter. Omer Atzili pulled the hosts ahead seven minutes into the contest and then recorded his second with a thunderous strike into the top corner to double Maccabi Haifa's lead minutes before the interval.
Which is the biggest English football club without a train station nearby?
“With the Liverpool v Leeds game having been rescheduled for a time when the last train back to Leeds leaves 20 minutes into the second half, what is the biggest club without a viable train station in the vicinity?” tweeted The Jet Van Set. Let’s start with a chillingly...
BBC
'We are going all out for the win' - Ten Hag on Europa League
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are "going all out to win" against Omona Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday as they aim to top Group E. At the halfway stage, United sit second, three points behind Real Sociedad and knowing a runners-up finish would mean an additional play-off tie against a team dropping out of the Champions League.
UEFA・
