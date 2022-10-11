ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Comments / 0

989kbay.com

Shooting in Bellingham leaves two men badly injured

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A shooting early Sunday left two men seriously injured. Bellingham Police say officers responded to the 2300 block of Valencia Street after a man call 911 to report that he had been shot. The PeaceHealth St. Joseph Emergency Department contacted police shortly after that and reported...
BELLINGHAM, WA
989kbay.com

Burlington business owner dies in motorcycle crash

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – A Burlington business owner was killed when his motorcycle left the roadway while he was riding in Island County Friday night. The State Patrol reports 60-year-old Edward Taylor was northbound on State Route 525 at about 11 p.m. when he crashed into a ditch. He...
BURLINGTON, WA
989kbay.com

BPD working to diversify police force

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Bellingham Police Department is using some new recruiting methods to attract new officers. The department is one of the first two in the state to receive $60,000 grants to help diversify their forces. BPD will use the money to offer signing bonuses to new recruits...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham Police issue missing person alert

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a missing person alert today, Wednesday, October 12th. According to the alert statement, Charles Scott, age 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue about 8pm last night and has been diagnosed with dementia. Scott was wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Locally Inspired True-Crime Activities for the Halloween Season

With many front lawns already ghoulishly decorated, it won’t be long until trick-or-treaters are knocking at your front door. October is a month to welcome autumn, but also to examine the scariest parts of the human psyche and our fascination with evil. Several in-person and at-home activities with local,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Record heat, wildfire smoke and fire danger

Buckle up for rounds of wildfire smoke this weekend. Even though it will be warm, the haze could be uncomfortable and even dangerous for some people. Highs will skyrocket well above-average. Temps could easily break new records in places like Sea-Tac Airport, Olympia and Bellingham. An Air Quality Alert is...
OLYMPIA, WA
989kbay.com

Gas prices expected to drop in coming days

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There may be some relief coming at the pump. Gas prices have begun backing off from the record reached earlier this week and industry analysts say they could start to tumble. Triple A reports our current average in Bellingham is $5.38 per gallon, 15-cents less than...
BELLINGHAM, WA

