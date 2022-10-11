Read full article on original website
989kbay.com
Shooting in Bellingham leaves two men badly injured
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A shooting early Sunday left two men seriously injured. Bellingham Police say officers responded to the 2300 block of Valencia Street after a man call 911 to report that he had been shot. The PeaceHealth St. Joseph Emergency Department contacted police shortly after that and reported...
Whatcom Sheriff looking for suspected shooter in alleged road rage incident
One of the people involved in the incident allegedly reported that the other individual involved fired two shots at his vehicle.
989kbay.com
Burlington business owner dies in motorcycle crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – A Burlington business owner was killed when his motorcycle left the roadway while he was riding in Island County Friday night. The State Patrol reports 60-year-old Edward Taylor was northbound on State Route 525 at about 11 p.m. when he crashed into a ditch. He...
q13fox.com
Arlington Police looking for suspect who burglarized home while family slept
ARLINGTON, Wash. - Arlington Police are looking for a man they say burglarized a home while the family slept and only stopped when someone woke up and discovered him. Around 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, police responded to reports of a burglary at a home at the Chelsea Village Apartments.
q13fox.com
Off-duty Island County sheriff's sergeant arrested for 2 separate allegations of rape
CONWAY, Wash. - The Skagit County Sheriff's Office arrested a sergeant with the Island County Sheriff's Office for an investigation regarding two separate allegations of rape. The sergeant was arrested on Oct. 13 at a home on Oleary Road, off of English Road in Conway after Skagit County deputies executed a search warrant.
989kbay.com
BPD working to diversify police force
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Bellingham Police Department is using some new recruiting methods to attract new officers. The department is one of the first two in the state to receive $60,000 grants to help diversify their forces. BPD will use the money to offer signing bonuses to new recruits...
Bellingham police arrest man on suspicion of incest involving child
Suspect out on bail after Whatcom County court hearing.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police issue missing person alert
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a missing person alert today, Wednesday, October 12th. According to the alert statement, Charles Scott, age 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue about 8pm last night and has been diagnosed with dementia. Scott was wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on...
Cause of fire that consumed cluster of RVs in Whatcom County investigated
The financial loss estimate was difficult because of the age of the RVs or trailers and the damage caused by the blaze.
Wildfire burns near Bellingham park, cause under investigation
Callers reported the fire to 911 and posts on social media showed a single column of gray smoke rising through the trees south of Bellingham’s Samish neighborhood.
Update: Bellingham man with dementia found after going missing overnight
Call 911 if you see him or someone matching his description.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Oct. 12, 2022
WASHINGTON — Average gasoline prices in Washington have risen 15.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $5.34/g on Oct. 10, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,666 stations in Washington.
Looking for a spooky event? Here are Bellingham and Whatcom County Halloween, fall events
From adult-only dance parties to trick-or-treating, Whatcom County is full of spooky events and fun fall activities this October.
Western Front
Whatcom County is getting a new taste of Asian food with the opening of three Asian cuisines
Last month, Ferndale saw the opening of its first Asian grocery store, Ferndale Asian Grocer. The same month, Bellingham welcomed two new Asian-inspired cafes - Mochinut and Happy Lemon. Mochinut is an American-based chain of donut shops, specializing in mochi donuts, a treat that combines American doughnuts and mochi, a...
whatcomtalk.com
Locally Inspired True-Crime Activities for the Halloween Season
With many front lawns already ghoulishly decorated, it won’t be long until trick-or-treaters are knocking at your front door. October is a month to welcome autumn, but also to examine the scariest parts of the human psyche and our fascination with evil. Several in-person and at-home activities with local,...
q13fox.com
Record heat, wildfire smoke and fire danger
Buckle up for rounds of wildfire smoke this weekend. Even though it will be warm, the haze could be uncomfortable and even dangerous for some people. Highs will skyrocket well above-average. Temps could easily break new records in places like Sea-Tac Airport, Olympia and Bellingham. An Air Quality Alert is...
Whatcom motorcycle rider dies in hit-and-run crash Thursday on I-5 in Bellingham
The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation as the Washington State Patrol searches for the suspected hit-and-run driver.
A hidden gem in Bellingham park is set to open after two years
Trail access was closed in July 2020 because of falling rocks.
989kbay.com
Gas prices expected to drop in coming days
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There may be some relief coming at the pump. Gas prices have begun backing off from the record reached earlier this week and industry analysts say they could start to tumble. Triple A reports our current average in Bellingham is $5.38 per gallon, 15-cents less than...
Air quality alert: Expect a smoky, hot weekend across Western Washington
SEATTLE — It will be a hot and hazy weekend. Air quality alerts and advisories for smoke have been issued for most of Western Washington and parts of Eastern Washington, as smoke from wildfires continues to hang over the region. The alert is in effect for Clallam, King, Grays...
