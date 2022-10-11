Read full article on original website
Related
989kbay.com
Gas prices expected to drop in coming days
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There may be some relief coming at the pump. Gas prices have begun backing off from the record reached earlier this week and industry analysts say they could start to tumble. Triple A reports our current average in Bellingham is $5.38 per gallon, 15-cents less than...
989kbay.com
Shooting in Bellingham leaves two men badly injured
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A shooting early Sunday left two men seriously injured. Bellingham Police say officers responded to the 2300 block of Valencia Street after a man call 911 to report that he had been shot. The PeaceHealth St. Joseph Emergency Department contacted police shortly after that and reported...
989kbay.com
A pair of radio games highlight prep football schedule
It’s a full weekend of action in the Whatcom County high school football ranks. On the radio Friday night the newly-named #1 ranked team in Class 1A Lynden Christian hosts Meridian on KPUG. On KGMI #6 Nooksack Valley visits Mount Baker. Both radio games have 6:35 pre-game shows and 7:00 kick-offs.
989kbay.com
BPD working to diversify police force
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Bellingham Police Department is using some new recruiting methods to attract new officers. The department is one of the first two in the state to receive $60,000 grants to help diversify their forces. BPD will use the money to offer signing bonuses to new recruits...
