elkhornmediagroup.com
Celebration of life for Zaley Blocklinger announced
WALLA WALLA – The Blocklinger family invites the Walla Walla community to a celebration of life for their daughter Walla Walla High School freshman Zaley Blocklinger who died in a car accident Saturday. The celebration ceremony is this Friday, Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. in the Walla Walla High...
Free fun event for grandparents and grandkids offered Saturday in Richland
Register by Friday to reserve a spot.
nbcrightnow.com
Beth's Place to reopen, offer women mental health and substance abuse resources
YAKIMA, Wash. — Local nonprofit focused on mental health and substance use treatment, Triumph, is reopening Beth’s Place, a women’s treatment facility on the Triumph campus. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on October 17 at 608 Superior Lane. The facility is named after...
‘Just a joy,’ Pasco farmer shares bounty, highlights National Farmers Day
PASCO, Wash. – At 91 years old, Paul Hatch, still navigates his acreage, lush with fruit trees and vegetables throughout the seasons. “Full throttle, yeah,” the farmer said. Paul shares his bounty with those willing to pick it up themselves, or at the very least make the drive out to his Pasco farm. “Just a joy.” But the land you...
nbcrightnow.com
Wapato's Filipino community hall celebrates 70 years
WAPATO, Wash.- The Filipino American Community of the Yakima Valley will celebrate the 70th anniversary of Wapato's Filipino Community Hall's dedication on Saturday, October, 15, at the Yakima Convention Center from 5-10 p.m. Wapato's Filipino Community Hall opened on March, 22, 1952. The anniversary celebration was moved to October to...
Empowering Neighborhoods in Yakima to Take Control
Yakima city officials say It's time to come together again and take back area neighborhoods from vandals. If you have a lot of vandalism in your area or just an occasional problem the city of Yakima wants you to be involved in the second Community Action Day coming up Thursday, October 13.
nbcrightnow.com
What to do if you're worried someone will break a No-Contact Order
KENNEWICK, Wash. - No-contact orders and protections orders are for people who need legal boundaries to help them feel separated and safe. Those no-contact or protection orders don't provide a physical boundary however. Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller says most no-contact orders have consequences that come after the order has...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Just Roses sells business as owner begins cancer treatments
A longtime flower shop has changed hands so the former owner can face down a fast-spreading cancer. Connie and Sandy Wormington sold Just Roses Flowers & More, which has shops in Kennewick and Pasco, along with their wholesale flower shop, Columbia Wholesale. When reached for comment, Leslie said she and...
Tri-Cities law enforcement agencies team up for hiring event
RICHLAND, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies from all around the Columbia Basin teamed up for a public safety hiring event. Tri-Cities police, Sheriff’s Offices, corrections departments and more were recruiting. “It’s not necessarily hard to hire, it’s hard to find people that are willing to still do the job,” said Deputy Brett Hansen with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. “The...
Northwest Harvest’s new Yakima facility can store up to 20,000 pallets of food
YAKIMA, Wash. — Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds said more families are facing food insecurity now than during the height of the pandemic, which is a concern for people’s physical and mental health. “Food insecurity is not just a challenge of missing meals,” Reynolds said. “When you’re worried about where the next meal might come from, or if you’re going...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County fire district 4 invites the public to budget discussions
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #4 is inviting the community to two upcoming meetings to discuss the 2023 budget. The meetings will be held on October, 20, and November, 3, at 6 p.m. "We work for our taxpayers and, as such, we want them to know what improvements...
Benefit for Longtime KORD Radio Host this Saturday
Greg Delange has been a household name for many years here in the Tri-Cities (and surrounding areas). He was the morning radio disc jockey on KORD for more years than I can count. My radio was set to 102.7 and I enjoyed listening to Greg and his infectious laugh for many, many years. It wasn't until I did a benefit for one of the local DJs, that I became friends with Greg. We hit it off immediately and became very close friends. When there was an opening on the morning show, sitting next to Greg and his sidekick, Woody, Greg called me and told me to come and apply! So I did, and I got the job! My dream job really! Not only did I get to fulfill a dream but I got to work beside one of my best friends. Sadly, not long after I started, Greg decided to pursue other career options and left the station.
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla Fire gets new lifesaving equipment thanks to Firehouse Subs
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Fire Department is getting $27,000 worth of lifesaving equipment thanks to a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The WWFD will unveil its new equipment, a Holmatro Cutter, Spreader and Accessory Kit, on Thursday, October, 13. The new tool will reduce the...
opb.org
Amidst public pressure, Hermiston School Board appoints only Latino member
At the 11th hour, Liliana Gomez offered a concession. A motion was on the table Monday night that would have immediately appointed her to the Hermiston School Board, a position she sought since she unsuccessfully ran for office in 2021. The board was at a stalemate over the appointment, the outcome of weeks of disagreement. It appeared as if there was no path forward, and that’s when Gomez unexpectedly approached the board from the audience, urging caution.
nbcrightnow.com
Man arrested in Walla Walla for Wenatchee death
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Walla Walla in connection with a homicide in Wenatchee from August 12, 2022. The man was taken into custody by the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service around 5 p.m. on October 11 around the 300 block of N 9th Avenue, according to a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
Walla Walla High School honors soccer player Zaley Blocklinger
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Over the weekend, 14-year-old Zaley Blocklinger was killed in a car accident around 2:30 AM on Saturday. When news of the situation broke, the Walla Walla High School announced they had activated its crisis response plan, for students to have a safe place on campus to grieve the loss or talk to a professional if needed....
KEPR
Wilco store celebrates Grand Re-Opening
Pasco Wash. — Tri-Cities first Wilco store is holding their Grand-Re-Opening this weekend. To celebrate, events are ongoing through the weekend. Today the Benton-Franklin Humane Society held a pet adoption event, free face-painting, and even a hot-dog lunch this afternoon. Wilco is also giving away $8,000 worth of prizes...
nbcrightnow.com
U.S. Attorney Waldref to open Richland office
RICHLAND, Wash. — U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref will open a staffed office in Richland, adding to the Attorney’s Office’s presence in Tri-Cities, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. She will hold a press conference officially announcing the office at 10 a.m. on October 14 in front of the Richland Courthouse and Federal Building.
Yakima domestic violence coalition fighting for thousands of victims
If you’re in an unsafe situation and need to quickly exit out of this article, you can click on any of the links embedded in the story to be redirected to another website. Please remember if you’re in an unsafe situation, you can call OR text 911. You can also call the Yakima YWCA’s 24-hour helpline at 509-248-7796 or see...
Yakima Herald Republic
Missing reward poster for Lucian Munguia
Family of missing 5-year-old offering $10,000 reward for information or boy's safe return. Lucian Munguia's family is offering a $10,000 reward for the missing 5-year-old's return or for information regarding his whereabouts. Lucian was last seen Sept. 10, heading across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard Park and toward the Yakima River.
