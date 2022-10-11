ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Celebration of life for Zaley Blocklinger announced

WALLA WALLA – The Blocklinger family invites the Walla Walla community to a celebration of life for their daughter Walla Walla High School freshman Zaley Blocklinger who died in a car accident Saturday. The celebration ceremony is this Friday, Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. in the Walla Walla High...
WALLA WALLA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
County
Benton County, WA
Local
Washington Society
Franklin County, WA
Society
City
Kennewick, WA
County
Franklin County, WA
Benton County, WA
Society
nbcrightnow.com

Wapato's Filipino community hall celebrates 70 years

WAPATO, Wash.- The Filipino American Community of the Yakima Valley will celebrate the 70th anniversary of Wapato's Filipino Community Hall's dedication on Saturday, October, 15, at the Yakima Convention Center from 5-10 p.m. Wapato's Filipino Community Hall opened on March, 22, 1952. The anniversary celebration was moved to October to...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Empowering Neighborhoods in Yakima to Take Control

Yakima city officials say It's time to come together again and take back area neighborhoods from vandals. If you have a lot of vandalism in your area or just an occasional problem the city of Yakima wants you to be involved in the second Community Action Day coming up Thursday, October 13.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

What to do if you're worried someone will break a No-Contact Order

KENNEWICK, Wash. - No-contact orders and protections orders are for people who need legal boundaries to help them feel separated and safe. Those no-contact or protection orders don't provide a physical boundary however. Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller says most no-contact orders have consequences that come after the order has...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Just Roses sells business as owner begins cancer treatments

A longtime flower shop has changed hands so the former owner can face down a fast-spreading cancer. Connie and Sandy Wormington sold Just Roses Flowers & More, which has shops in Kennewick and Pasco, along with their wholesale flower shop, Columbia Wholesale. When reached for comment, Leslie said she and...
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#Bechtel#The Boys#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#Charity#Franklin Counties#C E O
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-Cities law enforcement agencies team up for hiring event

RICHLAND, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies from all around the Columbia Basin teamed up for a public safety hiring event. Tri-Cities police, Sheriff’s Offices, corrections departments and more were recruiting. “It’s not necessarily hard to hire, it’s hard to find people that are willing to still do the job,” said Deputy Brett Hansen with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. “The...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Northwest Harvest’s new Yakima facility can store up to 20,000 pallets of food

YAKIMA, Wash. — Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds said more families are facing food insecurity now than during the height of the pandemic, which is a concern for people’s physical and mental health. “Food insecurity is not just a challenge of missing meals,” Reynolds said. “When you’re worried about where the next meal might come from, or if you’re going...
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

Benefit for Longtime KORD Radio Host this Saturday

Greg Delange has been a household name for many years here in the Tri-Cities (and surrounding areas). He was the morning radio disc jockey on KORD for more years than I can count. My radio was set to 102.7 and I enjoyed listening to Greg and his infectious laugh for many, many years. It wasn't until I did a benefit for one of the local DJs, that I became friends with Greg. We hit it off immediately and became very close friends. When there was an opening on the morning show, sitting next to Greg and his sidekick, Woody, Greg called me and told me to come and apply! So I did, and I got the job! My dream job really! Not only did I get to fulfill a dream but I got to work beside one of my best friends. Sadly, not long after I started, Greg decided to pursue other career options and left the station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla Fire gets new lifesaving equipment thanks to Firehouse Subs

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Fire Department is getting $27,000 worth of lifesaving equipment thanks to a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The WWFD will unveil its new equipment, a Holmatro Cutter, Spreader and Accessory Kit, on Thursday, October, 13. The new tool will reduce the...
WALLA WALLA, WA
opb.org

Amidst public pressure, Hermiston School Board appoints only Latino member

At the 11th hour, Liliana Gomez offered a concession. A motion was on the table Monday night that would have immediately appointed her to the Hermiston School Board, a position she sought since she unsuccessfully ran for office in 2021. The board was at a stalemate over the appointment, the outcome of weeks of disagreement. It appeared as if there was no path forward, and that’s when Gomez unexpectedly approached the board from the audience, urging caution.
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Man arrested in Walla Walla for Wenatchee death

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Walla Walla in connection with a homicide in Wenatchee from August 12, 2022. The man was taken into custody by the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service around 5 p.m. on October 11 around the 300 block of N 9th Avenue, according to a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Wilco store celebrates Grand Re-Opening

Pasco Wash. — Tri-Cities first Wilco store is holding their Grand-Re-Opening this weekend. To celebrate, events are ongoing through the weekend. Today the Benton-Franklin Humane Society held a pet adoption event, free face-painting, and even a hot-dog lunch this afternoon. Wilco is also giving away $8,000 worth of prizes...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

U.S. Attorney Waldref to open Richland office

RICHLAND, Wash. — U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref will open a staffed office in Richland, adding to the Attorney’s Office’s presence in Tri-Cities, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. She will hold a press conference officially announcing the office at 10 a.m. on October 14 in front of the Richland Courthouse and Federal Building.
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Missing reward poster for Lucian Munguia

Family of missing 5-year-old offering $10,000 reward for information or boy's safe return. Lucian Munguia's family is offering a $10,000 reward for the missing 5-year-old's return or for information regarding his whereabouts. Lucian was last seen Sept. 10, heading across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard Park and toward the Yakima River.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy