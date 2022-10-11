Read full article on original website
Football Preview: South Hamilton vs. Eagle Grove
Two KQ-Radio teams get together on Friday night at Hinrichsen Field in Eagle Grove as the Eagle Grove Eagles host the (1A) #10 South Hamilton Hawks for senior night in Class 1A, District 2 action. Eagle Grove enters with a 3-4 record and 2-2 in district play after a 60-8 win over Belmond-Klemme on Friday, while South Hamilton is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in district play following a 54-12 win over Manson-Northwest Webster.
Football Preview: Webster City vs. Storm Lake
The Webster City Lynx football team will be back at Lynx Field on Friday Night as they host the Storm Lake Tornadoes in Class 4A, District 1 action. The Lynx enter Friday with a 4-3 record and 2-1 district record following their 49-40 loss against Spencer, whole Storm Lake enters with an 0-7 record and 0-3 district record following a 50-17 loss to Fort Dodge.
Football Preview: Roland-Story vs. PCM
The Roland-Story Norsemen hit the road for their regular season-finale on Friday night as they make the trip down to Monroe to take on the Mustangs of PCM in Class 2A, District 7 action. The Norsemen enter Friday with a record of 4-3 and 3-1 in district play, as PCM enters with a similar 4-3 record and 3-1 district record.
Webster City volleyball handles Bishop Garrigan, 3-1
The Webster City Lynx volleyball team made the trip north on Tuesday night, to take on the Golden Bears of Algona Bishop Garrigan in non-conference action at Bishop Garrigan High School. The Lynx entered with a record of 17-12 while the Golden Bears entered with a record of 17-10. Webster...
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows volleyball dominates Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 3-0
The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowgirls volleyball team held their home, regular season-finale on Tuesday night, as they welcomed in the Cardinals of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in non-conference action, at CGD High School in Clarion. The Cowgirls entered with a 21-3 record, while GHV entered at 10-15. Tuesday’s match would serve as a preview to...
Football Preview: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. (2A) #5 OABCIG
The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowboys football team hits the road for their regular season finale as they travel to Ida Grove to take on the 5th-ranked Falcons of OABCIG in Class 2A, District 2 action. The Cowboys enter with a 5-2 record and 2-2 in district play, while the Falcons enter with a 6-1 record and 3-1 in district play.
Hamilton County Secondary Road Department receives Triple A grant
The Hamilton County Secondary Road Department applied for and was granted a 2022 Traffic Safety Grant sponsored by AAA of Iowa and Minnesota. The grant awarded up to $1000 towards safety items for roadside responders. Secondary Road proposed using this grant to purchase Guardian Angel Wearable Safety Light Systems. The device puts off a highly visible light that warns motorists of the location of the individual wearing the device. The county road employees ofter responds to roadside emergency situations at night, including law enforcement with incident response,storm damage cleanup, winter road maintenance and sign repair. Hamilton County Engineer Ryan Weidemann and his staff thanks AAA of Iowa and Minnesota for the grant and the purchase of safety items for the county road workers.
Charles Seagren
Charles Frederick Seagren, 78, of Webster City, died on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his home. A visitation will be held at Boman Funeral Home (www.bomanfh.com) on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 PM.
