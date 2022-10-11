The Hamilton County Secondary Road Department applied for and was granted a 2022 Traffic Safety Grant sponsored by AAA of Iowa and Minnesota. The grant awarded up to $1000 towards safety items for roadside responders. Secondary Road proposed using this grant to purchase Guardian Angel Wearable Safety Light Systems. The device puts off a highly visible light that warns motorists of the location of the individual wearing the device. The county road employees ofter responds to roadside emergency situations at night, including law enforcement with incident response,storm damage cleanup, winter road maintenance and sign repair. Hamilton County Engineer Ryan Weidemann and his staff thanks AAA of Iowa and Minnesota for the grant and the purchase of safety items for the county road workers.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO