Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Emily’s Trick or Treat coming to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation will bring Halloween fun to children at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital in Savannah, while continuing to raise money and awareness with their first Emily’s Trick or Treat Event in Savannah this weekend. Katheryn Owens, of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Build a better workout: Plank Variation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve already showed you the basics of a plank. You want to keep your shoulders over your wrists, and keep your head, back and bottom in a straight-line. Now we’re taking the plank a step further. Check it out.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?

I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Crescendo celebration kicks off on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Happening now, an annual celebration of culture on Hilton Head kicked off today and while the kickoff event ends soon, that doesn’t mean the festivities will be all done. “Crescendo is a month-long celebration of arts and humanities here on Hilton Head Island,”...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Skilled to Work: Keith Longoria

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local veteran is turning a hobby into a new profession, thanks to training he recently finished at Savannah Tech. “It’s one of those things you gotta get used to ya know.”. In his fourth week on the job, barber Keith Longoria settling in to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Wednesday marking 1 week since disappearance of Quinton Simon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Its now been one week since the disappearance of Quinton Simon. Chatham County Police are working to analyze some evidence they have collected in the Quinton Simon case. They returned to the home with search dogs Tuesday. They say there’s belief that evidence will help move...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Marine Science Day underway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The popular Marine Science Day is returning to Skidaway Island this weekend with the University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant giving folks an opportunity to encounter reptiles and marine life. Anne Lindsay is the Associate Director of Education for the Marine Extension and...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Globe property development construction continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC update on the property development around the iconic globe on DeRenne Avenue in Savannah. Parker’s told us in January the 3.4 acre site off DeRenne near White Bluff will include a Parkers Kitchen, a Chick-Fil-A, and a Starbucks. The project was expected to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to replace windshield wipers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We all know the roads can get a little hectic when it starts raining. That’s why it’s important to make sure your tires are good and your windshield wipers. Check it out. Effingham College and career Academy giving expert advice.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Top Teacher: Matt Olsen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Music can change the world because it can change people. It’s a feeling that can give a person a lift. Meet this week’s WTOC Top Teacher. Matt Olsen from Brooklet. The Southeast Bulloch High School band launching into one of their songs as their...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hometown Hero: Jenny Woodward

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three years into remission, Jenny Woodward recognizes the success of her cancer battle mostly through the reasons she fought so hard in the first place. “Any time the girls have any kind of milestone moment, like my oldest is in middle school this year, I am extra grateful. And I find myself in the midst of whatever we’re doing, I’m just silently praying, ‘oh God, thank you that I get to be here for this, thank you that I’m here for this moment. Because, it could have gone differently,” Jenny Woodward said.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Bones found in downtown Savannah construction site "not human"

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police have confirmed that the bones found at a construction site in downtown Savannah last week are not human. Police say the objects were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. SPD says they've turned the items over to the Georgia...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

DSP Highway 280 Distribution Center coming to Bryan County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution center is coming to Bryan County. Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners is set to break ground on the new facility later this month. The new unit will sit near the intersection of highway 280 and I-16. Project organizers are praising the location’s direct access...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

