Mansfield, OH

Iron Pony Motorsports interested in vacant Kingsgate Shopping Center buildings

MANSFIELD -- Two long-vacant properties at the Kingsgate Shopping Center may roar back to life. Iron Pony Motorsports is interested in buying and rehabilitating 1290 and 1300 Park Ave. West, converting the spaces into a "regional supercenter dealership" for Iron Pony and the Pony Powersports Group. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial...
MANSFIELD, OH
Ashland Fire Dept. torches a fake house in annual event

ASHLAND — It started as a small fire in the corner of the makeshift living room, lit by a single match and a newspaper. The small fire burned dutifully, but after two minutes the crowd of children at the Ashland Fire Department's sixth annual Live Fire Demonstration were getting antsy for a huge blaze.
ASHLAND, OH
Mansfield Symphony welcomes favorite local singers on Oct. 22

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield is home to a wide variety of artists, musicians, and performers. On Oct. 22 audiences will have the opportunity to witness a rare collaboration between favorite local singers and the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra. Featured artists include Jai Merina, Emily Raff, and Jeffrey Boyd.
MANSFIELD, OH
Forestry workshop set for Oct. 22 in Galion

GALION -- The 2022 Crawford Soil & Water Conservation District Forestry Workshop will be Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at 1349 Olentangy Road in Galion. "We will have ODNR Forester, Katie Gerber, speaking on timber stand improvement, marketing, controlling invasive species and the various programs available for forestry assistance," the organization stated in a press release. "This will be an opportune time to have any forestry management questions you have answered."
Jill Shaffer

ASHLAND: After a brief, but fierce, battle with cancer Jill E. Shaffer passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was 66. She was born on May 4, 1956 to parents John C. Smith & Ida Mae (Grace) Smith in Grove City, Pennsylvania. With the addition of Jill, and her twin brother Jack, the pair rounded out the now family of nine.
ASHLAND, OH
Fredericktown Board of Education approves former teacher's memorial scholarship

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown's Board of Education approved a memorial scholarship from a former teacher, JoAnn P. Ewalt, at Tuesday's meeting. The William R. Ewalt and JoAnn P. Ewalt Charitable Remainder Unitrust Agreement will give one half of the remaining trust estate to the Fredericktown Local School District. These funds will create the JoAnn P. Ewalt Memorial Scholarship Fund, from which an annual scholarship may be issued to a student, chosen at the sole discretion of the Fredericktown Education Association (or its successor in interest,) intending to become a teacher, according to the board's agenda.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Richland County Foundation approves $657K in grants in October

MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $657,618.90 in grants to area nonprofit organizations during its October meeting. The Board approved a grant to Catholic Charities for two of its programs; Empower, Encourage and Engage (3E Program), and Adult Advocacy Services.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
AU presents “An Evening with Cathi Campo” on Oct. 20

ASHLAND – Ashland University will host a benefit concert, “An Evening with Cathi Campo,” on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. in the John C. Myers Convocation Center. Campo will take the audience back to the Jazz Age, as she sings selections from the songbook of legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin, accompanied by a jazz trio.
ASHLAND, OH
Shelby Fire Dept. to take over EMS transport for city, Jackson & Sharon Twps.

SHELBY — After decades of outsourcing ambulance service to a private contractor, the Shelby Fire Department will be taking over all emergency medical service transport starting Thursday. The department's contract with Superior Ambulance Service expires at midnight on Oct. 13, Mayor Steven Schag said. The department will also handle...
SHELBY, OH
Dwight Glenn Derrenberger

Dwight Glenn Derrenberger, 88, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Dwight was born on August 27, 1934, in Loudonville, to Glenn and Martha (Zody) Derrenberger. He married his sweetheart, Marcella “Missy” (Heisz) Derrenberger on March 25, 1975, and she survives. Dwight retired from Ohio Edison after 27 years of employment. He enjoyed bowling and golfing.
MANSFIELD, OH
ODOT cautions motorists traveling on Ohio 603

OLIVESBURG -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling along the northern part of Richland County. State Route 603, just northwest of the SR 603 and SR 545 (Olivesburg Road) intersection, is closed for a culvert replacement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

