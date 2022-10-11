Read full article on original website
Webster City city council to meet Monday evening,October 17.
The next Webster City city council meeting will be this Monday evening,October 17 at 6:00 p.m. in the city council chambers. Agenda items will include setting Monday,November 21 at 6:05 p.m. for a public hearing on the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the construction of the Lincoln Drive Reconstruction Project. A motion to appoint the street supervisor as the representative and the assistant city manager as the alternate representative to the MIDAS Transportation Advisory Committee. A public hearing for November 21 will be set for the plans,specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the construction of the Boone Trail Panel Replacement Project. In other matters, the Webster City city council this Monday will approve a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign and execute an amendment with Snyder and Associates to provide additional professional services needed for the Lincoln Drive and Fairmeadow Drive projects. A resolution accepting and executing an easement for the 2022 Electrical Underground Conversion Project will be made. The city council will discuss a resolution approving and authorizing execution of a Conditional Electric Infrastructure Loan Agreement by and between the city of Webster City and Sparrow Properties LLC doing business as Automatic Machines also known as Perin Machining Company. A contribution of $800 to the Webster City Area Chamber of Commerce for the Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Resource Center to perform a downtown assessment.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows claims NCC Championship in 3-0 win over Webster City
The Webster City Lynx and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowgirls volleyball teams faced off with one another at Webster City High School on Thursday night. The Lynx entered with an 18-12 record and 4-2 in conference play, while the Cowgirls entered with a 22-3 mark and 6-0 in conference play. The Cowgirls entered...
Hamilton County GOP chair Kepler to retire.
Hamilton County Republicans gathered for their chili, soup and cinnamon roll supper Saturday night at the Stanhope Community Center. With over three weeks to go before the November 8th election, the candidates seeking office urged the audience to go to the polls. The featured speaker for the evening was Iowa Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull. Congressman Feenstra is up for re-election next month. Some of the issues covered include the economy,immigration and agriculture. Others speaking Saturday evening included agriculture secretary Mike Naig, secretary of state Paul Pate,state senator Jesse Green and state representative candidate Shannon Latham. Hamilton County GOP chair Becky Kepler of Webster City announced during the dinner that she will be retiring as party chair at the end of the year. Kepler has been with the Hamilton County Republicans for 22 years coordinating appearances by the candidates and organizing various fund raising events such as Saturday night’s benefit in Stanhope. A search will begin to find her replacement.
Eagle Grove volleyball sweeps Paton Churdan, 3-0
The Eagle Grove Eagles volleyball team hosted their regular season finale on Thursday night, as they welcomed in the Rockets of Paton-Churdan to Eagle Grove Elementary School. The Rockets entered with a record of 1-18 and 0-8 in the Rolling Valley Conference, while the Eagles entered with a 1-16 record and 1-7 record in the Top of Iowa West.
