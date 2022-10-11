ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sisanie Tried Ryan Seacrest's Olive Oil Morning Routine and ...

By Sierra Marquina
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 2 days ago
Sisanie finally tried starting her day off like Ryan Seacrest ! In case you missed it, Seacrest shared he starts each day with a shot of extra virgin olive oil on an empty stomach because of a plethora of health benefits.

Sisanie shared while it "was a little not pleasant going down," she got through it and carried on with her day.

But, by noon, Sis shared, things started happening...

Find out what by reliving the audio below and stay tuned because Tanya is going to try the health hack next!

