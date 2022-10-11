7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend.
The following are those locations:
- Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish
- Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish
- Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.)
- Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500
- Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish
- Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish
- Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish
Remember in the State of Texas all you need to have to fish is a fishing license.
