San Angelo, TX

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxKIU_0iUcbGRY00

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend.

The following are those locations:

  • Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish
  • Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish
  • Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.)
  • Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500
  • Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish
  • Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish
  • Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish

Remember in the State of Texas all you need to have to fish is a fishing license. To purchase one following this link.

