Murda Matrimony: J. Alphonse Nicholson Marries His ‘Pretty Baby’ Nafeesha At Lavish LA Wedding; Lance Gross, Jerry O’Connell & More Attend

P-Valley star J. Alphonse Nicholson and wife Nafeesha Nicholson finally have their dream wedding after continuous Covid setbacks.

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

J. Alphonse Nicholson And Wife Nafeesha’s Los Angeles Wedding Ceremony

J. Alphonse met his wife Nafeesha in 2016 when he struggled to make ends meet as a percussionist, busking for tips in New York City Subway Stations. When he wasn’t beating plastic drums for tips he was pursuing an acting career on the West coast, performing in stage plays in Oakland, California.

J. proposed to Nafeesha just before the Covid crisis shut everything down. The couple, who both have children from previous relationships, technically married in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic allowed them to spend more time together as a family. The two previously were operating as a long-distance couple but moved into a shared space in Los Angeles in 2020.

“We just hung out and had a great time and fell more and more in love with each other,” the actor revealed in an exclusive interview with ESSENCE.That quality time sealed the deal for J. and prompted him to put pressure on his fiancee.

“I told her, I said, ‘Listen, I’m not trying to wait. We got to have this wedding, but I’m not trying to wait to have it. So can we just go down to this little spot, get married, go ahead and get my ring on my finger?’ She already had one. I wanted one on mine. So we made that happen and started to think about a date for the actual wedding.”

The Nicholsons Celebrated Their Nuptials on October 7, 2022.

In a stunning ceremony held at the Vibiana, a formal Catholic cathedral turned event venue in downtown Los Angeles, the Nicholsons said their “I do’s” in front of a group of 150 family and friends. Amongst the attendees were actors Lance Gross, Jerry O’Connell, and The Chi star Miriam A. Hyman, who were joined by their respective partners, stylist Rebecca Gross, actress Rebecca Romijn, and FX’s Kindred actress Sheria Irving.

Guests were entertained by Oakland’s own Adrien Marcel and also enjoyed a percussion set by the groom himself. J. Alphonse performed a special dedication to his wife, returning to his bucket-banging beginnings as a nod to her continued belief and support in her husband’s dreams.

In addition to amazing performances, the gathering invited advice from the couples in attendance who have been married the longest. Guests also enjoyed catering by husband-and-wife team chef Neal Fraser and chef Amy Knoll Fraser who also own the venue.

The Nicholsons’ wedding also featured a marijuana bar as part of J.’s partnership with a black-owned cannabis company, Ball Family Farms. Guests were able to enjoy his “The Phonzie” pre-rolls as wedding favors. J. Alphonse is a brand ambassador for the company and while Nafeesha doesn’t smoke, she wanted her husband’s passion for puff puff passing extended to guests.

“Because it means so much to him it means so much to me too,” Nafeesha said.

The Nicholsons told Essence that they hope their next steps include purchasing a new home in LA to share with their children, aged 16 and 11, equipped with a backyard and a pool. J. is also looking to expand his career into directing and producing and Nafeesha is planning launching her first company next year. The couple says their most important goal is, “for us just to continue to grow and love on each other.”

Not only was their wedding a whole vibe but the Nicholsons are giving us some serious hashtag “couple goals”.

Congratulations to the couple, we wish them all the best.