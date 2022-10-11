ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

Chucky Chuck Blasts Entire Kushstock Festival Crowd With Cannabis Fog Machine

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42b9PG_0iUcasRB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35p7fS_0iUcasRB00

Source: Pal Szilagyi Palko / EyeEm / Getty

Chucky Chuck epically landed himself in the news cycle after pulling off a zany stunt by getting what was probably an already elevated crowd to an even higher state. During his set at the Kushstock festival, Chucky Chuck covered the attendees in a cannabis fog by way of an inventive setup that used leaf blowers to push out the smoke.

The Kushstock Festival took place on Oct. 8 in Adelanto, Calif., a free event celebrating the joys of cannabis and was presented by the Medicated Barbies. Chucky Chuck worked with a pair of companies in the cannabis space to provide an experience that the 10,000 in attendance won’t soon forget.

From IG:

F*ck a fog machine we had @elite_solution and @essmokebusters on deck last night at Kushstock in Adelanto nothing but vibes all day mad love @kushstockcali @kushed_out_818 @garage_powder @donutz4dollarz @mikeceo1 @bvrbiexx everyone that rocked with me performed vended or just came to have a good time [shout] out to everybody involved !!!!! #DGAF

The video from Chucky Chuck can be viewed below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @chuckychuckdgaf

Photo: Getty

The post Chucky Chuck Blasts Entire Kushstock Festival Crowd With Cannabis Fog Machine appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Rapper Blasts Crowd with Weed Smoke Instead of Fog Machine

The crowd at Kushstock did exactly what they wanted to do -- get super stoned -- because one of the acts swapped out a simple fog machine for weed smoke that got blasted into the audience!!!. Rapper Chucky Chuck gave his fans an experience they'll never forget, though the memory...
ADELANTO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Some photos of Chelsea Emma Franko

VICTORVILLE -- The High Desert's one and only community theater has been raising funds throughout the year to revitalize its venue post-pandemic. The now, newly renamed Cultural Arts Center of the High Desert has recruited a professional off-Broadway and Disney singer who grew up right here in the Victor Valley.
VICTORVILLE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana's Center Stage Theater will be renamed in honor of Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar grew up in Fontana before going on to become a rock superstar, and now the city’s downtown theater will be renamed in his honor. The Fontana City Council voted on Oct. 11 in favor of changing the name of Center Stage Theater, the venue which has been hosting a wide range of entertainment events since it was built in 2008.
FONTANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adelanto, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
Fontana Herald News

Several Halloween-related events are planned in Fontana

The City of Fontana is inviting local residents to celebrate the month of October with some exciting Halloween festivities. • Halloween Howl will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. Get your doggies dressed up in a costume and take them to a Halloween parade at the Fontana Dog Park, 15556 Summit Avenue. Plus, don’t miss the goodies for your pets. All dogs must be on a leash. Admission is free.
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Star softball player in Orange County dies of possible fentanyl poisoning

She was a senior at Troy High School in Fullerton and an accomplished softball player with more all-star pins than you can count. "That was a bonus you know, she was a great athlete," said mother Chrisa Corjeno. "But I was proud of her heart.Cornejo's 17-year-old daughter Trinity died just 11 days ago. On Sept. 30, Trinity was sent home in an Uber after nodding off at a get-together. Cornejo said her daughter talked with her aunt as she got ready for bed. "She did her skincare routine," said Cornejo. "She went and got an ice cream sandwich. My sister went to...
FULLERTON, CA
nypressnews.com

Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California

From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Local Life#Cannabis#Localevent#Fog Machine#Blasts#Mad Love#The Medicated Barbies#Ig#Kushstockcali#Garage Powder
whereverfamily.com

VIP Christmas Experience in the San Bernardino Mountains

Add a touch of magic and exclusivity to the holidays this year and book your family travel to Skypark at Santa’s Village in Skyforest, California, in the San Bernardino Mountains, for its VIP Christmas Experience at Santa’s Village, available Nov. 17–Jan. 8, 2023. Available for the first...
SKYFOREST, CA
newsantaana.com

Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
ANAHEIM, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Mountain storms likely again this afternoon

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson is tracking a more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development of unsettled weather will continue through the afternoon before all the activity moves west of the mountains this evening. A more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development will continue through the afternoon before The post Mountain storms likely again this afternoon appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fontana Herald News

Is Fontana a 'safe' city? New report analyzes largest cities in U.S.

A new report, which compared 182 large United States cities based on a wide range of criteria, determined that Fontana was No. 80, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub. The “Safest Cities in America” report for 2022 said that among large Inland Empire cities, Rancho Cucamonga ranked the highest at...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ

Storm chances linger into Tuesday

Isolated storms that developed over Riverside County mountains this afternoon have dissipated, but their clouds remain stretched across the low desert. Skies will gradually clear through the night, with temperatures cooling into the low and mid-70s Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will become more scattered across Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains...
ENVIRONMENT
vvng.com

21-year-old arrested after a rooftop stand-off in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested a 21-year-old man after he climbed up on the roof of a home and prompted a stand-off with police in Victorville. It happened on Monday, October 10, 2022, at about 11:40 am, when deputies swarmed the area of Palmdale and Cobalt Roads near Silverado High School. A sheriff’s aviation helicopter also responded and circled above the area for nearly an hour.
VICTORVILLE, CA
Vice

Amazon Workers at California Air Hub Are Ready to Strike

Workers at KSBD, a major Amazon air hub in San Bernardino, California, announced on Tuesday that they plan to strike on Oct. 14. Workers say they gave Amazon until this past Monday to meet their demands, and that the company had instead responded with “intimidation, threats & retaliation.”. Rex...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy