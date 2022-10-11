Chucky Chuck Blasts Entire Kushstock Festival Crowd With Cannabis Fog Machine

Chucky Chuck epically landed himself in the news cycle after pulling off a zany stunt by getting what was probably an already elevated crowd to an even higher state. During his set at the Kushstock festival, Chucky Chuck covered the attendees in a cannabis fog by way of an inventive setup that used leaf blowers to push out the smoke.

The Kushstock Festival took place on Oct. 8 in Adelanto, Calif., a free event celebrating the joys of cannabis and was presented by the Medicated Barbies. Chucky Chuck worked with a pair of companies in the cannabis space to provide an experience that the 10,000 in attendance won’t soon forget.

The video from Chucky Chuck can be viewed below.

