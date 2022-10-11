Read full article on original website
Related
Creamy Gnocchi with Boursin, Sausage, and Kale
This recipe began as a complete accident. The weather was turning cooler and I wanted something creamy, comforting, and carb-forward for dinner — fast. As I rummaged around my mostly empty fridge, I found a package of Italian sausage, store-bought gnocchi, a bunch of languishing kale, and a package of Boursin “garlic & fine herb” cheese.
Anise Cookies
When I was growing up, one of my favorite parts of the holiday season was the annual cookie swap hosted by my mom or aunt. It started around the time I was 6, and year after year our extended family and friends crowded into our kitchen and living room, arriving with tightly packed tins and Tupperware filled with classic holiday cookies, like cut-out sugar cookies, spritz cookies, chocolate crinkles, and snowballs (my usual contribution). In the sea of festive tins sprawled across a dining room table, the thing I looked forward to most were anise cookies with a slick of icing and shower of rainbow-colored, crunchy nonpareils over top. These were the regular contribution from a family friend, who grew up baking them with her Italian American mother.
This Cucumber Vinegar Salad Recipe Has A Healthy, Refreshing Bite
Looking for a refreshingly crisp salad to pack for your office lunches? Or a new twist on the traditional green salad to add to your repertoire of dinner sides? Look no further than this cucumber vinegar salad from Eating Well. Made with just a handful of fresh ingredients, this salad requires basically no prep time, and it will stay good in the fridge for up to three days.
Onion burgers with steak seasoning
Today, I am making caramelized onion burgers, but I also thought I would walk you through how I make delicious (dry) steak seasoning. It can be used on any type of meat and it's totally awesome when it's added to ground beef recipes, such as the burgers that I am making today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Claudia Roden’s recipe for pasta with black olive paste
I love this pasta. Because the olive paste has a strong flavour, it is best to serve it in small portions as a first course. You must only use good-tasting pitted olives, such as the Italian gaetas or the Greek kalamatas (I find them pitted in some supermarkets). Serves 4-6...
Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
thesouthernladycooks.com
BEST CLASSIC MEATLOAF
This Classic Meatloaf has been a staple in our family for many many years! My Nannie made it all the time, it was always requested for her to bring it to every family reunion. She would use 5lbs of hamburger and make enough for everyone to enjoy! If you are looking for a great meatloaf, this one is delicious.
The 6 Amazing Drink Recipes Kitchn Editors Rely on for Any Occasion
A good drink can make a home-cooked meal feel extra-special. Whether you’re on the hunt for a restaurant-quality martini, a cozy hot toddy to sip by the fire, or a zero-proof drink that has all the nuance of an expertly shaken cocktail, we’ve got you covered with this lineup of flavorful drinks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Properly Store Grapes So They Last
Can we get a quick round of applause for the hard-working all-star of the berry family, grapes? (Yes, grapes are berries.) Whether they’re serving as an essential part of your holiday snack board, juicing up a classic Waldorf Salad, or quenching your craving for dessert in the form of refreshing frozen grapes — the humble, antioxidant-filled berry deserves its due amongst fruits. But despite their versatile uses, one challenge has befallen many a home cook — how to properly store grapes so that they stay crisp and juicy rather than turn soft and prematurely shriveled (we’re not always trying to make wine, after all!).
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
How to Clean a Burnt Pan When All You Want to Do Is Throw It Out
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You got distracted sautéing a delicious stir-fry for dinner and your food got charred—so much so that, hours later, you’re still googling how to clean a burnt pan caked with stuck-on food.
Game Day Isn’t Complete Without Martha Stewart’s Crowd-Pleasing & Overloaded Nachos Recipe
Football season is here, and we’re ready to get all the stomach-rumbling appetizers ready for those game days. Martha Stewart has our backs yet again, making one of the most overloaded nachos recipes we’ve ever seen. And we seriously can’t wait to bring this to the next game day event!
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
12tomatoes.com
Chicken and Biscuits Casserole
Want a comforting dinner that never fails to please? Chicken and Dumplings is always here for you. Want a version of it that makes your life incredibly easy? Well, I give you this Chicken and Biscuits Casserole. It uses a couple of kitchen shortcuts so it’s super simple to throw together but every bit as comforting and tasty as a dish that took you much longer to make. Easy and delicious weeknights are yours to be had!
The Tucci family's must-have snack
For the Tucci family, a feast is not complete without one Italian staple. Zeppole are deep-fried doughnuts that Stanley Tucci calls "addictively delicious." Check out the recipe.
thepioneerwoman.com
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Simply put, sweet potato side dishes require a spot on any good Thanksgiving menu! Creamy potatoes made with russets or Yukon gold usually take the spot for the "mashed" category, but you can mix it up this year and try these mashed sweet potatoes. Cooked on the stove with just a few added ingredients, these mashed sweet potatoes are buttery and lightly sweetened, like the filling of sweet potato casserole. It's one of the best sweet potato recipes for any fall or winter dinner!
This Le Creuset Pan Lets You Bring Grilling Indoors — It’s On Sale for Under $100!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are a lot of things to love about fall cooking. From heartier, soul-warming meals and the surplus of delicious squash to delicious baked goods and the return of hands-off cooking with the crockpot (rejoice!), the cooler months reinvigorate our palettes and our kitchens after months of lighter summer eats.
These Tender, Sugar-Topped Pumpkin Muffins Taste as Good as They Look
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve always enjoyed learning which cookbook recipes turn out to be fan favorites. Had the internet not clued me in, I may have skipped right past Dorie Greenspan’s World Peace cookies from Baking: From My Home to Yours, or Ina Garten’s cauliflower toast from Cook Like a Pro. So when Michelle Lopez of the blog Hummingbird High wrote in a post that the “Choose-Your-Own Pumpkin Spice Bread” was one of the most popular recipes in her book, Weeknight Baking, I immediately wanted to learn more.
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's Tuscan chicken meatloaf
Chef Vinny Olivieri, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make Tuscan chicken meatloaf.
Grilled Beef Tenderloin
When you need a special-occasion meal, a beef tenderloin roast is the way to go. Although it has that wow factor when you bring it to the table, it’s actually fairly easy to prepare. Simply season it with salt and pepper and focus on browning it properly on the outside and getting the middle a rosy pink. Then all you have to do is slice it and maybe top with a compound butter for a crowd-pleasing main dish.
The Kitchn
48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0