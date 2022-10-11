Read full article on original website
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
City of El Paso Plans Bigger, Brighter Winterfest Programming For the Whole Family
Get ready for six weeks of lights, holiday spirit, and family-friendly entertainment. Winterfest, one of El Paso’s most celebrated holiday events, is back beginning November 19. All the signature festivities and activities we’ve come to expect from Winterfest are back, and that includes the ice-skating rink -- minus the...
El Paso Dad Tells Story Through Halloween Decorations & All For A Good Cause
The holiday season has begun and my favorite part about holidays is seeing how creative people get when it comes to decorating their homes for every holiday. Halloween in particular is an interesting one because you’ll have houses that decorate cute, scary, creepy, or downright frightening!. One El Paso...
Pumpkin Picking Fall Harvest Fun Is a Day-Trip Worthy Drive From El Paso
Pumpkin pickers looking for a change of scenery can make a day trip out of it and head to the mountains of New Mexico. Nichols Ranch and Orchards offers El Paso-area families the opportunity to hit the road and get into the spirit of the season at the family-run farm located in the Sacramento Mountains outside of La Luz, New Mexico, about 20 minutes from Alamogordo.
good2knowelpaso.org
Get a taste of El Paso!
The El Paso Wine & Food Festival brings together the stars of El Paso's culinary scene with acclaimed local chefs and fine wines on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Located in the heart of downtown El Paso, the Grand Tasting will feature 400 wines from around the world plus food from 20 of El Paso's finest restaurants. Select wines and art are also on sale; all proceeds support the charitable projects of Rotary Club of El Paso.
cbs4local.com
101 pays tribute to Club 101 with weekend grand-opening
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Club 101 from decades ago returns in 2022. The nightclub from the 90s and 2000s known for playing retro music to dance to is celebrating its grand opening Friday night. 101 the smaller version of the former club is located in west El Paso.
elpasomatters.org
The Week Ahead: It’s back! Fred Loya holiday show to light up Ascarate Park
This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Fred Loya Christmas Light Show Moves: After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, one of the city’s most popular holiday traditions, the Fred Loya Christmas Lights Show, is returning — albeit with a different spin and venue. The County of El Paso and El Paso businessman Fred Loya are set to announce on Monday that the musical synchronized light show, which annually drew thousands to Loya’s East Side home before shutting down during the pandemic, is moving to Ascarate Park. The light show will partner with the county’s Lights on the Lake display. The details of the partnership, as well as the dates, hours and overall program, will be announced on Monday.
Avatar Star Stephen Lang Kicks Off 2022 El Paso Film Festival
Actor Stephen Lang kicks off the 5th Annual Film Festival at the Philanthropy Theatre inside the Plaza Theatre downtown. Stephan Lang has starred in over one hundred theatrical performances, tv shows, and films, including his most famous roles in Tombstone, Mortal Engines, Don't Breathe, and Avatar. This year the Hollywood star was the special guest for day one of the El Paso Film Festival, previewing his new film, Old Man.
Miracle League of El Paso Invites Community To This Year’s Lords & Ladies Pageant
The Miracle League of El Paso is giving locals with disabilities the chance to prove their talents and abilities with their annual “Lords and Ladies" pageant and they are inviting the community to show some support to these amazing contestants. The Miracle League Of El Paso is a sports...
500 Free Halloween Kid Costumes To Be Given Away In El Paso
Over 500 free Halloween kid costumes will be given away this month thanks to a couple of city representatives during two Monster Mash Give-Away events beginning tomorrow. The countdown to Halloween is on, and as we near the spooky day, District 6 City Representative Claudia Rodriguez and District 8 City Representative Cissy Lizarraga are each hosting Monster Mash Costume Give-Away events for children in our community.
Enjoy A Sunset Farm To Table Experience 30 Minutes From El Paso
Discover a farm-to-table experience like no other just thirty minutes from El Paso at Calhoun Flower Farms, where incredible eats, cocktails, and floral blooms come together for one magical evening. Calhoun Flower Farms is hosting Arcadian Autumn- A Farm-to-Table Dinner Experience, an elegant flower interpretation of the autumn season that...
A New Mexico Skater Landed a Tricky & Popular Spot In El Paso
So today is my final day working at KLAQ and wanted to highlight something that's gnarly but scary as hell. I came across a friend of a friend's post that just blew my mind. It sure is nice to see skater tourists looking for an ideal spot to skateboard in El Paso. Just like one particular visitor from Albuquerque, New Mexico who visited El Paso recently.
West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause
EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Zoo Official Comments on Viral Photo of Kids in Animal Enclosure
It has happened again at the El Paso Zoo; guests disregarded the safety measures in place and entered an animal enclosure. The incident happened on Wednesday (10/12). A photo shared on social media and posted below shows two kids climbing on a boulder that is part of the sun bear enclosure. According to the Instagram account FitFam El Paso, which posted the photo of the incident, “minors [entered] the sun bear enclosure…while the animals were feet away.”
Things to do this Weekend
EL PASO, Texas-- It's the end of the week. Don't have any plans? We got you covered. El Paso Film Festival started yesterday and will go through Sunday, come enjoy "The Prank" film showing at the Plaza Theater Today. Starting at 7 pm to 9 pm. For more information visit: https://elpasofilmfestival.org/festival/2022/films/the-prank Also the El Paso Wine The post Things to do this Weekend appeared first on KVIA.
Soak Your Cares Away In These Beautiful Hot Springs Near El Paso
Natural hot springs are pretty cool ... no pun intended ... and we have a several right in our own backyard. There are amazing hot springs all over the United States and the benefits of soaking up their waters include pain relief, improving blood circulation and more. Not to mention...
Fun & Spooky Treats You Can Get in the Borderland this Halloween Season
One of my favorite things about the Halloween season? Aside from all the horror movies playing on all the channels; the treats!. You can't have Halloween season without some tricks and, most importantly, treats. While candy is certainly one of the season's favorites, there are lots of other treats available for you to indulge in. Here are some of my top recommendations for this Halloween season that you can find right here in El Paso!
El Paso’s Midtown Spirits and Monteleones = The Perfect Halloween Outing
As Halloween approaches, everyone is all about the spooky so, here's a great haunted date night idea. Dinner and drinks is always a nice date night combo, right? Well, being that Halloween is right around the corner, here is a perfect way to enjoy those things, get your scare on and support local businesses while you're at it.
El Paso’s ‘A Christmas Fair’ Sets Dates for 2022 Holiday Market Return
It’s the spooky season so you know what that means; time to start planning for Christmas. Kidding. Sort of. While the holiday itself is still weeks away, it’s not too early to start planning for it. To that end, the Junior League of El Paso has locked in the dates for this year’s "A Christmas Fair"
Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near The post Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo appeared first on KVIA.
The Worst Kind of Weather In El Paso’s the Kind to Cause Damage
El Paso always knows how to surprise and keep us on our toes. A perfect example is how we have can have nice weather then have it snow in March. If you grew up in El Paso the bipolar weather should not surprise you. But yet, some El Pasoans are willing to test their luck on the icy roads.
