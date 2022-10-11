ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

Pumpkin Picking Fall Harvest Fun Is a Day-Trip Worthy Drive From El Paso

Pumpkin pickers looking for a change of scenery can make a day trip out of it and head to the mountains of New Mexico. Nichols Ranch and Orchards offers El Paso-area families the opportunity to hit the road and get into the spirit of the season at the family-run farm located in the Sacramento Mountains outside of La Luz, New Mexico, about 20 minutes from Alamogordo.
EL PASO, TX
good2knowelpaso.org

Get a taste of El Paso!

The El Paso Wine & Food Festival brings together the stars of El Paso's culinary scene with acclaimed local chefs and fine wines on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Located in the heart of downtown El Paso, the Grand Tasting will feature 400 wines from around the world plus food from 20 of El Paso's finest restaurants. Select wines and art are also on sale; all proceeds support the charitable projects of Rotary Club of El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

101 pays tribute to Club 101 with weekend grand-opening

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Club 101 from decades ago returns in 2022. The nightclub from the 90s and 2000s known for playing retro music to dance to is celebrating its grand opening Friday night. 101 the smaller version of the former club is located in west El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

The Week Ahead: It’s back! Fred Loya holiday show to light up Ascarate Park

This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Fred Loya Christmas Light Show Moves: After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, one of the city’s most popular holiday traditions, the Fred Loya Christmas Lights Show, is returning — albeit with a different spin and venue. The County of El Paso and El Paso businessman Fred Loya are set to announce on Monday that the musical synchronized light show, which annually drew thousands to Loya’s East Side home before shutting down during the pandemic, is moving to Ascarate Park. The light show will partner with the county’s Lights on the Lake display. The details of the partnership, as well as the dates, hours and overall program, will be announced on Monday.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Avatar Star Stephen Lang Kicks Off 2022 El Paso Film Festival

Actor Stephen Lang kicks off the 5th Annual Film Festival at the Philanthropy Theatre inside the Plaza Theatre downtown. Stephan Lang has starred in over one hundred theatrical performances, tv shows, and films, including his most famous roles in Tombstone, Mortal Engines, Don't Breathe, and Avatar. This year the Hollywood star was the special guest for day one of the El Paso Film Festival, previewing his new film, Old Man.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

500 Free Halloween Kid Costumes To Be Given Away In El Paso

Over 500 free Halloween kid costumes will be given away this month thanks to a couple of city representatives during two Monster Mash Give-Away events beginning tomorrow. The countdown to Halloween is on, and as we near the spooky day, District 6 City Representative Claudia Rodriguez and District 8 City Representative Cissy Lizarraga are each hosting Monster Mash Costume Give-Away events for children in our community.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Enjoy A Sunset Farm To Table Experience 30 Minutes From El Paso

Discover a farm-to-table experience like no other just thirty minutes from El Paso at Calhoun Flower Farms, where incredible eats, cocktails, and floral blooms come together for one magical evening. Calhoun Flower Farms is hosting Arcadian Autumn- A Farm-to-Table Dinner Experience, an elegant flower interpretation of the autumn season that...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

A New Mexico Skater Landed a Tricky & Popular Spot In El Paso

So today is my final day working at KLAQ and wanted to highlight something that's gnarly but scary as hell. I came across a friend of a friend's post that just blew my mind. It sure is nice to see skater tourists looking for an ideal spot to skateboard in El Paso. Just like one particular visitor from Albuquerque, New Mexico who visited El Paso recently.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause

EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Zoo Official Comments on Viral Photo of Kids in Animal Enclosure

It has happened again at the El Paso Zoo; guests disregarded the safety measures in place and entered an animal enclosure. The incident happened on Wednesday (10/12). A photo shared on social media and posted below shows two kids climbing on a boulder that is part of the sun bear enclosure. According to the Instagram account FitFam El Paso, which posted the photo of the incident, “minors [entered] the sun bear enclosure…while the animals were feet away.”
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Things to do this Weekend

EL PASO, Texas-- It's the end of the week. Don't have any plans? We got you covered.  El Paso Film Festival started yesterday and will go through Sunday, come enjoy "The Prank" film showing at the Plaza Theater Today. Starting at 7 pm to 9 pm. For more information visit: https://elpasofilmfestival.org/festival/2022/films/the-prank Also the El Paso Wine The post Things to do this Weekend appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Fun & Spooky Treats You Can Get in the Borderland this Halloween Season

One of my favorite things about the Halloween season? Aside from all the horror movies playing on all the channels; the treats!. You can't have Halloween season without some tricks and, most importantly, treats. While candy is certainly one of the season's favorites, there are lots of other treats available for you to indulge in. Here are some of my top recommendations for this Halloween season that you can find right here in El Paso!
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near The post Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
