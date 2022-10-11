ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Herald

New Bethany House celebrates grand opening of family homeless shelter/comprehensive services center￼

After a successful campaign which raised more than $20 million, Bethany House Services celebrated the completion of construction on its new family homeless shelter and comprehensive services center with a ribbon cutting on Sept. 29. Previously, services were scattered across seven locations, and the new facility at 4769 Reading Road centralizes all programs into one site.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Period product dispensers provided by County in its public restrooms￼

Hamilton County purchased 110 dispensers at a cost of $25,190 from a local small business. 72 Dispensers installed in all County-owned administrative buildings in public women and gender-neutral bathrooms. Additional dispensers available upon request. Current Locations of installed dispensers include:. Building, Address, # of Dispensers. Taft Law Center, 230 E....
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Cincinnati Herald

CPS fall vaccine clinics

Cincinnati Public Schools is bringing back their vaccine clinics for fall 2022. The program is called “Vax across Cincy”. The idea behind the event is to help students stay caught up on their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations. Entertainment includes carnival games, bounce house, popcorn, cotton candy, prizes and...
CINCINNATI, OH

