WMU students share advice, tips for other students to manage stress

westernherald.com
Western Student Association debates Sports Club Council funding
The Western Student Association (WSA) held its weekly Legislative Assembly meeting in the Bernhard Center Wednesday, Oct. 5. During the meeting, WSA President Cheng Kidd Sun introduced new proposed bylaws for the WSA allocation committee (WSAAC), which would allow Sports Club Council Organizations to receive up to $1,000 in operational funding. A change from the current bylaws that prohibit any funding of Sports Club Council Organizations.
westernherald.com
WMU's Sharp leads men's soccer on historic run
Western Michigan men’s soccer is off to a historic start in 2022, and senior forward Charlie Sharp is leading the way. After dropping the season opener to Butler 2-0, the Broncos strung together nine consecutive victories for a new program record. The team boasts a 9-1-1 overall record and is first in the Mid-American Conference.
westernherald.com
WMU’s King named MAC Female Scholar Athlete of the Week
WMU volleyball senior outside hitter Maggie King was named Mid-American Conference Female Scholar Athlete of the Week Wednesday. After winning three of the last four MAC Player of the Week awards, her track record of excellence on and off the court continues to grow. King, the child and family development major, has a 3.97 GPA.
westernherald.com
WMU men's soccer's Charlie Sharp named MAC Player of the Week for third time in 2022
Western Michigan soccer phenom Charlie Sharp has received the Mid-American Conference’s Player of the Week award for the third time in 2022. The senior receives the award after playing key roles in the Broncos’ win and tie over the last week. The forward first found the back of the net twice in WMU’s win over Detroit Mercy to start the week, then orchestrated a masterclass on possession against NIU Sunday. The Broncos were able to outshoot NIU 17-3, while Sharp recorded five shots on net.
westernherald.com
Triple Crown: WMU volleyball’s King named Offensive Player of the Week for third time
Western Michigan volleyball senior outside hitter Maggie King was named Mid-American Conference West Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season. She collected 41 kills with a .304 hitting percentage, scored 44 points and added 33 digs in WMU’s two matches over the weekend. Donning pink uniforms to raise awareness for metastatic breast cancer, the Broncos swept the first game of pink-out weekend 3-0 against Miami (OH) Friday. Saturday, WMU battled but lost 3-2 to Bowling Green.
westernherald.com
WMU men’s soccer ties in scoreless game at NIU
Western Michigan men’s soccer tied in a scoreless game against Northern Illinois Sunday. The Broncos program record win streak ended at nine games. The team’s unbeaten streak remains at 10. WMU played standout defense allowing three total shots and no shots on goal. The shutout marked goalkeeper Hunter...
