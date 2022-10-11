WMU students share advice, tips for other students to manage stress

Western Michigan soccer phenom Charlie Sharp has received the Mid-American Conference’s Player of the Week award for the third time in 2022. The senior receives the award after playing key roles in the Broncos’ win and tie over the last week. The forward first found the back of the net twice in WMU’s win over Detroit Mercy to start the week, then orchestrated a masterclass on possession against NIU Sunday. The Broncos were able to outshoot NIU 17-3, while Sharp recorded five shots on net.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO