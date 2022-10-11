ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

New glimpse into Bob Dylan book see artist riff on songwriting

Bob Dylan fans on Thursday got a glimpse into the nobel laureate and folk-rock legend's new book, "The Philosophy of Modern Song," set for publication next month. Rumors of a "Chronicles, Volume Two" have swirled for years but fans will now have "Philosophy" to tide them over until -- or if -- that sequel is published.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy