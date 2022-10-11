Read full article on original website
Related
Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate carted off field after suffering head injury
Another scary head injury forced a player to be carted off the field. This time it was Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate. He appeared to suffer the injury late in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers after catching a pass from Tom Brady. Brate stayed on the turf for a while before the medical staff brought out the backboard stretcher and then the cart. Though he wasn't able to leave the field under his own power, Brate did raise a thumbs up to show he was OK.
Bucs’ Cameron Brate taken off on stretcher after hit vs. Steelers
PITTSBURGH — Bucs tight end Cameron Brate, who sustained a concussion on Oct. 2, was taken off the field on a stretcher Sunday afternoon after a hard tackle following a 6-yard catch from Tom Brady. Brate could not get off the turf after a hit from the Steelers’ Myles...
Steelers QB Pickett leaves with a possible concussion
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay in the third quarter after entering the league’s concussion protocol. Pickett’s head appeared to hit the turf after being legally pushed to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White just after releasing a pass. Pickett lay on the Acrisure Stadium turf for several seconds before getting up on his own. Officials motioned for Pittsburgh’s training staff to tend to Pickett, who then sat back down briefly before making his way off the field. He was evaluated on the sideline then taken to the locker room with the Steelers leading 13-12. The team ruled Pickett out for the rest of the game early in the fourth quarter.
ABC30 Fresno
Broncos vs. Chargers: Monday Night Football betting odds, picks, tips
Week 6 of the NFL season wraps up Monday night with theLos Angeles Chargers (-4.5, 45.5) hosting the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium (ESPN, 8:15 ET). After an exciting Sunday of action, we have one more opportunity to wager on professional football if we so choose. So which plays do our analysts like the most?
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC30 Fresno
49ers lose starters Javon Kinlaw, Emmanuel Moseley to IR
ATLANTA -- The San Francisco 49ers placed two more defensive starters on injured reserve Saturday as the league's top-ranked defense continues to battle injury attrition. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (right knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (torn left ACL) are the team's ninth and 10th players to land on injured reserve this season, though Kinlaw could be one of its eight players designated to return once he has been on the list for at least four games.
ABC30 Fresno
NFL Week 6 injury report: Updates on Steelers' secondary, Baker Mayfield
Week 6 of the NFL season has several big-name players battling injuries heading into the weekend slate. Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 5, was out of his walking boot Friday and "definitely could be the backup" to PJ Walker, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said.
NFL・
ABC30 Fresno
NFL Week 6 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 6 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
NFL・
ABC30 Fresno
Warriors, Jordan Poole agree to 4-year, $140M extension
The Golden State Warriors and guard Jordan Poole have agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, told ESPN on Saturday. The extension comes ahead of Monday's deadline for members of the 2019 NBA draft class. It also comes in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC30 Fresno
Lakers to use Russell Westbrook with 2nd unit as a test
The Los Angeles Lakers will bringRussell Westbrook off the bench for their final preseason game, a move that might be a precursor to a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard quarterbacking the second team. "He totally understood," coach Darvin Ham told reporters when asked about Westbrook before Friday night's...
ABC30 Fresno
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors agree on 4 years, $109M
Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension, his agents, Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports, told ESPN. The deal, which includes a player option in the final year, ties Wiggins to the Warriors for five years, $143 million. The...
ABC30 Fresno
Draymond Green rejoins Warriors, ready to move forward
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green returned to practice on Thursday following a week away from the team after the fallout from punching Jordan Poole last Wednesday. The Warriors opted not to suspend Green for the incident, and instead fined him. He will play in the Warriors'...
Comments / 0