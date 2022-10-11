A Brazilian parasitologist who campaigns against the killing of dogs infected with Canine Leishmaniasis is to receive this year’s World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) One Health Award. In his role as President of the Tropical Council for Companion Animal Parasites (TroCCAP), Dr Filipe Dantas-Torres works to educate his veterinary colleagues and stakeholders across Latin America that leishmaniasis should be controlled by community-wide use of repellents and vaccination rather than by the culling of affected dogs.

PETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO