World Health Organization
New baseline report on effective coverage of eye care
New baseline report on effective coverage of eye care. A new WHO report released today presents estimates for effective coverage of refractive errors and cataract surgery which is is fundamental to increase global eye care coverage in the future while delivering quality services. The Report of the 2030 targets on...
NeuroFlow Secures $25M for Behavioral Health Integration Platform
– NeuroFlow, the market leader in behavioral health integration technology, has secured $25 million in growth capital, led by SEMCAP Health. – With SEMCAP Health as a new strategic partner and investor, the company will continue to expand its groundbreaking referral network and deepen its relationships with payors and providers, determined to identify and triage individuals with behavioral health needs across the spectrum of care.
katzenworld.co.uk
Brazilian Parasitologist to Receive 2022 WSAVA One Health Award
A Brazilian parasitologist who campaigns against the killing of dogs infected with Canine Leishmaniasis is to receive this year’s World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) One Health Award. In his role as President of the Tropical Council for Companion Animal Parasites (TroCCAP), Dr Filipe Dantas-Torres works to educate his veterinary colleagues and stakeholders across Latin America that leishmaniasis should be controlled by community-wide use of repellents and vaccination rather than by the culling of affected dogs.
PETS・
News-Medical.net
Radiometer and Etiometry Announce Partnership to Enhance Neonatal Intensive Care Clinical Workflows and Patient care
Etiometry, a leader in clinical decision-support software for critical care, and Radiometer, a leading medical device company specializing in acute care testing solutions, today announced a new collaboration to enhance the clinical workflows in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU). The partnership pairs Etiometry’s platform to create a holistic view of...
MedCity News
High-touch, tech-enabled patient engagement + patient activation resolve barriers to accessing care
Healthcare decision-makers increasingly recognize that patients who are more actively involved in their personal health care will experience better health outcomes and incur lower costs. While there is broader understanding of the term “patient engagement” — strategies ranging from educating people about their conditions to involving them more fully in making decisions about their care – the term “patient activation” may be less understood.
drugtopics.com
Mental, Behavioral Health Issues Call for Creative Solutions
In an ideal world, pharmacists would be able to spot patients in mental health crisis and provide appropriate solutions. What if pharmacists could help prevent suicide? One Iowa pharmacy may have done just that. Kate Gainer, PharmD, executive vice president and CEO of the Iowa Pharmacy Association (IPA) shared her story during a presentation focused on creative mental and behavioral health solutions at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores Total Store Expo, held August 27 to 29 in Boston, Massachusetts, alongside Erin Shaal, PharmD.
