Read full article on original website
Related
WCPO
Keep the Leaves Out of Your Gutters
It's beautiful outside with the leaves changing, but those leaves will soon be falling. Not only will you see them on the ground, you may find them in your gutters. Nick Alley from Dry Effect shared tips to keep your gutters clear for water to flow in today's maintenance minute.
CNET
Yeah, There's Probably Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
Lifehacker
9 Things You're Not Cleaning in Your Washing Machine (but Should Be)
Washing machines—is there anything they can’t do? Just kidding: There are plenty of things you shouldn’t wash in your machine. Plus, the machine itself has to be washed, which is tedious. Still, there are some surprising uses for yours, even if it’s not usable for every situation. Here are a few ways you should be using your washing machine (and probably aren’t) that go beyond the usual clothes, towels, and linens.
How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals
Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A bit of care can keep your houseplants from sheltering harmful mold
Houseplants can fill our homes with nature without being overwhelming. But sometimes, what you hope will make you feel calm and comfortable ends up making you wheeze. There’s no getting around it: the bits of greenery we place, plant, and hang around our living areas tend to coexist with potentially unpleasant fungi. Not everyone is affected by these uninvited guests, but those who are know the fungi that can live in and around houseplants can trigger allergies, cause infections, and may even be poisonous to pets and curious toddlers. Don’t throw out your plants just yet, though, because there are basic precautions you can take to mitigate the already low risk that houseplant molds will disrupt your daily life.
Genius mum shares how she dries washing without tumble dryer
A genius mum has been praised for her hack showing how she dries her clothes - without a tumble dryer or having huge racks inside her house. With the winter months approaching, we can wave goodbye to hanging our washing outside on the line. At the same time, energy bills...
womenworking.com
How to get rid of Bed Bugs
The thought of having bed bugs can be scary and overwhelming. Depending on the degree of the infestation, it may take weeks to months to get rid of the tiny bloodsuckers. However, it is possible to exterminate bed bugs on your own. Here are some steps you can take to rid your home of bed bugs.
I’m a cleaning expert – how to banish stubborn stains on baking trays & why you should never put them in the dishwasher
SPENDING your evening scrubbing away at baking trays to get stains out isn't anyone's idea of fun. But a cleaning expert has revealed how to banish stubborn stains without scrubbing. You may be tempted to chuck them in the dishwasher in the hopes of getting out of scrubbing them, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a laundry expert, there’s an easy way to save money with every load… and you’re using fabric softener wrong too
DO you feel like you’re constantly putting on a new load of washing, and need to think of ways to save the cash you’re spending on each cycle?. A laundry expert has come to your aid, as they’ve revealed their top tips on how you can slash your washing machine bill each year.
topdogtips.com
How to Wash a Dog Bed (That’s too Big for the Washing Machine)
Og beds can be a pain to keep clean. Your dog's hair and dander will cling to his bedding, and dirt and debris from his coat and paws will cover the bed in no time. That's why every owner needs to know how to wash a dog bed, even if it's too large to fit in the washing machine.
PETS・
Should I Mop My Floors with Laundry Detergent?
What will TikTok come up with next? The newest trend sweeping #CleanTok, the cleaning corner of the social media site, is mopping your floors with laundry detergent. Don’t ask me. I don’t know why, either. Does it clean better? Save money? Let’s watch an example video first, then...
moneytalksnews.com
Do Laundry Detergent Sheets Really Clean Your Clothes?
If you are concerned about the environment, laundry detergent sheets make a big promise: Clean clothes without harm to the planet. For those who are unaware, laundry detergent sheets are made up of concentrated laundry detergent held by a type of paper that dissolves in the wash. They have been touted as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional methods of washing clothes, which use detergents housed in plastic that contain chemicals that can pollute streams and landfills.
Allure
9 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Moisturizer Deals to Keep Your Skin Happy & Hydrated All Winter Long
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 has arrived — and there are hundreds upon hundreds of deals in the beauty category alone. The timing couldn't be more perfect considering that the swift weather change (and dreadfully chilly transition into winter) means complexions are feeling more parched than ever.
The Best Way To Clean Your Clothes By Hand
While washing machines simplify our lives, not all clothing can be dumped into a rinse cycle. Here are different ways to wash your clothes by hand.
Review: We Tested 3 Hoover Carpet Cleaners to Find the Best for Your Home
Table of Contents Hoover Carpet Cleaners At A Glance What Is A Carpet Cleaner? How We Chose The Best Carpet Cleaners Why Trust SPY When Searching For Carpet Cleaners About The Author When cleaning your home, you’re going to want one of the best vacuums. They make fast work of cleaning hard floors, including wood, tiles and laminate, and they get dirt and debris out of carpet and furniture. But what about a carpet cleaner? For many, this can seem like an unnecessary appliance with a big price tag that doesn’t get used often. Admittedly, I was one of those people. That was until I tried...
How To Remove Mold And Mildew From Your Deck
Keeping the exterior of your home in great shape involves providing your property with everything it needs to look its best. At the same time, you want to get rid of anything that could cause problems such as weeds and dead leaves as well as both mold and mildew. While the latter duo is definitely not something that you want to find either inside or outside of your home, the spores that lead to this issue are unfortunately pretty common, according to The Washington Post. On top of that, mold and mildew usually grow in places that often get wet, such as your deck.
Does Thread Count Really Matter With Your Sheets?
Shopping for new sheets tends to be a mind-boggling, overwhelming experience. Prices can range from $15 to $200 or more per set, depending on the quality (via U.S. News). And quality isn't so easy to determine when the packaging is loaded with buzzwords like cooling, thread count, and cotton blend. Once you decide on the type of fabric and its knit or weave style, you're still faced with the question of thread count. What does that even mean anyway?
thespruce.com
What Is a Dryer Ball and How Do They Work?
If you are looking for ways to reduce single-use products in your everyday routine and around your home, dryer balls are a great option when it comes to laundry. They come in various sizes and materials, but are most commonly made from wool and are an eco-friendly, sustainable alternative to single-use dryer sheets and fabric softener. Their main purpose is to help prevent clothing from clumping and wrinkling in the dryer, as well as reduce drying time.
How To Choose The Right Type Of Gutters For Your Home
Gutters are an essential component of the roof system because they help move the rainwater away from the structure. But here's how to choose the right type.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Once-Neutral Entryway Now Packs a Punch with an Unexpected Color Combo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Homeowner Paula Truscott’s (@mismatchedhome) best advice for home renovations? “Decide what rooms are the most important to tackle first, and prioritize.” And one of the spaces you might want to prioritize is your entryway — after all, it is the place to make a first impression.
Comments / 0