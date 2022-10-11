ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZDNet

The best deals under $20 ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

It's never too late to start thinking about holiday shopping -- and if you're looking to spend less this season, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale will have steep discounts on pretty much any gift. Prime Day October 2022 takes place Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct.12, but ahead of the official sales event, there are early deals to be had.
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
People

Amazon Is Teasing Its First Prime Early Access Sale with These Member-Only Deals That Are Up to 72% Off

Members can start shopping Amazon’s October Prime Day-like sale now The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is live! Click here to see the best Prime member deals happening on Amazon October 11 and 12. If you want a preview of what's to come when Amazon kicks off its first-ever pre-Black Friday event, officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale, consider this your sneak peek.  Amazon released droves of teaser deals that are just for Prime members a week before the start of its Prime Early Access Sale. There are many...
The Kitchn

10 Unbeatable Deals to Snag Ahead of Prime Day, Including Vitamix, Le Creuset, and Dyson

ICYMI, Amazon is gracing us with a second Prime Day this year, so you can snag all the home and kitchen gear you need for fall at reduced prices, or you can get an even earlier jump on your holiday shopping. The epic and much-awaited sale will be chock full of stellar finds and unbeatable prices, but the best part is that you don’t even have to wait until October 11 and 12 to experience the discounts! In fact, as the days to Prime Day count down, we’ve discovered loads of awesome steals that are worthy of the day itself. The discounted items come from some of our favorite brands, too, such as Le Creuset, Vitamix, and Dyson. And, tons of the kitchen essentials we saw are perfect picks for the cold weather and holiday season ahead. I don’t know about you, but we’re not waiting — we’re clicking “add-to-cart” right now.
The Kitchn

Prime Day Is Back! Here Are the Top Kitchen Deals to Snag ASAP

In case you haven’t heard us shouting it from the rooftops, allow us to reiterate: Amazon Prime Day is here once again! We know, we know — Amazon usually only graces us with one of these stellar sales events per year, but it looks like the company is feeling generous in 2022, and we’re not complaining! In fact, we’re practically jumping for joy, since there were quite a few things we didn’t get a chance to buy during July’s Prime Day event.
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
Field & Stream

Best Knife Deals at Amazon’s October Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Here at Field & Stream, we believe there’s no such thing as too many knives. So much so, that our ranking of the best pocket knives is probably the longest, most extensive roundup on our site. There’s a knife for every occasion, for every hand. So whenever there’s a good sale on knives, we’re obliged to cover it.
itechpost.com

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Cuisinart Toaster Ovens, Other Small Appliances That are on Sale

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is currently ongoing and we here at iTech Post are ready to keep you up-to-date with all the deals and discounts you should know of!. We have covered deals on multiple Amazon products, Keurig coffee makers, and even Samsung Galaxy Buds. We will get to those in a while, but first, let us talk about a fresh set of deals Amazon has for those looking to add a small appliance or two (or more!) to their kitchens.
