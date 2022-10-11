ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Prime Early Access Sale deals under $50

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
 2 days ago

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commissio n. Details.

Amazon Prime events are known for their great deals across a broad spectrum of products and retailers. While you can save hundreds on higher priced items, such as a Sony Smart TV or an Fire HD 8 Tablet , many shoppers choose to use this sale to get exceptional deals on less pricey items, like the JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Speaker or an Amazon Smart Thermostat .

Since there are so many products on sale, we’ve put together a list of items under $50 that you can get during the Prime Early Access Sale . We’ve organized that list into seven sections: trending, tech and electronics, apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, lawn and garden, sports and fitness equipment and health and beauty.

These prices are always subject to change. We recommend checking back throughout the duration of the event as BestReviews adds new must-have deals.

Updated: October 11, 5:30 a.m. PT

Apple AirTag leather key rings and other trending deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jcSFT_0iUcX8ox00

Nutale Key Finder, Four-pack : 20% off

These key finders attach to your most important personal items and connect to your phone. If you ever set something down without paying attention, your phone will tell you exactly where that item is.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbWgp_0iUcX8ox00

Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal Gratitude Journal : 28% off

You don’t realize how much you have to be grateful for until you make a list. With this journal, you can keep track of all the amazing things in your life to realize how blessed you truly are.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXwab_0iUcX8ox00

Pop Socket : 45% off

If you are unfamiliar, a Pop Socket is a little disk that sticks to the back of your phone. When you pull it out, it gives you a convenient handle that doubles as a stand. When you’re done with it, just push it back down to flat.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skerg_0iUcX8ox00

Primula Burke Cold Brew Coffee Maker : 20% off

A quick search on the internet will reveal many benefits that cold-brew coffee has over regular coffee. This model is an excellent option for cold brewing. It is easy to use and makes enough to keep you going throughout the day.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LVECz_0iUcX8ox00

TOPCEE Weighted Blanket : 45% off

A weighted blanket can help with anxiety and let you sleep better. This one is a breathable option with an evenly dispersed weight that won’t bunch up. For convenience, it is machine-washable.



DAYBETTER smart light bulbs, Echo devices and other tech and electronics deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YiB54_0iUcX8ox00

DAYBETTER Smart Light Bulbs : 20% off

Smart light bulbs, such as these six, are a convenience you will appreciate. You can turn them on and off without leaving the couch. And it even works remotely for times when you are not at home, so it can look like you are.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nb74k_0iUcX8ox00

Amazon Echo Dot: 40% off

An Echo Dot lets you use your voice to control all the compatible smart devices in your home. It is compact, convenient and simple to set up.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9KpZ_0iUcX8ox00

Wireless Charging Station : 40% off

A wireless charger adds a degree of convenience that can make your life a little easier. With this model, you can just drop several mobile devices down, and it will begin charging. No fussing with finding and connecting the right charging cable.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Sh2k_0iUcX8ox00

Anker Soundcore Portable Bluetooth Speaker : 27% off

You take your phone everywhere, but that’s not enough for a party. The Anker Soundcore connects to your mobile device and lets you stream music wherever you go. It features a rugged build and is water-resistant.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsLVy_0iUcX8ox00

Fire TV Streaming Stick : 50% off

If you don’t have a smart TV, that’s OK. The Fire TV Stick gives you access to over a million movies and TV shows, so you can enjoy your entertainment on demand.



Polo Ralph Lauren shirts and other apparel and accessories deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZ6LL_0iUcX8ox00

COOFANDY Men’s Cotton Shirt : 40% off

Quality items are even more desirable when you know you are getting a great deal. For instance, this cotton shirt is currently deeply discounted for the Prime Early Access Sale.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ffci_0iUcX8ox00

Repel Travel Umbrella : 11% off

It doesn’t matter how flawless your ensemble is if you arrive at work drenched. The Repel Umbrella is a compact travel umbrella that is effortless to take with you on your morning commute, so you arrive at work looking just as great as you did when you left the house.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVEcT_0iUcX8ox00

VEEST Heated Socks : 20% off

It’s the little things that can make you feel like you’ve won at life. For example, these heated socks can help keep your feet toasty no matter how cold the weather gets. You can even wear them around the house to help combat chills.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AxX5D_0iUcX8ox00

SOJOS Classic Round Sunglasses : 39% off

Sunglasses aren’t just stylish, they protect your eyes too. With their sleek design, this pair is the perfect accent to nearly any outfit. You can look good while keeping your eyes healthy.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LubH7_0iUcX8ox00

Dream Pairs Plush Slippers: 44% off

These slippers offer more than warmth. The soft fuzzy interior provides a luxury tactile experience as well. Your feet will thank you.



Dash mini waffle makers Lodge cookware and other home and kitchen deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxSK4_0iUcX8ox00

Dash Multi Mini Waffle Maker : 31% off

Waffles are magic. They can almost guarantee a smile at breakfast. With the Dash Multi Mini, you can make your kids happy every morning.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggsJd_0iUcX8ox00

Aooshine Touch Control Lamp : 20% off

If you’ve ever fumbled for the switch on a bedside lamp at night, you know how frustrating it can be to turn it on or off. This model operates with just a quick tap on the base, so you can have light or darkness with zero hassles.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23H3kZ_0iUcX8ox00

NETANY Shower Squeegee : 35% off

All that moisture on your shower walls contributes to mold and mildew growth. A shower squeegee is an excellent way to reduce those undesirable elements by using it to quickly wipe down the shower walls when you’re done.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NBoaH_0iUcX8ox00

J-HVA Glass and Bottle Rinser : 20% off

Whether it’s baby bottles or wine glasses, it’s tough to clean the inside. With a special rinser, all you need to do is place the glass on the base, press down and a powerful stream of water rinses the inside clean.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35GgBS_0iUcX8ox00

Lodge Cast-iron Skillet : 27% off

With proper care, a cast-iron skillet can be handed down from generation to generation. When considering the top models, Lodge is the only way to go. The brand makes high-quality pieces with even heating that come pre-seasoned.



Fiskars pruning shears and other lawn and garden deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifbj4_0iUcX8ox00

Fiskars Pruning Snips : 50% off

Plants need care. Pruning them helps stimulate and direct growth to increase health. These are sharp and ergonomic, allowing you to snip away cleanly with little effort.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycJ5s_0iUcX8ox00

Addlon String Lights : 54% off

The right lighting can make your patio look amazing. These lights can be wrapped around deck railings, hung from fences or strung about to create a magical wonderland of outdoor lighting.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UaIhg_0iUcX8ox00

Betus Manual Garden Weeder : 20% off

Weeding your lawn can put a strain on your lower back. The Betus Manual Weeder allows you to complete the task without bending over, so you have no aches and pains the following day.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AH980_0iUcX8ox00

Buyplus Adjustable Rake : 20% off

If you have a fence, deck or other structures in your yard, they can create little nooks for debris to build up. This adjustable rake can collapse down to fit in narrow spaces to clean out any leaves that gather. Alternatively, it can open wide to cover larger areas when needed.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=460QuH_0iUcX8ox00

Alpine Corporation Tabletop Water Fountain : 49% off

Moving water can help you reduce stress. This model is a small tabletop water fountain that looks gorgeous and adds serenity to your outdoor living space.



WODFitters resistance bands and other sports and fitness equipment deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Mbaq_0iUcX8ox00

Whatafit Resistance Bands : 50% off

Resistance bands can be added to nearly any exercise to increase the intensity and give you a more efficient workout. The set is color-coded and portable. It’s like having a gym that can fit in your pocket.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CqOtL_0iUcX8ox00

ATIVAFIT Dumbbell Set : 20% off

Resistance training is essential for not only building muscle but keeping bones strong. The pieces in this set feature a slip-resistant grip and come in a variety of weights, so you can choose the one that’s right for your fitness level.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXSDy_0iUcX8ox00

AQUAFIT Water Bottle : 43% off

If you are exercising right, you are sweating. You need to replace that water so your muscles can heal and won’t cramp up. The AQUAFIT is a large, durable, spill-proof option you can easily take with you to the gym.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWY8j_0iUcX8ox00

DEGOL Jump Rope : 20% off

When it comes to cardio, few exercises come close to the benefits you get from jumping rope. The X is a weighted, adjustable model that can be sized to your body so you get the most out of each and every jump.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0osEQ6_0iUcX8ox00

Amazon Basics Balance Board : 31% off

When you are on an unstable surface, you need to engage your core to maintain balance. This increases the intensity of your workout. This board is a rugged option with a textured surface for traction that can help you get more out of your exercises.



Revlon curling irons and other health and beauty deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Io2RZ_0iUcX8ox00

IKV Curling Iron : 20% off

The right curling iron can style your hair in ways you never imagined. This styler has a large barrel for looser curls, multiple heat settings and an auto shut-off for safety.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F82lI_0iUcX8ox00

Crest Teeth-Whitening Strips : 35% off

Even clean teeth can develop a yellowish tint over time. Crest strips let you brighten your teeth to give you a dazzling smile that makes both you and others feel better.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1283eq_0iUcX8ox00

KAIESS Ring Light: 25% off

A ring light has become essential if you take selfies or do any kind of video calls. The NEEWER Ring Light covers your face evenly to diminish unwanted shadows, so you always look your best on camera.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z03tO_0iUcX8ox00

Dollar Shave Club Disposable Razors : 15% off

A razor is only good for about a week at best. So you need an ample supply. These are top-quality disposable razors that offer a close yet comfortable shave.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01USzi_0iUcX8ox00

Deweisn Makeup Mirror : 57% off

A reliable makeup mirror is essential if you want to look your best. This model lets you see your face from a variety of angles, has a compact build and is lighted so you can always clearly see how great you look.



