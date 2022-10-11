Read full article on original website
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are 'having fun' as the rumored couple is spotted getting cozy in NYC
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid continue to spark romance rumors after they were seen getting cozy during New York Fashion Week at an after-party hosted by the "Titanic" star's friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol. The 47-year-old actor and the 27-year-old supermodel were pictured having a close conversation last Saturday...
Harper's Bazaar
Only Rihanna Could Look This Fabulous in an Oversized Jersey
Rihanna is debuting yet another fabulous street style look that revolves around an oversized jersey. Earlier this week, the "Love on the Brain" singer was photographed outside of a recording studio in an outfit that embodied her signature high-low fashion senses. She wore a bright yellow oversized Mecca jersey over a pair of black spiral wide-leg jeans from Mugler by Casey Cadwallader. She finished the look off with over-the-top accessories, including fuzzy Saint Laurent heeled mules in black, a rare velour Dior Adiorable saddle bag, and an array of diamond necklaces.
Leonardo DiCaprio keeps a low profile in NYC after night out with Gigi Hadid
Leonardo DiCaprio rocked his usual baseball hat while keeping a low profile on Wednesday following his night out with girlfriend Gigi Hadid over the weekend. The “Revenant” star, 47, took a spin around New York City in a white collared shirt, black shorts and a gray baseball hat. He concealed the bottom half of his face with a gray mask during the weekday escape with friends.
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted on before walking runway at Paris Fashion Week
Supermodel Bella Hadid had a dress spray-painted onto her before walking the runway Friday at a Paris Fashion Week show for luxury label Coperni.
Megan Fox Takes a Major Fashion Risk in the Wildest Lace-Up Pants
Courtesy of Megan Fox/Instagram Megan Fox is a fashion risk-taker. The actress nearly avoided a wardrobe malfunction in a pair of lace-up pants. The Transformers star, 36, showed off the look via Instagram on Tuesday, September 27, and it was almost too hot to handle. She nearly bared all in the green crocodile-embossed bottoms that […]
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
Art Laboe, longtime oldies DJ credited with helping end segregation in SoCal, dead at 97
Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died. He was 97.Laboe died Friday night after catching pneumonia, said Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for Laboe's production company, Dart Entertainment.His final show was produced last week and broadcast Sunday night.Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted white, Black and Latino listeners who danced to rock-n-roll — and shocked an older generation still listening to Frank Sinatra and Big Band music.The DJ is also credited with coining the phrase "oldies, but goodies."...
Austin Stoker, star of ‘Assault on Precinct 13’ and ‘Sheba, Baby,’ dies at 92
Austin Stoker, a veteran actor who most notably starred in John Carpenter’s sophomore feature “Assault on Precinct 13” and co-starred with Pam Grier in the 1975 blaxploitation feature “Sheba, Baby,” died Friday of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 92.
Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
Lori Harvey Chicly Elevates Baggy Cargo Pants With Ribbed Tank Top & Rainbow Slingback Pumps
Lori Harvey continues to deliver sensational street style looks with every arrival. The skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in Malibu, Calif., on Sept. 20. Harvey wore a white ribbed tank top from her Naked Wardrobe collaboration, which is currently sold out. The model paired the staple piece with mauve pink cargo pants from The Attico. The high-waist bottoms had a baggy fit and featured pockets on the knees, drawstrings on the side, and a cuff on the hem. Adding a touch of glam to her look, the SKN by LH founder accessorized with a Dior vintage pearl and safety pin necklace and...
Paris Hilton Embodies Barbiecore in Corset Dresses, Bodysuits & Slick Heels for InStyle Spain’s October Issue
Paris Hilton brought Barbiecore to life for InStyle Spain‘s October issue. The “Simple Life” star posed for The Morelli Brothers’ lens for her cover shot, wearing a light pink Versace dress. The ensemble referenced both Barbie’s own all-pink wardrobe — a top trend today, dubbed “Barbiecore” — as well as her viral Versace bridal ensemble at the brand’s spring 2023 fashion show. The sleek number featured a low neckline, corset boning and a single gold Medusa medallion accent on its strap. Completing Hilton’s ensemble were sparkling Swarovski crystal bracelets and a collar necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by InStyle España...
Complex
Watch Emma Stone Get Booed at Padres-Mets Game
New York Mets weren’t too pleased with Emma Stone. As pointed out by TMZ, the Oscar-winning actress was spotted at Queens’ Citi Field on Friday for Game 1 of the Wild Card series between the the Mets and the San Diego Padres. Stone attended the event with her husband, Dave McCary, who is a San Diego native and well-known Padres fan.
Gigi Hadid Is Reportedly ‘Grateful’ for Leonardo DiCaprio’s Recent & Grand Romantic Gesture
So, things seem to be heating up between unexpected lovebirds Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, and in a very sweet way. The two have been in the public eye in recent weeks due to their spark, and this new gesture shows that things may be more intimate than anyone expected. It seems DiCaprio was in Paris to support Hadid!
Kate Hudson Slips Into a Sheer Illusion Dress With Floral Appliqués & Giuseppe Zanotti Heels for ‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’ Screening
Kate Hudson served glamour on the red carpet for the special screening of “Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon” yesterday at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 in Los Angeles. Hudson graced the event in a black lace gown with hidden heels. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress’ Oscar De La Renta dress consisted of a delicate off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline with long lacy sleeves, the gown made of an iridescent nude fabric close to Hudson’s skin tone. The garment was adorned with black lace floral appliqués down to the trailing skirt that seemed to climb and grow as...
Vogue
Gigi Hadid Takes Up The Cashmere Influencer Baton From Katie Holmes
Cast your mind back to 2019, when Katie Holmes stopped traffic in New York with her Khaite cashmere bradigan set. That moment affirmed her status as a knitwear influencer, and she’s served countless cosy looks in Manhattan since then. Following in Katie’s footsteps, Gigi Hadid has made snug knits a mainstay in her wardrobe, so much so that she launched her own label, Guest In Residence, which specialises in cashmere jumpers and basics.
Jennifer Lopez Masters Travel Style in Crop Top, Sweatpants & White Sneakers with Husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles in a cozily glamorous style this weekend — and sharp sneakers to match. The Grammy Award-winning musician touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday with husband Ben Affleck and child Emme Muniz, wearing a light pink outfit. Consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants, Lopez solidified the notion of streamlined — and comfortable — travel dressing. Giving her outfit a glamorous spin, however, was a mint green leather Hermès Birkin handbag and large thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet and ring.
Ugg Slippers Are Gigi’s Fashion Month Essential
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid is on her way back from Paris, having walked for Chloé, Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy and Stella McCartney at fashion week. Jetting home on October 3rd, she was seen navigating the airport in sweatpants from Les Tien, paired with a cardigan and a khaki jacket from her own brand, Guest In Residence, which she launched just last month. To ensure peak comfort, the super styled the outfit with Ugg’s stacked Tazz slippers, which have become a fashion month essential for Gigi.
seventeen.com
Zendaya Wears a Sheer Bodysuit Covered in Crystal-Embellished Logos in Paris
Zendaya arrived at Paris Fashion Week in a stunning logomania look. The Emmy-winning actress attended the Valentino spring 2023 show earlier today, where she was covered head to toe in the Italian house's iconic "V" circle logo. For the event, the global brand ambassador traded the house's signature hot pink for black, layering a blazer and short suit over a sheer, crystal-embellished bodysuit, with all three pieces adorned in shimmering V-shaped decorations.
msn.com
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder & Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68
Nikki Finke, the veteran entertainment journalist who founded Deadline in 2006 and helped grow it into a major player among Hollywood trades, died Sunday morning in Boca Raton, FL after a prolonged illness. She was 68. Related Story R.I.P. Nikki Finke: An Appreciation Of A Fierce Game-Changer Related Story Deadline Hires Former Business Insider Journalist Zac Ntim As International Film Reporter Related Story Liz Shackleton Joins Deadline As Contributing Editor, Asia The famously reclusive Finke founded her site as Deadline Hollywood Daily, the 24/7 Internet version of her long-running print column “Deadline Hollywood” for LA Weekly. She posted firsthand accounts of how she saw the entertainment business...
