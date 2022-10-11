ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Comments / 3

Related
fox5dc.com

Columbia, Maryland ranked safest city in US

WASHINGTON - Columbia, Maryland has been named safest city in America, according to a new study released by WalletHub. The personal finance website compared over 180 U.S. cities across 42 key indicators of safety - including percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, murder rates, and deadly traffic crashes.
COLUMBIA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

School on a snow day? More than half of Md. school districts planning for virtual learning

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — More than half of Maryland’s 24 public school districts are planning for the possibility of virtual learning on snow days this winter. While some bemoan the loss of childhood joy associated with a snowy day off from school, others say switching to virtual learning in the event of inclement weather will preserve summer days in June.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Magnitude 2.0 earthquake hits Maryland overnight

SYKESVILLE, Md. — A 2.0-magnitude earthquake hit about 3 miles east-southeast of Sykesville just before midnight Tuesday, according to the Maryland Geological Survey. While the earthquake was nothing like the one that hit Maryland 11 years ago, Tuesday night's earthquake was felt as far north as the Pennsylvania line and as far south as Virginia and West Virginia.
SYKESVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Small Earthquake Rumbles in Carroll County, Maryland

A magnitude 2.0 earthquake rumbled in Carroll County, Maryland, late Tuesday, and shaking was felt as far away as Silver Spring and Woodbridge, Virginia. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports a small earthquake struck about 11:49 p.m. ET near Sykesville, which is about 20 miles west of Baltimore and 40 miles north of D.C. The quake occurred 4 km — almost 2.5 miles — underground, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellicott City, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
Columbia, MD
Government
City
Columbia, MD
FOX43.com

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
COLUMBIA, MD
wypr.org

How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site

Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Columbia Association#Howard County Executive#County Executive Ball
howardcountymd.gov

County Executive Ball Announces Transformational Plans for Climate Protection, Educator Loan Assistance, Child Care Expansion, Food Security and More during State of the County Address

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today declared the State of Howard County to be “strong” as he outlined transformational plans for climate protection, food security, educator loan assistance and more during his annual State of the County address. From Day One, we have...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Annapolis, Maryland

Heading to Maryland for your next vacation? Annapolis, resting on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, should be high on your list. Time stands still in this historic city, once a colonial seaport and the nation’s first peacetime capital city. For history buffs and water lovers alike, there are plenty of things to do in Annapolis, Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
spinsheet.com

What's New in Annapolis in 2022?

We at SpinSheet love welcoming visiting sailors to our capital city of Annapolis. We have put together a quick guide to make your trip easier, more fun, and interesting. If you have more questions about what to do in Annapolis, stop by the SpinSheet booth at the U.S. Sailboat Show (October 13-17) at Land Space 19. We’d love to meet you and tell you about our favorite places:
ANNAPOLIS, MD
DC News Now

Magnitude 2.0 earthquake reaches Montgomery County

SYKESVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Did you feel it? That’s the question a lot of people asked Wednesday after a Magnitude 2.0 earthquake shook parts of Maryland Tuesday night, including a portion of Montgomery County. The quake, itself, was in the area of Sykesville in Carroll County. It hit around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. The […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat

Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
LARGO, MD
Nottingham MD

Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Schools seek to eliminate extra inclement weather days

Baltimore County Public School leaders submitted a plan that would cut back on snow days, and go virtual for extra days past the allotted five days the district allows.School leaders sent their plan to the Maryland State Board of Education.The plan says that after five inclement weather days, they will switch to virtual days for the remaining days students and staff are unable to attend class because of weather.School leaders say this plan falls in line with results of a survey sent to the Baltimore County Public Schools community last month.The idea is to prevent students from making up school days at the end of the year.Anne Arundel County Public Schools were approved by the state for a similar plan.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy