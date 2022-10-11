Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Columbia, Maryland ranked safest city in US
WASHINGTON - Columbia, Maryland has been named safest city in America, according to a new study released by WalletHub. The personal finance website compared over 180 U.S. cities across 42 key indicators of safety - including percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, murder rates, and deadly traffic crashes.
foxbaltimore.com
School on a snow day? More than half of Md. school districts planning for virtual learning
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — More than half of Maryland’s 24 public school districts are planning for the possibility of virtual learning on snow days this winter. While some bemoan the loss of childhood joy associated with a snowy day off from school, others say switching to virtual learning in the event of inclement weather will preserve summer days in June.
Wbaltv.com
Magnitude 2.0 earthquake hits Maryland overnight
SYKESVILLE, Md. — A 2.0-magnitude earthquake hit about 3 miles east-southeast of Sykesville just before midnight Tuesday, according to the Maryland Geological Survey. While the earthquake was nothing like the one that hit Maryland 11 years ago, Tuesday night's earthquake was felt as far north as the Pennsylvania line and as far south as Virginia and West Virginia.
NBC Washington
Small Earthquake Rumbles in Carroll County, Maryland
A magnitude 2.0 earthquake rumbled in Carroll County, Maryland, late Tuesday, and shaking was felt as far away as Silver Spring and Woodbridge, Virginia. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports a small earthquake struck about 11:49 p.m. ET near Sykesville, which is about 20 miles west of Baltimore and 40 miles north of D.C. The quake occurred 4 km — almost 2.5 miles — underground, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said.
630 WMAL
Press Release: Governor Hogan Makes Several Stops in Southern Maryland, as Statewide Tour Continues
ANNAPOLIS, MD—In addition to dedicating the new Nice-Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River, Governor Larry Hogan today made several stops across Charles County as part of his ongoing legacy tour across the state. Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park. To start out his day in Southern Maryland, Governor Hogan...
FOX43.com
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
wypr.org
How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site
Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
WJLA
SEE IT: Gov. Hogan celebrates opening of new Nice-Middleton bridge over Potomac
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan cut the ribbon Wednesday on the grand opening of the new Nice-Middleton Bridge in Charles County. The event was hosted by the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA). The US 301 bridge connects Charles County in Maryland and King George County in...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
howardcountymd.gov
County Executive Ball Announces Transformational Plans for Climate Protection, Educator Loan Assistance, Child Care Expansion, Food Security and More during State of the County Address
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today declared the State of Howard County to be “strong” as he outlined transformational plans for climate protection, food security, educator loan assistance and more during his annual State of the County address. From Day One, we have...
mymcmedia.org
Rockville Residents Voice Concern Over Seven Locks Road Restoration Center
More than 100 community members attended an Oct. 6 forum on a county proposal that would create a new restoration center – a facility that would provide care for people experiencing behavioral health crises – along two dozen acres of Seven Locks Road in Rockville. Dozens of residents...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Annapolis, Maryland
Heading to Maryland for your next vacation? Annapolis, resting on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, should be high on your list. Time stands still in this historic city, once a colonial seaport and the nation’s first peacetime capital city. For history buffs and water lovers alike, there are plenty of things to do in Annapolis, Maryland.
Washington Examiner
Forty-five percent of Montgomery County students identified as nonbinary in survey
Officials in Montgomery County Public Schools are pushing back on reports that the district has seen a significant increase in nonbinary students after a picture of a slide revealing district data from counseling surveys circulated online. A picture of the slide was shared on Twitter by Elicia Eberhart-Bliss, the acting...
spinsheet.com
What's New in Annapolis in 2022?
We at SpinSheet love welcoming visiting sailors to our capital city of Annapolis. We have put together a quick guide to make your trip easier, more fun, and interesting. If you have more questions about what to do in Annapolis, stop by the SpinSheet booth at the U.S. Sailboat Show (October 13-17) at Land Space 19. We’d love to meet you and tell you about our favorite places:
Magnitude 2.0 earthquake reaches Montgomery County
SYKESVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Did you feel it? That’s the question a lot of people asked Wednesday after a Magnitude 2.0 earthquake shook parts of Maryland Tuesday night, including a portion of Montgomery County. The quake, itself, was in the area of Sykesville in Carroll County. It hit around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. The […]
wypr.org
Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat
Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.
Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
Nottingham MD
Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows
——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
WJLA
'Not paying to live like this': DC's Marbury Plaza residents weary of worsening conditions
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — “I’m not paying to live like this. I’m not doing it anymore!” said Barbara Cooper, the president of the tenants association at Marbury Plaza, a huge 674-unit apartment complex in Southeast D.C. When it was completed in 1968, it became an...
Baltimore County Schools seek to eliminate extra inclement weather days
Baltimore County Public School leaders submitted a plan that would cut back on snow days, and go virtual for extra days past the allotted five days the district allows.School leaders sent their plan to the Maryland State Board of Education.The plan says that after five inclement weather days, they will switch to virtual days for the remaining days students and staff are unable to attend class because of weather.School leaders say this plan falls in line with results of a survey sent to the Baltimore County Public Schools community last month.The idea is to prevent students from making up school days at the end of the year.Anne Arundel County Public Schools were approved by the state for a similar plan.
