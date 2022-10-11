ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn becomes favorite to land 2023 lineman

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s31yt_0iUcVZp100

Auburn could soon receive a boost to one of its most vulnerable units.

Clay Wedin, a class of 2023 four-star interior offensive lineman from Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Florida, recently decommitted from Michigan State. Now that his recruitment has opened back up, Auburn has become that favorite to land his pledge.

On3 is one of those sites that believes Wedin will choose Auburn, as the Tigers have been given a 76.3% chance to earn his commitment. Four writers from 247Sports, which includes Auburn beat writers Christian Clemente and Jason Caldwell, are also predicting that Wedin will commit to Auburn.

Wedin committed to Michigan State on June 14 and has spent most of his time visiting either Michigan State or Auburn since. Auburn offered Wedin on January 21, and he has taken two unofficial visits since receiving the offer. His most recent visit was on Oct. 1 when Auburn hosted LSU. Nine days later, Wedin decommitted from Michigan State and is now expected to commit to Auburn.

Wedin is considered a four-star lineman according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is the No. 22 overall interior offensive lineman from the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 73 overall prospect from the state of Florida.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning

The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
KNOXVILLE, TN
New Pittsburgh Courier

‘Coach Prime’ fuels an HBCU football feud…’Is it good for the game?’

Alabama State University, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (Photo courtesy of Crescent City Sports) While the college football world remains enamored with Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders, Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., is not a fan. Following Jackson State’s road victory over Alabama State on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WVNews

No. 3 Alabama braces for big road test at No. 6 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recognizes the enormous opportunity awaiting his sixth-ranked Volunteers only too well. The No. 6 Volunteers host No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) on Saturday, and it's the first time since 1989 that both have been unbeaten going into the Third Saturday of October rivalry game. Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) is trying to crack college football's elite for the first time since 2006, when the Vols last beat Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WRBL News 3

Odis Spencer Stadium ready to open

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Muscogee County School District student athletes will have a new place to call home. Next Thursday Odis Spencer Stadium will host it’s first athletic event, but before that game WRBL “This Morning” Anchor Rex Castillo spoke with MCSD Athletic Director about what makes Odis Spencer Stadium so […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
Clay, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Hornets pummeled by Catholic

Friday, October 7, the Bullock County Hornets made their way to the capital city to take on the Montgomery Catholic Knights. The undefeated Knights were celebrating their homecoming, but Bullock County was hoping to put a damper on the festivities with an upset. From towards the end of the first quarter, it was not even a competition.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
CBS 42

Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
ALABAMA STATE
thehornettribuneonline.com

Changes in ASU’s entrance causes students frustration

Alabama State University officials decided to change the route in which students, faculty, staff and visitors enter and exit campus for the past two weeks, leading to many students expressing frustration. The main entrance off Tullibody Drive (formerly known as Jackson Street) has shut down for alterations to the guard...
MONTGOMERY, AL
thehornettribuneonline.com

University first HBCU in state to receive NCTA certification

Alabama State University has gained another important designation. The Testing and Psychological Services Center (TPSC) has earned “Test Center Certification” by its accrediting organization, the National College Testing Association (NCTA). The certification is in recognition of the centers outstanding testing practices. Alabama State University is the only Historically...
MONTGOMERY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

161K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy