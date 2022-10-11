Auburn becomes favorite to land 2023 lineman

Auburn could soon receive a boost to one of its most vulnerable units.

Clay Wedin, a class of 2023 four-star interior offensive lineman from Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Florida, recently decommitted from Michigan State. Now that his recruitment has opened back up, Auburn has become that favorite to land his pledge.

On3 is one of those sites that believes Wedin will choose Auburn, as the Tigers have been given a 76.3% chance to earn his commitment. Four writers from 247Sports, which includes Auburn beat writers Christian Clemente and Jason Caldwell, are also predicting that Wedin will commit to Auburn.

Wedin committed to Michigan State on June 14 and has spent most of his time visiting either Michigan State or Auburn since. Auburn offered Wedin on January 21, and he has taken two unofficial visits since receiving the offer. His most recent visit was on Oct. 1 when Auburn hosted LSU. Nine days later, Wedin decommitted from Michigan State and is now expected to commit to Auburn.

Wedin is considered a four-star lineman according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is the No. 22 overall interior offensive lineman from the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 73 overall prospect from the state of Florida.