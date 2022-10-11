Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Ben Gordon Allegedly Punched 10-Year-Old Son In Face For Dropping Book
Former NBA star Ben Gordon allegedly punched his son in the face multiple times at an NYC airport after the 10-year-old boy dropped a book, a witness told police. As we previously reported ... the 39-year-old former 3rd overall draft pick (2004) was taken into custody Monday night around 9 PM, and now we've learned more about the retired hoopers' alleged actions.
Former NBA player Ben Gordon arrested at LaGuardia Airport and accused of striking his 10-year-old son
Ben Gordon has run into legal trouble since last playing in the NBA in 2015 and has said he suffers from bipolar disorder.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Gordon Hit With 9 Charges After Punching Son Numerous Times: Report
Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia airport on Monday night. Just yesterday, we reported on the arrest of Ben Gordon at LaGuardia airport. The former NBA star had allegedly punched his child in the face prior to a flight from New York to Chicago. Gordon’s 10-year-old son was eventually taken to the hospital, while Gordon was swiftly transported to jail.
Former Bulls guard Ben Gordon hit with 9 charges after allegedly striking son in face at airport, resisting arrest
Ben Gordon, formerly of the Chicago Bulls, is in serious trouble after he was apprehended by authorities after he was caught striking his own son in the face as they were preparing to board their flight to Chicago at the LaGuardia Airport in New York. More details have emerged about...
