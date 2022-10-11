ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

TMZ.com

Ben Gordon Allegedly Punched 10-Year-Old Son In Face For Dropping Book

Former NBA star Ben Gordon allegedly punched his son in the face multiple times at an NYC airport after the 10-year-old boy dropped a book, a witness told police. As we previously reported ... the 39-year-old former 3rd overall draft pick (2004) was taken into custody Monday night around 9 PM, and now we've learned more about the retired hoopers' alleged actions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Gordon Hit With 9 Charges After Punching Son Numerous Times: Report

Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia airport on Monday night. Just yesterday, we reported on the arrest of Ben Gordon at LaGuardia airport. The former NBA star had allegedly punched his child in the face prior to a flight from New York to Chicago. Gordon’s 10-year-old son was eventually taken to the hospital, while Gordon was swiftly transported to jail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
