Mcallen, TX

South Texas resident wins big with $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket

By Ryan Henry
 2 days ago

PALMHURST, Texas — A Palmhurst resident proved luck recently after claiming $1 million.

The resident scratched off a lottery ticket, landing the top prize in the Texas Lottery’s $1,000,000 Ultimate scratch game.

The ticket was bought at Walmart Neighborhood Market, at 5700 N. 23rd. St. in McAllen.

Although the Rio Grande Valley resident elected to remain anonymous, officials said this was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Ultimate offers more than $233.3 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning a prize of $75 or more in the game are one in 3.62

